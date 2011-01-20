« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 774016 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14080 on: July 26, 2023, 04:01:24 pm »
Quote from: stoa on July 26, 2023, 01:29:29 am
With Wagner I often get the feeling that they are built up into that mysterious elite fighting unit that will just destroy everybody, when they seem to be more like a group of thugs (admittedly a lot of them with  a military background), who haven't really had to fight a modern army before they came to Ukraine last year. And whenever they somehow have faced one, they've been fucked. They seem like a schoolyard bully  who likes to steal first graders' money, but gets his arse kicked whenever he's up against someone who's the same size as him.

Honestly that sounds like the Russian army in general before the Ukraine war. Declared as the second army in the world, could march on the world if they do pleased, and in fact they are vastly overestimated by the outside world, and seemingly themselves
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14081 on: July 26, 2023, 04:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 26, 2023, 03:30:04 pm
Pretty sure there was, especially in the Far East. All of Burma was a war zone, China too. That's just off the top of my head.

I thought Burma and Ukraine were of comparable size, but Burma is actually quite a big bitter - 676,000 square miles compared to 603,000 for Ukraine.

Didn't know Burma was an Everton fan (sorry bad joke  ;D)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14082 on: July 26, 2023, 04:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 26, 2023, 04:01:24 pm
Honestly that sounds like the Russian army in general before the Ukraine war. Declared as the second army in the world, could march on the world if they do pleased, and in fact they are vastly overestimated by the outside world, and seemingly themselves
The invasion of Ukraine has shown, if it ever needed to be shown, that Russia is no threat to any NATO nation.  As with any nuclear nation Russia are potentially a threat to humanity but in an invasion sense they're toothless.  This also feels like the kind of war they can only wage once a generation.

It is an odd war though in that neither side can really target the other's equipment production.  Russia can't target Ukraine's as the vast majority is gifted from allies and Ukraine can't target Russia's as the donor nations have put restrictions in place on using their equipment outside of Ukraine.  It does feel like a recipe for stalemate and it's not obvious how or when it might end.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14083 on: July 26, 2023, 05:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 26, 2023, 04:01:24 pm
Honestly that sounds like the Russian army in general before the Ukraine war. Declared as the second army in the world, could march on the world if they do pleased, and in fact they are vastly overestimated by the outside world, and seemingly themselves

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14084 on: July 26, 2023, 07:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 26, 2023, 04:01:24 pm
Honestly that sounds like the Russian army in general before the Ukraine war. Declared as the second army in the world, could march on the world if they do pleased, and in fact they are vastly overestimated by the outside world, and seemingly themselves

Russia were a shambles in Chechnya, and a shambles in Georgia. But they got away with it because those nations are relatively small and well beyond the reach of Western nations. Georgia should have been granted NATO status before Putin invaded, but we fluffed it.

Ukraine has shown itself to be a very different prospect, and proven to be far beyond Russia's capabilities to subdue. A year ago, Putin was snarling smugly at the Baltic states and Poland, basically saying, "You're next!" Now, you get the feeling Poland would love to get involved if they could - they've got 50 years' and more worth of scores to settle with Russia.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14085 on: July 26, 2023, 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 26, 2023, 08:28:45 am
The bottom line is nobody knows how many they have left in stock or how many they can produce. They are on a war time footing and have factories running 24/7 producing for their needs so they aren't going to just run out no matter how many "experts" tell us they will.

Seriously? They way outweighed their modern munitions ages ago, and are keeping them for emergency use as they can't readily replace them. They can still produce dumb munitions, but so can most of the developed world, and AFAWK Russian military industry hasn't been on a war footing. Your above post is a load of rhetoric based on the presumption that we don't know anything, and thus you can claim anything.

Actually, we do know a fair bit based on a variety of sources, some of them even Russian. Eg. what do you think of the return of T-62s to the Russian Army? Can you explain said opinion? I can explain mine, based on a variety of sources, some Russian.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14086 on: July 26, 2023, 11:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 26, 2023, 04:01:24 pm
Honestly that sounds like the Russian army in general before the Ukraine war. Declared as the second army in the world, could march on the world if they do pleased, and in fact they are vastly overestimated by the outside world, and seemingly themselves

It definitely does, but I feel with Wagner it was (and still is at times) even more extreme, because of their reputation for being also extremely violent. Not that the Russian army are angels, because they are certainly not afraid of attacking civilians or committing other war crimes. It's just that Wagner have managed to give themselves an even more sinister reputation with beheadings and other ISIS-level evilness. Therefore, they've turned into some kind of boogeyman that is an actual threat for the west in a lot of people's minds.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14087 on: July 26, 2023, 11:07:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on July 26, 2023, 11:04:39 pm
It definitely does, but I feel with Wagner it was (and still is at times) even more extreme, because of their reputation for being also extremely violent. Not that the Russian army are angels, because they are certainly not afraid of attacking civilians or committing other war crimes. It's just that Wagner have managed to give themselves an even more sinister reputation with beheadings and other ISIS-level evilness. Therefore, they've turned into some kind of boogeyman that is an actual threat for the west in a lot of people's minds.


