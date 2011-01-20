« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 769467 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14000 on: July 21, 2023, 11:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 21, 2023, 11:35:02 pm
Destroying civilian infrastructure is a war crime, not that Russia care, but in this case they're depriving deeply impoverished regions of essential foodstuffs, especially Africa, where Russia have made great efforts to build relationships, I'd like to see how the African nations in bed with Putin spin the fact that the country exploiting their natural resources, are the same country restricting their already limited stocks of food.

If Ukraine and Nato hadn't provoked and threatened Russia nothing of this would be necessary. Can't blame Putin for defending his country, that he clearly loves way more than the billions he has taken from its people. Fuck the US.

Sadly, it's pretty easy, if you're deluded enough...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14001 on: Yesterday at 12:02:00 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 21, 2023, 11:46:49 pm
They're training Ukrainian pilots up on the F-16 as fast as possible.  What more do you want? Are you even reading the news?

You are just being rude now. Of course i read the news. The Ukrainian pilots are not ready today.

Put NATO pilots in the planes, no markings just like when Putin sent his soldiers into Crimea in 2014. Call them NATO's little green men to wind Putin up more.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14002 on: Yesterday at 12:20:56 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:02:00 am
You are just being rude now. Of course i read the news. The Ukrainian pilots are not ready today.

Put NATO pilots in the planes, no markings just like when Putin sent his soldiers into Crimea in 2014. Call them NATO's little green men to wind Putin up more.

A captured NATO pilot would be gold for Putin. They're not going to let that opportunity to eventuate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14003 on: Yesterday at 09:10:38 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 21, 2023, 11:35:02 pm
Destroying civilian infrastructure is a war crime, not that Russia care, but in this case they're depriving deeply impoverished regions of essential foodstuffs, especially Africa, where Russia have made great efforts to build relationships, I'd like to see how the African nations in bed with Putin spin the fact that the country exploiting their natural resources, are the same country restricting their already limited stocks of food.

Simple. Because colonialism, the west is bad forever more, etc.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14004 on: Yesterday at 10:02:05 am »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14005 on: Yesterday at 10:25:37 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 12:02:00 am
You are just being rude now. Of course i read the news. The Ukrainian pilots are not ready today.

Put NATO pilots in the planes, no markings just like when Putin sent his soldiers into Crimea in 2014. Call them NATO's little green men to wind Putin up more.

I'm not being rude - you are being obtuse.

How many times do you need to be told - NATO aircraft flown by NATO personal over Ukraine = war with Russia. It won't matter if the planes are unmarked. This kind of thinking is so simplistic I'm honestly not sure if you're just on a wind up.

It's one thing to let Putin bluster and bluff. Let him make threats that he will quietly drop and not follow through on. But if you put him in a box by taking overt, provocative action, where he has no choice but to either respond or do nothing, then there's a good chance he will go for it.

We have diplomats, cryptographers, spy satellites, reconnaissance drones, generals, language experts, psychologists, intelligence analysts - armies of them - all working on this. Most of us here on RAWK can't even predict Liverpool's next starting line up, but you seem to think you know better than NATO.

War with Russia is inevitable the longer this drags on, but that doesn't mean I want to see it expedited. Because by the time that happens, given their losses in Ukraine, Russia won't be able to protect its own borders. That's a Pandora's Box I prefer not to think about.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14006 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 am »
Speaking of Putin and threats...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQOYwkjIwcg&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQOYwkjIwcg&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14007 on: Yesterday at 11:04:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:20:56 am
A captured NATO pilot would be gold for Putin. They're not going to let that opportunity to eventuate.

What's the point of NATO then? We should pick and choose what humans we are willing to fight for and which we aren't? Surely NATO should exist for the protection of all of humanity not just the chosen few.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14008 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:04:15 am
What's the point of NATO then? We should pick and choose what humans we are willing to fight for and which we aren't? Surely NATO should exist for the protection of all of humanity not just the chosen few.

