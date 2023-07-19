Is there a reason why Ukrainian grain cant go to Poland or Romania by rail and then on to ships to the rest of the world? Yes its a more complicated route out of the country but surely its viable?



Poland has issues that their farmers are complaining that grain from Ukraine is lowering grain prices and they can't get rid of their own harvest or have to sell it at prices that aren't feasible for them as they're actually losing money. I'm not sure what the current situation is, but Poland have actually stopped grain imports from Ukraine (as have Hungary). It was a few months ago though, so the issues might have been resolved. As far as Romania is concerned, I think that's an option they're currently trying to make more use of, but I think there are capacity issues as they need storage space and I'm not sure that can be built up overnight. The same is true for Poland, where they didn't have enough capacity in the ports and that's why the grain got stuck in the country in the first place and was bought/sold there driving down prices.