They'd get wiped out in quick time were they to go up against Poish or any other NATO force.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14088 on: Yesterday at 02:40:13 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 26, 2023, 11:07:45 pm

They'd get wiped out in quick time were they to go up against Poish or any other NATO force.
The Polish are gagging for a tear up with the Russians, didn't Russia attack a town in Ukraine that's pretty much on the Romanian border earlier this week?, any of their attacks go over the border and Article 5 will be triggered, the Polish will the first ones in.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14089 on: Yesterday at 06:38:03 am »
Quote from: Sangria on July 26, 2023, 10:48:27 pm
Seriously? They way outweighed their modern munitions ages ago, and are keeping them for emergency use as they can't readily replace them. They can still produce dumb munitions, but so can most of the developed world, and AFAWK Russian military industry hasn't been on a war footing. Your above post is a load of rhetoric based on the presumption that we don't know anything, and thus you can claim anything.

Actually, we do know a fair bit based on a variety of sources, some of them even Russian. Eg. what do you think of the return of T-62s to the Russian Army? Can you explain said opinion? I can explain mine, based on a variety of sources, some Russian.
There is a lot of sense in your response, I don't disagree with the most, but I think it would be a serious mistake to underestimate the Russians adjusting to the circumstances. Their production of T-34 tanks during WWII was astonishing and it exceeded any expectations from the West. They needed to adjust to dire circumstances, and they did. And that turned around the war at Kursk. They can, and they will if they must.

The difference now is there is no "must". No one has attacked Russian soil, no one is threatening the existence of the country. Most of the Russians don't give a fuck about the outcome of the war. For them that current "всë похуй" (don't give a fuck) mentality is what can give Ukraine a favorable outcome. The West would be wise to maintain that status quo. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14090 on: Yesterday at 09:17:56 am »
Update on the Northern Eastern Front. It seems the Russians achieved a localised breakthrough on a dormant area of the front that Ukraine had been using to train soldiers. It's being contained for now; Ukraine are trying to redeploy artillery support without having to shift materials from the offensive, but it's slightly dicey.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jF10g9CykKk&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jF10g9CykKk&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14091 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 am »
Russians quoting the Geneva convention!  ::)

Russian state-owned news agency Tass is reporting casualties and damage within the occupied regions of Ukraine.

It states that Russian-imposed authorities in occupied Zaporizhzhia have recorded two injuries in the city of Tokmak due to Ukrainian shelling.

In Lysychansk, the occupying authorities report that a school was damaged on Wednesday evening when it was struck by Ukrainian forces. The message on Telegram states cluster munitions were used, which are prohibited by the Geneva Convention!

More than 120 countries have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which prohibits the use, production, transfer and stockpiling of the weapons. Russia and Ukraine have both declined to sign the treaty.

Also

Russias Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had found traces of explosives on board a foreign vessel en route from Turkey to Russia that had previously entered a Ukrainian port.

Reuters report it was the second such announcement this week involving a foreign ship heading to Russia to pick up grain. The FSB said on Monday that it had found traces of explosives on another ship travelling from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don.

Part of Russias justification for pulling out of the Black Sea grain initiative was its claim that Ukraine was using grain ship movements as cover for military cargo transport.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/jul/27/russia-ukraine-war-live-kim-jong-un-north-korea-russian-defence-minister-sergei-shoigu-moldova-moscow-diplomats#top-of-blog

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14092 on: Yesterday at 11:49:32 am »
a side story is the role of the Russsian military bloggers and social media that Putin & Co use to influence the Russian public.

Soomething  that has changed since Afghanistan.

one of the Russian military bloggers that gets quoted is Rybar via Telegram.. with technology one can translate to English .



the  other is muted Ukrainian updates of progression
 
Syrskyi: Russian forces in Bakhmut 'semi-encircled'
https://kyivindependent.com/syrskyi-all-conditions-created-to-retake-bakhmut/
I think Ukraine wants to  reclaim the areas around Bakhmut as a punch in the  PR stakes as this is the only "big win " for Putin over the last few  months and it seems the Russians are so keen to hold  this area that they are prepared to suffer huge losses of people and materials.