It's not just Russia though is it with NATO? I mean wouldn't China and half of Africa etc kick off if that happened?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14009 on: Yesterday at 11:08:56 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 21, 2023, 11:40:38 pm
Putin has been talking about red lines since day one of the war. Honest to god he's full of shit. Give Ukraine the planes and the pilots. Put them in power ranger uniforms with unicorn flags on the side of the planes for all i care but we can't just sit back and accept millions of poor people going hungry and dying because we are afraid of confrontation with a bully.

So you want the big war now? The all-out one?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14010 on: Yesterday at 11:13:55 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:04:15 am
What's the point of NATO then? We should pick and choose what humans we are willing to fight for and which we aren't? Surely NATO should exist for the protection of all of humanity not just the chosen few.

Isn't that the UN? 

NATO is the Northern Atlantic Treaty so can't or doesn't cover the whole world, even if you/we think it should.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14011 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:04:15 am
What's the point of NATO then? We should pick and choose what humans we are willing to fight for and which we aren't? Surely NATO should exist for the protection of all of humanity not just the chosen few.

A true neocon/Blairite who wants to spread the word to the benighted world.
« Reply #14012 on: Yesterday at 11:37:09 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:04:15 am
What's the point of NATO then? We should pick and choose what humans we are willing to fight for and which we aren't? Surely NATO should exist for the protection of all of humanity not just the chosen few.
You could maybe begin by checking out the wikipedia page for Treaty
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14013 on: Yesterday at 12:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 21, 2023, 11:40:38 pm
Putin has been talking about red lines since day one of the war. Honest to god he's full of shit. Give Ukraine the planes and the pilots. Put them in power ranger uniforms with unicorn flags on the side of the planes for all i care but we can't just sit back and accept millions of poor people going hungry and dying because we are afraid of confrontation with a bully.
It's not right, I tell ya. Down with this sort of thing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14014 on: Yesterday at 01:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:25:37 am
We have diplomats, cryptographers, spy satellites, reconnaissance drones, generals, language experts, psychologists, intelligence analysts - armies of them - all working on this. Most of us here on RAWK can't even predict Liverpool's next starting line up, but you seem to think you know better than NATO.
Yes, but does NATO have Mister Flipin Hard as Steel?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14015 on: Yesterday at 01:29:11 pm »
It's not just a question of pilots; ground and repair crews need extensive training and facilities and equipment need to be set up. Work is potentially also needed on runways, as it's my understanding that the F-16 has a habit of hoovering up debris and so needs decent quality runways to operate from.

The time to get F-16's into the air this summer has long since passed unfortunately.

I do wish the west would push to send as much mine clearing equipment as possible though, this appears to be one of the main blockers to a faster offensive. Also hopefully now that the taboo around cluster munitions has been somewhat broken hopefully we'll see more arrive, as it's apparently proving effective already.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14016 on: Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:30:05 am
Speaking of Putin and threats...


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQOYwkjIwcg&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQOYwkjIwcg&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
The hijacking of the drones is a curious statement with potentially significant implications... Wasn't that how Iran brought a US drone to themselves some years ago? I seem to recall the drone was using standard Verizon (TDM) communications. IT security becomes ever more important.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14017 on: Yesterday at 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm
The hijacking of the drones is a curious statement with potentially significant implications... Wasn't that how Iran brought a US drone to themselves some years ago? I seem to recall the drone was using standard Verizon (TDM) communications. IT security becomes ever more important.

I don't know much about this. From the little I have gleaned, I think both sides are employing electronic countermeasures to crash the drones. But I'm thinking there are just too many of them to bring them all down in that way.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14018 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:37:09 am
You could maybe begin by checking out the wikipedia page for Treaty

The world is just binary for some people rather than fuzzy logic.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14019 on: Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm »
I find it very disturbing in the media now, that the use of cluster munitions has been almost normalised, over 90% of fatalities from cluster munitions are civilians due to unexploded ordnance, now I perfectly understand the argument for Ukraine using them as a strategic means to break through, but the longer term view is of how many civilian lives will be lost in the subsequent decades because of them?

I understand Ukraine are fighting for their futures, but you seriously hedge your bets by using such a weapon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14020 on: Yesterday at 11:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm
I find it very disturbing in the media now, that the use of cluster munitions has been almost normalised, over 90% of fatalities from cluster munitions are civilians due to unexploded ordnance, now I perfectly understand the argument for Ukraine using them as a strategic means to break through, but the longer term view is of how many civilian lives will be lost in the subsequent decades because of them?

