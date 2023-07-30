« previous next »
July 30, 2023, 10:57:23 pm
And siding with the c*nts who are literally taking food from their mouths.

The military Junta (wish I knew the difference between a regime and a junta :D) wont be the ones who will be starving.
July 30, 2023, 11:25:25 pm
Sorry, Farawayred/Red Beret very similar

:thumbup
July 30, 2023, 11:26:55 pm
Jesus wept, two safely in the keepnet
I thought it was a joke, but you've also shared some stuff in the past that's implied you might have been taken in by some russian misinformation (which is sometimes easily done) - so thought it best to clarify rather than assume
July 31, 2023, 12:59:39 am
Sorry, Farawayred/Red Beret very similar
;D
July 31, 2023, 09:30:37 am


powerful image from the Guardian

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on Russian positions on the frontline in the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraines Donetsk province. Follow live updates for all the latest news on the war. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
July 31, 2023, 12:34:03 pm
Powerful piece on BBC  - #524 confirmed kills
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66354363

Ukraine war: 'People call us the Ghosts of Bakhmut'

Sniper commander Ghost says his team got the name "the Ghosts of Bakhmut" after they started their operations in the area
By Jonathan Beale, defence correspondent

"Ukrainian forces are trying to retake the city of Bakhmut in the country's east. The BBC was given exclusive access to a team of elite snipers, referred to as "the Ghosts of Bakhmut", who are conducting night raids nearby.

Ghost, the sniping team's commander, takes us to the place he calls the "edge of existence" - their base on the outskirts of the city.

"Ghost is my call sign," he tells me. "When we started bringing terror to Bakhmut, we got the name 'the Ghosts of Bakhmut'."

Their base is already well within the range of Russian artillery. Ghost doesn't flinch at the crump of a shell landing nearby. "The artillery always makes people worry," he says. "You can hide from artillery, but not from a sniper".

The Ghosts, a team of about 20 soldiers, have been operating on the edges of Bakhmut for the past six months. They often hunt for high-value targets.

I ask Ghost how many Russians his team have killed. He says, "There's a confirmed number - 524. Seventy-six of those are mine." The team electronically records every shot through the sights of their rifles.


...."
July 31, 2023, 12:39:13 pm
Diff topic. but also very interesting and very worrying response from Medvedev

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66352765
Zelensky after Moscow drone attack: War coming back to Russia

this  quote is quite shocking:
" Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Moscow would have to use a nuclear weapon if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success.

Mr Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council - a body chaired by Mr Putin - said on social media there would be "no other option" if Ukraine took what he described as "our land".
"
July 31, 2023, 12:41:53 pm
Bluffers.
They arent using shit.

Need to pummel the whole wretched country back to middle ages, where their politics and social norms are already waiting.
July 31, 2023, 12:46:39 pm
Bluffers.
They arent using shit.

Need to pummel the whole wretched country back to middle ages, where their politics and social norms are already waiting.

Quiet agree.

If they were going to go all in, they would've done when they went at Belgorod or the Kerch.

As for Medvedev. Fuck him.
July 31, 2023, 01:59:06 pm
Quiet agree.

If they were going to go all in, they would've done when they went at Belgorod or the Kerch.

As for Medvedev. Fuck him.

Medvedev translates as honey eater.

A Russian Paddington bear.
July 31, 2023, 03:59:37 pm
Medvedev translates as honey eater.

A Russian Paddington bear.
Ha-ha, it doesn't, but bears do eat honey, so that's appropriate. :)

Medvedev has always been used by Putin as a ventriloquist puppy. Putin name him prime minister when the terms were limited to two, before he changed the law to allow himself in again. That shows how much trust Putin has in Medvedev. I think that what he said was what Putin would say, but Putin didn't say that himself, which smells like a bluff. I agree with Zlen.
July 31, 2023, 04:54:48 pm
https://newlinesmag.com/argument/russians-see-ukrainian-progress-where-others-dont/

Russians See Ukrainian Progress Where Others Dont
Kyivs long-awaited counteroffensive is portrayed as more successful by enemy soldiers and their cheerleaders than by Western analysts