Ukraines General Staff: Ukrainian Defence forces have success at Staromayorske and north-east Robotyne, advancing north and south to Bakhmut.

Russian sources  Rybar seem to confirm that assessment. Rybar claims that Ukraine launched major assaults toward both Robotyne and Lobkove


https://t.me/rybar/50081


https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-07-26-23/h_483f3d98f1febca2fd085c2b6af9f069
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14093 on: Yesterday at 11:59:57 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:41:17 am
Russians quoting the Geneva convention!  ::)

Russian state-owned news agency Tass is reporting casualties and damage within the occupied regions of Ukraine.


https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/jul/27/russia-ukraine-war-live-kim-jong-un-north-korea-russian-defence-minister-sergei-shoigu-moldova-moscow-diplomats#top-of-blog

On a side bar to this, Noel Reports yesterday said the US had passed evidence of Russian war crimes over to the Hague - something they have been reluctant to do so far. I don't think it's related to this story, but if Russia wants to start complaining about conventions at the same time they're looking to justify attacks on neutral shipping by claiming they're carrying war materials, then I can see a lot more war crimes in Russia's future.

Is anybody subscribed to Ground News? I've been watching LazerPig videos on YT and he recommends it. He points out that most of the "news and opinion" pieces we see these days are regurgitated propaganda from people who can't be arsed doing their own research. Not even really journalists anymore - just glorified vloggers who dumb shit down to the point it doesn't match reality.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14094 on: Yesterday at 12:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:59:57 am
On a side bar to this, Noel Reports yesterday said the US had passed evidence of Russian war crimes over to the Hague - something they have been reluctant to do so far. I don't think it's related to this story, but if Russia wants to start complaining about conventions at the same time they're looking to justify attacks on neutral shipping by claiming they're carrying war materials, then I can see a lot more war crimes in Russia's future.

Is anybody subscribed to Ground News? I've been watching LazerPig videos on YT and he recommends it. He points out that most of the "news and opinion" pieces we see these days are regurgitated propaganda from people who can't be arsed doing their own research. Not even really journalists anymore - just glorified vloggers who dumb shit down to the point it doesn't match reality.
I think it's a real mixed bag.  We've seen the best of what the mainstream media can provide in terms of reporting from the front, putting real journalists in dangerous positions and getting a good understanding of what people are going through.  The BBC for example have produced some really excellent stuff, and don't forget they were reporting live from Kyiv all the way through the early days when everyone was expecting it to fall within days.  We have also literally seen real journalists get killed throughout the war.

On the other hand though I think the reporting at the strategic level has been quite poor and matches what you're saying there.  For example, when russia take a meaningless target like Bakhmut after several months of horrific losses it is described as a victory, but Ukraine making steady progress across the whole of the front is seen as a failure of their counter offensive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14095 on: Yesterday at 12:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 12:15:26 pm
I think it's a real mixed bag.  We've seen the best of what the mainstream media can provide in terms of reporting from the front, putting real journalists in dangerous positions and getting a good understanding of what people are going through.  The BBC for example have produced some really excellent stuff, and don't forget they were reporting live from Kyiv all the way through the early days when everyone was expecting it to fall within days.  We have also literally seen real journalists get killed throughout the war.

On the other hand though I think the reporting at the strategic level has been quite poor and matches what you're saying there.  For example, when russia take a meaningless target like Bakhmut after several months of horrific losses it is described as a victory, but Ukraine making steady progress across the whole of the front is seen as a failure of their counter offensive.

The problem is Russia are very well dug in now, with so so many fortifications and vast amounts of mines, this means even poorly armed and trained fighters can hold positions and they have to be taken by foot typically.

The longer it takes to take a position means positions behind that get fortified so it's layer upon layer upon layer.

It's sad but it's going to be a proper slog until Ukraine get fighter jets.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14096 on: Yesterday at 01:25:56 pm »
Well for anybody fretting over Russian tenaciousness at the front and their apparent military innovation by throwing out 30 year old missiles, let's remind ourselves that this supposed modern, 21st century army is fighting like it's 1915.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14097 on: Yesterday at 03:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:25:34 pm
The problem is Russia are very well dug in now, with so so many fortifications and vast amounts of mines, this means even poorly armed and trained fighters can hold positions and they have to be taken by foot typically.