I understand Ukraine are fighting for their futures, but you seriously hedge your bets by using such a weapon.


I do not believe that it has, better explained under these specific circumstances maybe but not normalised.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14021 on: Yesterday at 11:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm
I find it very disturbing in the media now, that the use of cluster munitions has been almost normalised, over 90% of fatalities from cluster munitions are civilians due to unexploded ordnance, now I perfectly understand the argument for Ukraine using them as a strategic means to break through, but the longer term view is of how many civilian lives will be lost in the subsequent decades because of them?

I understand Ukraine are fighting for their futures, but you seriously hedge your bets by using such a weapon.

Russia are already using cluster munitions with significantly worse failure rates, in much larger quantities, and are using them in urban environments where the risk of civilians casualties is higher. They're also using thermobaric weapons, chemical weapons, launching artillery and unguided rockets at civilian areas, committing torture and murder on a huge scale, etc, etc, etc.

Ukraine are using relatively small quantities of cluster munitions that have a low failure rate, they're not using them in urban environment and they're tracking where they're used to make cleanup easier. They also have an obscene amount of mines to clear up in the very same regions they're using the cluster munitions, and the munitions are helping them clear trenches more efficiently which will in turn save the lives of front line soldiers who'll have to secure those trenches.

I find it absolutely baffling that people care more about the hypothetical deaths of Ukrainians in the future than they do about the ones that are being killed, tortured or kidnapped every day due to Russian occupation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14022 on: Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:53:44 pm
Russia are already using cluster munitions with significantly worse failure rates, in much larger quantities, and are using them in urban environments where the risk of civilians casualties is higher. They're also using thermobaric weapons, chemical weapons, launching artillery and unguided rockets at civilian areas, committing torture and murder on a huge scale, etc, etc, etc.

Ukraine are using relatively small quantities of cluster munitions that have a low failure rate, they're not using them in urban environment and they're tracking where they're used to make cleanup easier. They also have an obscene amount of mines to clear up in the very same regions they're using the cluster munitions, and the munitions are helping them clear trenches more efficiently which will in turn save the lives of front line soldiers who'll have to secure those trenches.

I find it absolutely baffling that people care more about the hypothetical deaths of Ukrainians in the future than they do about the ones that are being killed, tortured or kidnapped every day due to Russian occupation.
Take it easy, it's not just as black and white as you're making it out, I have a different opinion, not that different though when 200 or so countries prohibit their use.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14023 on: Today at 12:02:21 am »
last time you equivocated over ukraine's usage of cluster bombs (notably it's only ukraine's you question), you suggested that ukraine may as well use chemical and biological weapons

so i think it's understandable why they've put together a good post like that, that demonstrates the rational position - because unfortunately it's not uncommon to see people draw these odd equivalences
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:16 am by classycarra »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14024 on: Today at 12:09:26 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm
Take it easy, it's not just as black and white as you're making it out, I have a different opinion, not that different though when 200 or so countries prohibit their use.

Rules are relaxed somewhat when it comes to a country defending against an invader. The time to hold Ukraine to this particular rule will be when the Russians have been ejected from Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14025 on: Today at 12:22:26 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm
Take it easy, it's not just as black and white as you're making it out, I have a different opinion, not that different though when 200 or so countries prohibit their use.

It's fine, I'm not trying to shout you down, I just find a lot of the protestations around cluster munitions ignore all of the context of the current situation.

While yes there is a treaty that a lot of countries signed agreeing not to use them, I'm not so sure those nations took a scenario like Ukraine's into account; a foreign aggressor on your own territory, trying to steal your children, take your resources and wipe you and your culture out of existence. A foreign aggressor using every type of weapon at their disposal to play war crime bingo.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14026 on: Today at 12:25:03 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:02:21 am
last time you equivocated over ukraine's usage of cluster bombs (notably it's only ukraine's you question), you suggested that ukraine may as well use chemical and biological weapons

so i think it's understandable why they've put together a good post like that, that demonstrates the rational position - because unfortunately it's not uncommon to see people draw these odd equivalences
I mentioned chemical and biological weapons as a precursor of the road that's being walked down, Russia play by their own rules and then accuse the other of the crimes they're guilty of, and use it as a pretext for further escalation.

