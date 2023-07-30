"Ukrainian forces are trying to retake the city of Bakhmut in the country's east. The BBC was given exclusive access to a team of elite snipers, referred to as "the Ghosts of Bakhmut", who are conducting night raids nearby.

Powerful piece on BBC - #524 confirmed killsSniper commander Ghost says his team got the name "the Ghosts of Bakhmut" after they started their operations in the areaBy Jonathan Beale, defence correspondentGhost, the sniping team's commander, takes us to the place he calls the "edge of existence" - their base on the outskirts of the city."Ghost is my call sign," he tells me. "When we started bringing terror to Bakhmut, we got the name 'the Ghosts of Bakhmut'."Their base is already well within the range of Russian artillery. Ghost doesn't flinch at the crump of a shell landing nearby. "The artillery always makes people worry," he says. "You can hide from artillery, but not from a sniper".The Ghosts, a team of about 20 soldiers, have been operating on the edges of Bakhmut for the past six months. They often hunt for high-value targets.I ask Ghost how many Russians his team have killed. He says, "There's a confirmed number - 524. Seventy-six of those are mine." The team electronically records every shot through the sights of their rifles....."