In other news, Ukraine have captured Staromaiors'ke, a target they've been working on for a while. They've also surrounded Robotyne on two sides in the south, though it's not confirmed whether they've held that territory or not.
It seems like they're ramping up their offensive a little, possibly as a result of Russia moving a lot of forces to the east. Meanwhile, Russia's successes in the east look short-lived as they've been pushed back close to their original positions.
I can't seem to find an interactive map that includes Russia's fortifications, but from what I can piece together it's not a huge distance to the "main" defensive line. I put main in quotes because it's not like that have a ton of troops sitting on their main fortification line twiddling their thumbs, everyone is pushed up to the front.