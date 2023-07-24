It's been very well documented in Western media that Russia are putting up a stern defence, the attacker will always incur heavier losses than the defender, it doesn't make you some kind of Russian sympathiser to repeat that which the news outlets have done already.



There's showing both sides and then there's repeating Russian propaganda at every opportunity while constantly shooting down any positive reports as incorrect, regardless of the sources provided.Ukraine unfortunately lost a slew of vehicles recently during their offensive, on a similar scale to those lost in the first days of the offensive. However, a balanced viewpoint might also mention that these losses were incurred south-east of Robotyne, as a result of penetrating multiple kilometres of Russian defence. A balanced report might also occasionally mention the huge amount of footage recorded over the past month of Russian vehicles and artillery being destroyed, rather than only reacting to Ukrainian losses that occurred 1-2 months apart.Continuing to disregard ammo shortages on the Russian side is also absurd, both Russian and Ukrainian sources have reported the same, that the volume of Russian artillery fire has decreased significantly as a result of these shortages. Armies don't just run their ammo down to zero and then shrug, they ration it. Not running out completely doesn't mean that shortages aren't having an effect.Constantly deeming the counter-offensive as a failure is also something Russia have been doing pretty much since day one, usually via "concern trolls", which again seems to be a viewpoint being repeated on here without evidence. We'd all have loved to see Russia get routed but the reality is that even if Russia was struggling badly for resources, the sheer volume of minefields means that the offensive was always going to take a long time. The offensive has been a battle of attrition from the start; Ukraine are using their superior artillery to whittle Russian artillery down, Russia are using their minefields and ranged weapons to destroy as much armour and de-mining equipment as possible. The balance has been gradually shifting to favour Ukraine, however the recent scaling up of Russian kamikaze drone production is a concern.