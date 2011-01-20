The problem is Russia are very well dug in now, with so so many fortifications and vast amounts of mines, this means even poorly armed and trained fighters can hold positions and they have to be taken by foot typically.



The longer it takes to take a position means positions behind that get fortified so it's layer upon layer upon layer.



It's sad but it's going to be a proper slog until Ukraine get fighter jets.



I think you are corret about the lack of an Ukrainian airforce threat has allowed Russia to grind and protect what they now have now.However I think the Ukrainians are doing above what was expected and have a way of operating that the Russians will not be able to keep on defending and if some of these areas are broken through I do think things could change for the better for Ukraine.Russians are not able to really replace a lot of their artillery, tanks and if some of their supply lines get broken and if the Kerch bridge is eventually taken out the war could change.we have to be patient - I wonder what needs to change to really influence changes in Russia?2 scenarios:West waivers in supporting Ukraine and leaves Putin and Russia still with a lot of their land gains?Ukraine wins and defeats Putin/Russia and we can celebrate defeating one of the worst threats to world peace.