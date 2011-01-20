On a side bar to this, Noel Reports yesterday said the US had passed evidence of Russian war crimes over to the Hague - something they have been reluctant to do so far. I don't think it's related to this story, but if Russia wants to start complaining about conventions at the same time they're looking to justify attacks on neutral shipping by claiming they're carrying war materials, then I can see a lot more war crimes in Russia's future.



Is anybody subscribed to Ground News? I've been watching LazerPig videos on YT and he recommends it. He points out that most of the "news and opinion" pieces we see these days are regurgitated propaganda from people who can't be arsed doing their own research. Not even really journalists anymore - just glorified vloggers who dumb shit down to the point it doesn't match reality.



I think it's a real mixed bag. We've seen the best of what the mainstream media can provide in terms of reporting from the front, putting real journalists in dangerous positions and getting a good understanding of what people are going through. The BBC for example have produced some really excellent stuff, and don't forget they were reporting live from Kyiv all the way through the early days when everyone was expecting it to fall within days. We have also literally seen real journalists get killed throughout the war.On the other hand though I think the reporting at the strategic level has been quite poor and matches what you're saying there. For example, when russia take a meaningless target like Bakhmut after several months of horrific losses it is described as a victory, but Ukraine making steady progress across the whole of the front is seen as a failure of their counter offensive.