I'm pro Ukraine, but anything that takes a step closer to nuclear conflict is bad in my eyes, at the moment the world stands on a precipice.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14027 on: Today at 12:26:58 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:22:26 am
It's fine, I'm not trying to shout you down, I just find a lot of the protestations around cluster munitions ignore all of the context of the current situation.

While yes there is a treaty that a lot of countries signed agreeing not to use them, I'm not so sure those nations took a scenario like Ukraine's into account; a foreign aggressor on your own territory, trying to steal your children, take your resources and wipe you and your culture out of existence. A foreign aggressor using every type of weapon at their disposal to play war crime bingo.
Of course I understand your point of view, and the fact you're not trying to shout me down is a relief, given the mob rule on a lot of these threads in the News/Current Affairs sub forum.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14028 on: Today at 12:42:38 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:25:03 am
I mentioned chemical and biological weapons as a precursor of the road that's being walked down, Russia play by their own rules and then accuse the other of the crimes they're guilty of, and use it as a pretext for further escalation.

I'm pro Ukraine, but anything that takes a step closer to nuclear conflict is bad in my eyes, at the moment the world stands on a precipice.

Ukraine no longer hold nukes (sadly).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14029 on: Today at 12:45:56 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:22:26 am
It's fine, I'm not trying to shout you down, I just find a lot of the protestations around cluster munitions ignore all of the context of the current situation.

While yes there is a treaty that a lot of countries signed agreeing not to use them, I'm not so sure those nations took a scenario like Ukraine's into account; a foreign aggressor on your own territory, trying to steal your children, take your resources and wipe you and your culture out of existence. A foreign aggressor using every type of weapon at their disposal to play war crime bingo.

Ukraine isn't a signatory on the Treaty, I don't think?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14030 on: Today at 12:54:01 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:45:56 am
Ukraine isn't a signatory on the Treaty, I don't think?

Neither Ukraine nor the US are signatories, we were just talking about the reasoning behind other countries signing the treaty.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14031 on: Today at 12:54:27 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:42:38 am
Ukraine no longer hold nukes (sadly).
On balance I don't know if that's a good or bad thing to be honest, I tend to be glass half empty kind of a person, so any situational occurrence whether deliberate or accidental that takes us away from nuclear annihilation, the better!

You may argue that possession = deterrent, but I'm not so sure about that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14032 on: Today at 12:56:05 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:45:56 am
Ukraine isn't a signatory on the Treaty, I don't think?
Yes, as an ironic coincidence Russia, Ukraine and the USA are not signatories of that treaty, so all the outside noise from people like me that exercise extreme caution will fall on deaf ears.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14033 on: Today at 01:12:06 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:54:27 am
On balance I don't know if that's a good or bad thing to be honest, I tend to be glass half empty kind of a person, so any situational occurrence whether deliberate or accidental that takes us away from nuclear annihilation, the better!

You may argue that possession = deterrent, but I'm not so sure about that.


We'll never know.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14034 on: Today at 07:48:57 am »
We can all agree that cluster munitions are, effectively, a terror weapon. They can do enormous harm to innocent people over the long term. And no matter how diligently Ukraine map their use, they're going to miss some.  I'm sure they will do their best to keep track of them, but in a battle situation, it's inevitable that they're just going to lose track.

But the ordinance is being used in an area that Ukrainian forces are hoping to ultimately advance to, so it's obvious that it's in their interest to clear them as best they can during that advance. This is another reason why the mine clearance equipment is so vital.

In either case I support Ukraine's use of these weapons, unpalatable to me personally as it is. War is hell, but unlike Russia, Ukraine are not using the weapons indiscriminately. The idea that using the weapons will lead to escalation is, to me, naive.

Russia/Putin, doesn't need a pretext to escalate. He's just started attacking what is, effectively, the world's grain supply because nobody will let him export ammonia ffs. He's threatened war against Poland because they moved some units to their border with Belarus, where Wagner are deploying.