The longer it takes to take a position means positions behind that get fortified so it's layer upon layer upon layer.

It's sad but it's going to be a proper slog until Ukraine get fighter jets.

I think you are corret about  the lack of an Ukrainian airforce threat has allowed Russia to grind and protect what they now have now.

However I think the Ukrainians are doing above what was expected and have a way of operating that the Russians will not be able to keep on defending and if some of these areas are broken through I do think things could change for the better for Ukraine.

Russians are not able to really replace a lot of their artillery, tanks and if some of their supply lines get  broken and if the Kerch bridge is eventually  taken out the war could  change.

we have to be patient - I wonder what needs  to change to really influence changes in Russia?

2 scenarios:
West waivers in supporting Ukraine and leaves Putin and Russia still with a lot of their land gains?
Ukraine wins and defeats Putin/Russia  and we can celebrate  defeating one of the worst threats to world peace.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14098 on: Yesterday at 08:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:25:34 pm
The problem is Russia are very well dug in now, with so so many fortifications and vast amounts of mines, this means even poorly armed and trained fighters can hold positions and they have to be taken by foot typically.

The longer it takes to take a position means positions behind that get fortified so it's layer upon layer upon layer.

It's sad but it's going to be a proper slog until Ukraine get fighter jets.

Im not sure why people are pinning all their hopes on F16s, its not like the Russians dont have advanced SAM systems, or the ability to keep raining long range missiles down on Ukraine from within its own territory.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14099 on: Yesterday at 09:00:37 pm »
I don't see the fighters clearing mines. Though I suppose they can stop the Russians from reinforcing behind points where Ukraine are breaking through. Though I would have thought the missiles in place can do that.
Is mine clearing something that ca. Only be done painstakingly slowly with huge risk to the clearers?   Presumably chucking a load of ordinance at a minefield will still leave mines AND huge craters they can't move vehicles through.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14100 on: Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:00:37 pm
I don't see the fighters clearing mines. Though I suppose they can stop the Russians from reinforcing behind points where Ukraine are breaking through. Though I would have thought the missiles in place can do that.
Is mine clearing something that ca. Only be done painstakingly slowly with huge risk to the clearers?   Presumably chucking a load of ordinance at a minefield will still leave mines AND huge craters they can't move vehicles through.

Yeah, the clearing is general done by men with metal detectors and at a painstakingly slow pace or by specially designed vehicles and repurposed tanks but its still a slow process and as you can imagine the mine clearing vehicles become targets for enemy fire very quickly, its a dangerous task when its a quite, peaceful area never mind in a live combat zone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14101 on: Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:47:07 pm
Im not sure why people are pinning all their hopes on F16s, its not like the Russians dont have advanced SAM systems, or the ability to keep raining long range missiles down on Ukraine from within its own territory.
It won't change anything much right now.  What it will do is give them a longer term air defence option for when their Soviet era Migs and S300s run out or break down.  They can't replenish the missiles or get parts for their current aircraft because Russia won't supply them, so they need to transition to NATO equipment asap otherwise the Russians will get air superiority and then they're buggered.

It will potentially give them some more long range missile options and maybe bring the Kersh bridge into play again, but that depends on what they get given.  The main thing is just maintaining their air defence.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14102 on: Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm »
Not all NATO missiles can be adapted for Ukraine's soviet era planes, so the F-16s will eventually expand their capabilities.  The longer the missile range, the less risk to the pilot and plane.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14103 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm
Not all NATO missiles can be adapted for Ukraine's soviet era planes, so the F-16s will eventually expand their capabilities.  The longer the missile range, the less risk to the pilot and plane.

Even the ones that have been retrofitted to Soviet planes aren't being used to their full capabilities due to the platform being different.

F-16 also just allow Ukraine to run more sorties as they'll have more planes, they'll be able to respond to missile attacks with a greater volume of jets, be able to access a bigger pool of missiles, etc.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14104 on: Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm »
In other news, Ukraine have captured Staromaiors'ke, a target they've been working on for a while. They've also surrounded Robotyne on two sides in the south, though it's not confirmed whether they've held that territory or not.

It seems like they're ramping up their offensive a little, possibly as a result of Russia moving a lot of forces to the east. Meanwhile, Russia's successes in the east look short-lived as they've been pushed back close to their original positions.

