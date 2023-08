Everything Iíve read says Ukraine hasnít committed their main force yet, and they wonít till they break through properly and can exploit.



It also seems as though large mechanised forces are highly unsuitable to the current situation, due to the high volume of mines/ATGM's/drones, so there just isn't much of an advantage to committing to large scale attacks.This article has a highly clickbait title but it offers a really good explanation of the situation (albeit it's a week or two old) and why a static frontline doesn't equate to a stalemate. The summary is similar to what has been said on here a few times, Ukraine are looking to keep creating shortages and dilemmas, with the goal of eventually forcing a gap that can be exploited.It also includes some details that I had previously been struggling to find. Russian minefields are about 10 miles deep, and the forces that set those minefields are the ones defending the front now, so those minefields are unlikely to grow as Ukraine gradually pushes into them. What this means is that we could feasibly hit a point where Ukraine can start to really push into occupied territory and slash the Russians in two, which would trigger the huge collapse we're all hoping for.