E.g. https://kyivindependent.com/ukrainian-military-confirms-striking-chonhar-bridge-connecting-kherson-oblast-and-occupied-crimea/
Ukrainian military confirms striking Chonhar Bridge  between Kherson Oblast and Crimea

apparently Russian military bloggers are not covering the Chonhar Bridge being hit and not showing any videos of this so far.
August 1, 2023, 10:20:07 pm
I thought it was a joke, but you've also shared some stuff in the past that's implied you might have been taken in by some russian misinformation (which is sometimes easily done) - so thought it best to clarify rather than assume
Such as?
August 2, 2023, 01:34:17 am
Such as?
As I said, I just didn't want to assume anything.

However, since you asked, I put your name and russia (cos I didn't have a specific memory of any one post), and this post comes up in response to the BBC article I'll put underneath it:
Russia have form for this shit, but I'm in the *wait until there's tangible proof* before apportioning blame myself.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-44719639
"Amesbury Novichok poisoning: Couple exposed to nerve agent"

Point being that three months after Russia attacked Skripal with a nerve agent in Salisbury, you thought it was worth suggesting that actually Russia might not be responsible and implied other people were wrong not to do the same (when evidence clearly suggested, from the outset of the announcements the same agent was responsible for killing two british citizens)

Schmidt made a good post on a related topic (people unwittingly sharing doing the work that misinformation intends of them) on the previous page
Today at 12:25:56 pm
Russian ship hit in Novorossiysk, Black Sea drone attack, Ukraine sources say

Quote
A Russian naval ship has been damaged in a Ukrainian naval drone attack in the Black Sea, Ukrainian sources say.

The assault reportedly occurred near the Russian port of Novorossiysk, which is a major hub for Russian exports.

Russia's defence ministry said it had repelled a Ukrainian attack on its naval base there which involved two sea drones, but did not admit any damage.

But Ukrainian security service sources say the Olenegorsky Gornyak was hit and suffered a serious breach.

They told the BBC a sea drone was carrying 450kg (992lb) of dynamite when it hit the ship.

Russia made no mention of any damage in its report of the incident.

Sea drones are small, unmanned vessels which operate on or below the water's surface.

A video sent to the BBC by a source with Ukraine's security service appears to show the drone approaching a ship thought to be the Olenegorsky Gornyak.

The footage shows a vessel travelling right up to the side of a ship before the feed cuts out, apparently on impact.

Another unverified video is thought to show the ship listing to one side.

The Olenegorsky Gornyak is a landing ship, designed to launch amphibious forces close to shore for beach landings but also to dock and quickly unload cargo at ports.

Any damage to it may interfere with Russia's efforts to resupply forces fighting in occupied southern Ukraine.

The Novorossiysk port temporarily suspended any movement of ships following the assault, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which loads oil on to tankers at the port.

Research by BBC Verify suggests Ukraine has carried out at least 10 attacks with sea drones - targeting military ships and Russia's naval base in Sevastopol, as well as Novorossiysk harbour in a previous attack.

This is based on announcements by Russian and Ukrainian authorities, and local media reports. Ukrainian defence sources have told CNN that sea drones had also been used in an attack on the Kerch Bridge in Crimea in July.

This is not the first time Ukraine has tried to hit the Novorossiysk port, and the reasons are obvious.

Around 1.8m barrels of oil are exported from there every day - around 2% of the global supply.

It is also an important naval base for Moscow.

Clashes in the sea have increased in recent weeks, after Russia abandoned a UN deal that enabled grain to be safely exported between Russia and Ukraine across the water.

Ukrainian ports have been pummelled by Russian drones and Kyiv seems to have been keen to respond.

It is also more willing to admit to strikes involving sea drones than the attacks seen further inside Russia.

President Zelensky has warned of the war "coming to Russia", despite suggesting a peace summit could happen "as early as the autumn".

Neither side appears overly keen to set the conditions for that.

Earlier this week, Russia attacked big Black Sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, where authorities said 60,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed, as well as ports on the River Danube.

Separately on Friday, Russia also said it had downed 10 Ukrainian aerial drones over Crimea.