I can't seem to find an interactive map that includes Russia's fortifications, but from what I can piece together it's not a huge distance to the "main" defensive line. I put main in quotes because it's not like that have a ton of troops sitting on their main fortification line twiddling their thumbs, everyone is pushed up to the front.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14105 on: Yesterday at 11:32:20 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:58:42 pm
It won't change anything much right now.  What it will do is give them a longer term air defence option for when their Soviet era Migs and S300s run out or break down.  They can't replenish the missiles or get parts for their current aircraft because Russia won't supply them, so they need to transition to NATO equipment asap otherwise the Russians will get air superiority and then they're buggered.

It will potentially give them some more long range missile options and maybe bring the Kersh bridge into play again, but that depends on what they get given.  The main thing is just maintaining their air defence.

Very true, but I should have been more specific in the point that I was making which was that F16s wont necessarily help the Ukrainians in ejecting the Russians from their territory, they wont remove the mine fields or the trenches that form the front line.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14106 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:32:20 pm
Very true, but I should have been more specific in the point that I was making which was that F16s wont necessarily help the Ukrainians in ejecting the Russians from their territory, they wont remove the mine fields or the trenches that form the front line.

No but they do extend the safety zone.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14107 on: Today at 12:15:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm
No but they do extend the safety zone.

Yeah, theyll help stabilise the situation, they will probably even help take down some of Iranian made drones and help protect Ukrainian infrastructure which obviously saves civilians but it wont win the war, and then the obvious question is, what will? Are the Russians just too well dug in and all we can hope for is a relatively lower level conflict like that which existed between 2014 and 2022 or for Putin to eventually die (we havent heard much about his health recently)?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14108 on: Today at 08:14:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:15:10 am
Yeah, theyll help stabilise the situation, they will probably even help take down some of Iranian made drones and help protect Ukrainian infrastructure which obviously saves civilians but it wont win the war, and then the obvious question is, what will? Are the Russians just too well dug in and all we can hope for is a relatively lower level conflict like that which existed between 2014 and 2022 or for Putin to eventually die (we havent heard much about his health recently)?
Political change in Moscow.  It's the only answer.  I don't think there is a magic weapon out there that will allow them to force a breakthrough.

They can't physically eject every Russian from their territory.  But there are things they could achieve this year with what they have got already that would force Putin into a very difficult position.

They're close to retaking Bakhmut and they're well on the way to Mariupol.  They can also cut off Crimea which would force the Russians out.  I think at that point something would have to change in Moscow, although what form that would take I don't know.

From the Russian point of view I think they want to make it a war of attrition and hope something changes in the US politically next year.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14109 on: Today at 09:15:52 am »
I'd wager there will be political change in Washington before there is in Moscow. Many analysts where saying a few weeks back that this counter offensive had until this winter set in to succeed and it could be Ukraine's last chance of a victory. Trump getting back into power is the nightmare scenario for Zelensky.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14110 on: Today at 09:44:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:15:10 am
Yeah, theyll help stabilise the situation, they will probably even help take down some of Iranian made drones and help protect Ukrainian infrastructure which obviously saves civilians but it wont win the war, and then the obvious question is, what will? Are the Russians just too well dug in and all we can hope for is a relatively lower level conflict like that which existed between 2014 and 2022 or for Putin to eventually die (we havent heard much about his health recently)?

Hopefully, Ukraine can have a permanent CAP aloft to protect their cities and ports.

And Trump is not winning the election next year. Too many voters hate him, and there's only so much Republican controlled stares can do to hand him their EC votes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14111 on: Today at 09:47:41 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:15:52 am
I'd wager there will be political change in Washington before there is in Moscow. Many analysts where saying a few weeks back that this counter offensive had until this winter set in to succeed and it could be Ukraine's last chance of a victory. Trump getting back into power is the nightmare scenario for Zelensky.
Well there was literally an attempted coup in Russia a few weeks ago.  I don't think Putin is out of the woods yet.  A couple of humiliating defeats or another round of mobilizations might tip things over the top.

Jury is out on Washington for the time being.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14112 on: Today at 10:55:13 am »
A bit more detail about Ukrainian advances;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-66323354
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14113 on: Today at 11:11:20 am »
Saw this map on Noel Reports.

Quote
AFU has made some progress SE of Kam'yans'ke and are within 2KM of Luhove. Russians are reinforcing the line with units of a BARS batallion and a detachment of the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade, coming from defensive lines near Myrne. Increased pressure on Zhereb'yanky..



Seems that, as Schmidt says, the main defensive line is starting to get a little bit threadbare. I don't know if Putin's generals stripped all the fronts to amass that huge force on the NE section of the front, but it seems it's getting harder and harder for the Russians to maintain such a long and stretched perimeter.
