Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14120 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 am »


We should just pretend the counter offensive is going great  ::)

Showing the reality of what's going on the frontline and not the "Russia is running out of ammo" nonsense is reporting on facts.

Burying ones head in the sand will not help the Ukrainians. They need more help and weaponry from the west and not the half arsed shite we've seen thus far. We either want to see Russia beaten or we don't.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14121 on: Yesterday at 12:07:33 pm »
Yeah. I'm no expert, if a shit shell hits you, it's not going to be pretty.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14122 on: Yesterday at 12:11:35 pm »
A faulty round going off in the breach could be an issue for the operator, is that the inference do you think?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14123 on: Yesterday at 12:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:51:38 am
Sees a report about Ukraine forces being battered.

Checks poster name.

Of course.
It's been very well documented in Western media that Russia are putting up a stern defence, the attacker will always incur heavier losses than the defender, it doesn't make you some kind of Russian sympathiser to repeat that which the news outlets have done already.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14124 on: Yesterday at 12:34:22 pm »
It isn't very nice seeing Ukrainian losses but the more I think about it the more I am convinced that if Russia had succeeded in removing and replacing the Kiev government then there would have been a 'purge' of the Ukrainian military. I wouldn't put it past Putin to carry out mass executions of the officers for 'treason' similar to what Stalin did to the Polish army with the Katyn massacre in 1940, 22000 was it? I think Putin quite fancies himself as another Stalin and it is quite clear that the Ukrainians have no interest in having that dictator running their country and will fight fiercely to keep their independence.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14125 on: Yesterday at 01:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:14:36 pm
It's been very well documented in Western media that Russia are putting up a stern defence, the attacker will always incur heavier losses than the defender, it doesn't make you some kind of Russian sympathiser to repeat that which the news outlets have done already.

There's showing both sides and then there's repeating Russian propaganda at every opportunity while constantly shooting down any positive reports as incorrect, regardless of the sources provided.

Ukraine unfortunately lost a slew of vehicles recently during their offensive, on a similar scale to those lost in the first days of the offensive. However, a balanced viewpoint might also mention that these losses were incurred south-east of Robotyne, as a result of penetrating multiple kilometres of Russian defence. A balanced report might also occasionally mention the huge amount of footage recorded over the past month of Russian vehicles and artillery being destroyed, rather than only reacting to Ukrainian losses that occurred 1-2 months apart.

Continuing to disregard ammo shortages on the Russian side is also absurd, both Russian and Ukrainian sources have reported the same, that the volume of Russian artillery fire has decreased significantly as a result of these shortages. Armies don't just run their ammo down to zero and then shrug, they ration it. Not running out completely doesn't mean that shortages aren't having an effect.

Constantly deeming the counter-offensive as a failure is also something Russia have been doing pretty much since day one, usually via "concern trolls", which again seems to be a viewpoint being repeated on here without evidence. We'd all have loved to see Russia get routed but the reality is that even if Russia was struggling badly for resources, the sheer volume of minefields means that the offensive was always going to take a long time. The offensive has been a battle of attrition from the start; Ukraine are using their superior artillery to whittle Russian artillery down, Russia are using their minefields and ranged weapons to destroy as much armour and de-mining equipment as possible. The balance has been gradually shifting to favour Ukraine, however the recent scaling up of Russian kamikaze drone production is a concern.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14126 on: Yesterday at 03:09:48 pm »
Will aircraft be effective against drones? I'd assume they are too small and nimble to hit?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14127 on: Yesterday at 04:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:31:36 am
Nothing wrong with these shells unfortunately. Some footage of a Ukrainian column of IFVs being absolutely shredded by the Russian defenses around Zaporizha.

The footage is very grainy so there's no gore, you can just about see people but they are pixel-sized.

https://www.reddit.com/r/UkraineRussiaReport/comments/15bw13d/ru_pov_third_alternate_drone_angle_of_a_column_of/

It's a massacre, they get hit by RPGs, ATGMs, accurate artillery and even a lancet. Ukraine is taking heavy losses at the moment and i just don't see the supply of equipment from Iran, China, NK etc.. slowing down anytime soon.


You do realize that WarGonzo is a pro-Russian war blogger, right?