If anybody's going to believe Putin's claim he only started using chem or bio weapons because Ukraine started using cluster munitions, then I have a bridge in Crimea to sell them. Putin will escalate because he has no choice, and there's a big difference between Ukraine using cluster bombs and people suggesting NATO should be attacking Russian positions in Ukraine flying unmarked planes (because yeah, like nobody is going to know where they've come from!).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14035 on: Today at 09:15:46 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm
I find it very disturbing in the media now, that the use of cluster munitions has been almost normalised, over 90% of fatalities from cluster munitions are civilians due to unexploded ordnance, now I perfectly understand the argument for Ukraine using them as a strategic means to break through, but the longer term view is of how many civilian lives will be lost in the subsequent decades because of them?

I understand Ukraine are fighting for their futures, but you seriously hedge your bets by using such a weapon.
I'll tell you what else causes a lot of civilian casualties: being invaded by Russia.

You can argue about the ethics of using various different weapon types if you like but there's a fucking big elephant in the room.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14036 on: Today at 05:05:47 pm »
The president of Belarus is now claiming that Poland are on the verge of invading them, my first question to that is why?, Poland as a NATO member don't get support from NATO forces if it's their choice to cross another border, is that correct?, I know quite a few Polish people and the general consensus in Poland is that they're eager to get involved as their hatred for Russia is extreme to say the least.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14037 on: Today at 05:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:05:47 pm
The president of Belarus is now claiming that Poland are on the verge of invading them, my first question to that is why?, Poland as a NATO member don't get support from NATO forces if it's their choice to cross another border, is that correct?, I know quite a few Polish people and the general consensus in Poland is that they're eager to get involved as their hatred for Russia is extreme to say the least.

He's genuinely mad. Even the Moscow dwarf looked a bit bemused when he spoke. I've no idea what Wagner are doing in Belurus though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14038 on: Today at 05:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:05:47 pm
The president of Belarus is now claiming that Poland are on the verge of invading them, my first question to that is why?, Poland as a NATO member don't get support from NATO forces if it's their choice to cross another border, is that correct?, I know quite a few Polish people and the general consensus in Poland is that they're eager to get involved as their hatred for Russia is extreme to say the least.
Not sure he has said that. My first question would be why would you believe that dishonest dictator anyway?

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/putin-lukashenko-meet-after-russia-warns-about-aggression-against-belarus-2023-07-22/

A Telegram channel linked to Lukashenko quoted him as saying in a jocular tone that fighters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who are now training Belarus's army were keen to push across the border into NATO member Poland.

"The Wagner guys have started to stress us - they want to go west. 'Let's go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow'," he was quoted as saying. There was no indication that Lukashenko was seriously entertaining that idea.

On Thursday, the Belarusian defence ministry said Wagner fighters had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the Polish border.

Poland is moving extra troops towards the border with Belarus in response to the arrival of the Wagner forces who relocated there after staging a short-lived mutiny in Russia last month.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #14039 on: Today at 06:19:52 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:17:29 pm
Not sure he has said that. My first question would be why would you believe that dishonest dictator anyway?

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/putin-lukashenko-meet-after-russia-warns-about-aggression-against-belarus-2023-07-22/

A Telegram channel linked to Lukashenko quoted him as saying in a jocular tone that fighters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who are now training Belarus's army were keen to push across the border into NATO member Poland.

"The Wagner guys have started to stress us - they want to go west. 'Let's go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow'," he was quoted as saying. There was no indication that Lukashenko was seriously entertaining that idea.

On Thursday, the Belarusian defence ministry said Wagner fighters had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the Polish border.

Poland is moving extra troops towards the border with Belarus in response to the arrival of the Wagner forces who relocated there after staging a short-lived mutiny in Russia last month.
He actually has said it, I watched a news report by DW right before I posted it?, do I believe him?, probably not, but Poland still have years of Soviet occupation agitating them, could be they see this as a perfect opportunity to settle some scores, or reclaim that Russia exclave Kaliningrad.

Who knows?
