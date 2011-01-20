We can all agree that cluster munitions are, effectively, a terror weapon. They can do enormous harm to innocent people over the long term. And no matter how diligently Ukraine map their use, they're going to miss some. I'm sure they will do their best to keep track of them, but in a battle situation, it's inevitable that they're just going to lose track.



But the ordinance is being used in an area that Ukrainian forces are hoping to ultimately advance to, so it's obvious that it's in their interest to clear them as best they can during that advance. This is another reason why the mine clearance equipment is so vital.



In either case I support Ukraine's use of these weapons, unpalatable to me personally as it is. War is hell, but unlike Russia, Ukraine are not using the weapons indiscriminately. The idea that using the weapons will lead to escalation is, to me, naive.



Russia/Putin, doesn't need a pretext to escalate. He's just started attacking what is, effectively, the world's grain supply because nobody will let him export ammonia ffs. He's threatened war against Poland because they moved some units to their border with Belarus, where Wagner are deploying.



If anybody's going to believe Putin's claim he only started using chem or bio weapons because Ukraine started using cluster munitions, then I have a bridge in Crimea to sell them. Putin will escalate because he has no choice, and there's a big difference between Ukraine using cluster bombs and people suggesting NATO should be attacking Russian positions in Ukraine flying unmarked planes (because yeah, like nobody is going to know where they've come from!).