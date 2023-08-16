« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

An interesting challenge, (terrible choice to use these kind of bombs)  around the cluster munitions that Ukraine is starting to use with more success against RU.

I am against War and using these munitions, however with RU  using them and other war crimes, targeting civilian targets, huge use of mines (that also need to be removed adter the conflict)  fighting an illegal war and occupation of UKraine, lesser of the two evils.

interesting to see that some of  RU military are not happy and confirming that they are having an effect.

Both sides are running low on some munitions, and these provide the UKR with a huge stockpile of an effective, deadly bomb.
USA was going to destroy millions of them and there could be some military justification to allow the Ukrainians to destroy them on "valid RU military targets"
Surprising to see US support amongst the public not being stronger. For a generation, the Russians were the bogeyman . The red army. The Communists.
Watch any action/espionage movie with Russians in and they're always the bad guys.
