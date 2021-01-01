« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 777008 times)

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,354
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14160 on: Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:40:18 pm


And siding with the c*nts who are literally taking food from their mouths.

The military Junta (wish I knew the difference between a regime and a junta :D) wont be the ones who will be starving.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,135
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14161 on: Yesterday at 11:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:29:09 pm
Sorry, Farawayred/Red Beret very similar

:thumbup
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,952
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14162 on: Yesterday at 11:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:17:00 pm
Jesus wept, two safely in the keepnet
I thought it was a joke, but you've also shared some stuff in the past that's implied you might have been taken in by some russian misinformation (which is sometimes easily done) - so thought it best to clarify rather than assume
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,607
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14163 on: Today at 12:59:39 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:29:09 pm
Sorry, Farawayred/Red Beret very similar
;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14164 on: Today at 09:30:37 am »


powerful image from the Guardian

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on Russian positions on the frontline in the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraines Donetsk province. Follow live updates for all the latest news on the war. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14165 on: Today at 12:34:03 pm »
Powerful piece on BBC  - #524 confirmed kills
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66354363

Ukraine war: 'People call us the Ghosts of Bakhmut'

Sniper commander Ghost says his team got the name "the Ghosts of Bakhmut" after they started their operations in the area
By Jonathan Beale, defence correspondent

"Ukrainian forces are trying to retake the city of Bakhmut in the country's east. The BBC was given exclusive access to a team of elite snipers, referred to as "the Ghosts of Bakhmut", who are conducting night raids nearby.

Ghost, the sniping team's commander, takes us to the place he calls the "edge of existence" - their base on the outskirts of the city.

"Ghost is my call sign," he tells me. "When we started bringing terror to Bakhmut, we got the name 'the Ghosts of Bakhmut'."

Their base is already well within the range of Russian artillery. Ghost doesn't flinch at the crump of a shell landing nearby. "The artillery always makes people worry," he says. "You can hide from artillery, but not from a sniper".

The Ghosts, a team of about 20 soldiers, have been operating on the edges of Bakhmut for the past six months. They often hunt for high-value targets.

I ask Ghost how many Russians his team have killed. He says, "There's a confirmed number - 524. Seventy-six of those are mine." The team electronically records every shot through the sights of their rifles.


...."
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:10 pm by dutchkop »
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14166 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm »
Diff topic. but also very interesting and very worrying response from Medvedev

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66352765
Zelensky after Moscow drone attack: War coming back to Russia

this  quote is quite shocking:
" Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Moscow would have to use a nuclear weapon if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success.

Mr Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council - a body chaired by Mr Putin - said on social media there would be "no other option" if Ukraine took what he described as "our land".
"
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,606
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14167 on: Today at 12:41:53 pm »
Bluffers.
They arent using shit.

Need to pummel the whole wretched country back to middle ages, where their politics and social norms are already waiting.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,535
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14168 on: Today at 12:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:41:53 pm
Bluffers.
They arent using shit.

Need to pummel the whole wretched country back to middle ages, where their politics and social norms are already waiting.

Quiet agree.

If they were going to go all in, they would've done when they went at Belgorod or the Kerch.

As for Medvedev. Fuck him.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,354
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14169 on: Today at 01:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 12:46:39 pm
Quiet agree.

If they were going to go all in, they would've done when they went at Belgorod or the Kerch.

As for Medvedev. Fuck him.

Medvedev translates as honey eater.

A Russian Paddington bear.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Up
« previous next »
 