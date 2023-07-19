I don't think it'll happen, Russia are too weak to take on Poland alone, never mind all of NATO. NATO meanwhile will do anything to avoid conflict, there have been plenty of valid reasons to escalate already and they've dodged all of them.
Well of course. I've said many times now though that the longer this drags on the greater the likelihood that the war spreads. The threats against cargo ships loading grain my be nothing but BS, but if just one ship gets destroyed, then what? NATO escorts?
I noted Ukraine said the same thing about Russian ships - not because they have the capability to carry the threat out, but to make the insurance for ships taking the risk prohibitively expensive. It seems we've entered a new era of economic warfare and blackmail that's going to be felt all across the world. What Putin failed to do with his oil and gas, he's trying with Ukrainian grain.
There has to be a tipping point somewhere, yes? Where something just goes wrong, and things start to unravel? Even if its unintentional?