Belingcat actually use pro-Russian war bloggers as an alternative sources, and they often do contradict the official Russian news, which is even more extreme. Not disputing what's in the video, but is that the norm or the exception?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14128 on: Yesterday at 04:50:16 pm »
Speaking of Bellingcat, here is their latest report on the war. They have a nice timeline which, to me, gives an excellent perspective of how things are going.
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/2023/07/24/over-500-days-of-the-russia-ukraine-monitor-map/

They have a gif of the timeline of the events and also have a link to the map you can explore on your own.


link:
https://eyesonrussia.org/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14129 on: Yesterday at 05:12:24 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:40:52 pm
You do realize that WarGonzo is a pro-Russian war blogger, right?

Belingcat actually use pro-Russian war bloggers as an alternative sources, and they often do contradict the official Russian news, which is even more extreme. Not disputing what's in the video, but is that the norm or the exception?

This is the trouble with using pro-Russian sources like that subreddit for 'balanced' takes. Every Ukrainian loss is shared repeatedly from numerous angles, while every comment claims these sorts of losses are the norm for Ukrainian pushes.

The footage quoted is genuine, it's from the offensive east of Robotyne I mentioned above, but again it's one major loss, not a series of them.

Unfortunately the offensive clearly is proving very difficult, however the actions of Russia prove how little faith they have in holding territory. They placed millions of mines in their own occupied territory, both making that territory unusable while also making it impossible to try another offensive across that entire front. They blew up the dam and destroyed a lot of land, and they don't seem too confident of holding the power plant either.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14130 on: Yesterday at 05:26:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:09:48 pm
Will aircraft be effective against drones? I'd assume they are too small and nimble to hit?

Not really, for a variety of reasons. There are electronic warfare devices that work against drones but Ukraine don't have enough of them. Flak cannons are proving to be really useful against them actually, Germany have been supplying Gepard's that have been used a lot to defend against Shahed drones, but again there aren't enough of them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14131 on: Yesterday at 06:03:06 pm »
Polish PM worried about circa 100 Wagner fighters stationed just inside Belarus. Love too see the Poles vaporise these clowns at the first attempt to cross the border.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14132 on: Yesterday at 06:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 06:03:06 pm
Polish PM worried about circa 100 Wagner fighters stationed just inside Belarus. Love too see the Poles vaporise these clowns at the first attempt to cross the border.

Apparently, they believe they're going to be disguised as border guards to help people cross the border, illegally, into Poland.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14133 on: Yesterday at 08:47:42 pm »
Belarus are being subsumed into Russia without a shot being fired, their population are largely anti war, surprised that there aren't people on the streets protesting, I understand it's a dictatorship but they're really close to becoming the new front line in this conflict.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14134 on: Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:47:42 pm
Belarus are being subsumed into Russia without a shot being fired, their population are largely anti war, surprised that there aren't people on the streets protesting, I understand it's a dictatorship but they're really close to becoming the new front line in this conflict.
The people don't have a choice, mate. It's easy to judge from outside, but I grew up on the other side and know the chains they carry. Bloodshed is the only way to change the political system.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14135 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:09:48 pm
Will aircraft be effective against drones? I'd assume they are too small and nimble to hit?

I dont think theyd be particularly effective. The size of drones as you say, combined with the low altitude and I presume low heat signature means they are probably quite hard to lock on to for a plane
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14136 on: Today at 08:38:49 am »
What Ukraine needs are some dirt cheap low flying ground attack aircraft. Something with more punch than a drone but cheaper than a Warthog. A plane that anyone can learn to fly, can use dirt strips, and can take a beating as it strafes the front lines.

In other news, it seems the Russian offensive in the North has been stopped. Ukrainian forces are starting to push them back.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14137 on: Today at 09:05:15 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:47:42 pm
Belarus are being subsumed into Russia without a shot being fired, their population are largely anti war, surprised that there aren't people on the streets protesting, I understand it's a dictatorship but they're really close to becoming the new front line in this conflict.

There were extensive protests relatively recently but sadly they were quashed by the dictator

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-54961111

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14138 on: Today at 09:21:48 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14139 on: Today at 09:58:10 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:21:48 am
Sportswashers diversifying

https://twitter.com/mathieuvonrohr/status/1685351717137682432?

I trust the Saudis as far as I can throw them but right now it doesnt matter who it is if they can deliver a peace in a way that is acceptable to Ukrainians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14140 on: Today at 11:57:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:58:10 am
I trust the Saudis as far as I can throw them but right now it doesnt matter who it is if they can deliver a peace in a way that is acceptable to Ukrainians.

Typically these "peace" talks have absolutely no intention of delivering anything, they're just Trump level attempts to claim that they could solve everything if only Ukraine would be reasonable.
