Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 03:17:40 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July 19, 2023, 01:40:22 pm
Ukraine have said they only received around 15% of the de-mining equipment they requested ahead of the offensive, though it looks like more has slowly been arriving since. The mines are making a lot of the western armour a lot less useful.

I'm curious how deep the minefields are, the main Russian defence line is apparently around 10 km behind the current front line, if the minefield only go that deep then a big breakthrough seems inevitable, but if they go 20-30 km deeper then it makes progress difficult even with literally no one defending.

Yeah I saw the 15% thing. That is just ludicrous to me, they must have known the area was extensively mined.

It's hard to know how deep the mines extend, but one account I do listen to on twitter, not many around because of all the bots and nutters, but they said Russia has noted how effective these mines have been and are laying huge amounts of them constantly, throughout the region.

It's horrendous what they are doing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 03:19:44 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 19, 2023, 03:16:04 pm
The West and NATO need to up their support. Basically, give Ukraine pretty-much whatever they need to get the job done. After all, it is Ukranians who are losing their lives in this war. The least we can do is supply them with the weapons they need.

it is all about Air support and F-16.. It seems that it will be 18 months before all operational. Otherwise it will be very difficult to support Ukraine to fight any differently.

https://www.economist.com/europe/2023/06/01/ukraine-gets-its-f-16s

interesting to see how much damage Russia can inflict on grain infrastructure

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 03:55:23 pm
Given their slow missile production and drone supply, Russia have had to spend time saving up for this attack on the grain supply. No doubt the leaders of some nations relying on that grain will still back Putin while their people suffer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 04:23:36 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July 19, 2023, 03:55:23 pm
Given their slow missile production and drone supply, Russia have had to spend time saving up for this attack on the grain supply. No doubt the leaders of some nations relying on that grain will still back Putin while their people suffer.


China, Egypt & a lot of people on Africa were the beneficiaries of the last deal.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 06:48:20 pm
Putin threatening to escalate now by targeting ships. Heard some commentary today that millions could die of starvation if the grain supply isn't sorted by the start of next year.

This is now a test of NATO that they can't fail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 07:04:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July 18, 2023, 01:19:23 pm

The comments about the grain deal are interesting. Sounds very much like a threat. Would Russia dare attack grain carrying ships flying neutral flags? Russia's attempt at energy blackmail last year backfired badly, so would Putin chance blockading grain exports? I wouldn't put anything past him at this point...

So he's basically threatening this?  A dangerous path that could lead to the war spilling over into other countries. Ships will need NATO escorts. The area will be crawling with subs and ASW units.

Russian forces are barely containing the Ukrainian army. If NATO gets involved, their entire army will be buggered without vaseline.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 07:08:17 pm
Very dangerous phase this in the war now
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 07:10:18 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 19, 2023, 04:23:36 pm

China, Egypt & a lot of people on Africa were the beneficiaries of the last deal.

And I doubt that the likes of South Africas leadership will change their view of the Russian invasion.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 07:14:41 pm
I saw on Noel Reports that Vlad isn't going to S Africa. Can't think why...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 07:15:44 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July 19, 2023, 07:14:41 pm
I saw on Noel Reports that Vlad isn't going to S Africa. Can't think why...

He must be scared theyll activate the arrest warrant.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
July 19, 2023, 08:57:05 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on July 19, 2023, 03:02:14 pm
time to take out kerch bridge permanently
Take it easy General Norman Schwarzkopf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:06:13 am
Russia attacked the grain loading facilities at Odessa overnight. Looks like 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed. A statement was issued saying ships entering the area for grain will be targeted and the countries of those ships will be considered to be "enemy states entering the war".

I hope that's a mistranslation and they really mean "entering the war zone". :(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z94txHP0_JU&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z94txHP0_JU&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 12:44:51 pm
https://twitter.com/maria_avdv/status/1681725681539981312

@maria_avdv
Putin demands Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline to resume operation in exchange for an extension of the grain deal. That's what it's been about from the very beginning. Terror and blackmail. Nothing new.

so Russia threatens to bomb and destroy more  grain, tear up the Ukraine Grain in exchange for something they really want.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:25:09 pm
Did a quick google. Apparently an ammonia pipeline is used to transport hydrogen? I'm guessing this is something that flows to Russia?  What does Putin want with hydrogen, I wonder?

EDIT: further googling on the uses of ammonia itself...

Quote
Uses of ammonia

There are many uses for ammonia including the production of fertilisers, plastics, synthetic fibres, dyes, explosives and pharmaceuticals. In the home, ammonia is used in certain cleaning products and garden fertilisers.

Anhydrous ammonia can be used illicitly for the production of the highly addictive drug methamphetamine (meth), a powerful central nervous system stimulant.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:46:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:25:09 pm
Did a quick google. Apparently an ammonia pipeline is used to transport hydrogen? I'm guessing this is something that flows to Russia?  What does Putin want with hydrogen, I wonder?

EDIT: further googling on the uses of ammonia itself...


Russia doesn't want to get ammonia, they want to export it. The pipeline runs FROM Russia TO Odessa. It's also not the first time this is mentioned, I've found older news reports that Russia wanted to be able to export ammonia again in exchange for granting the grain deal...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:09:50 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:46:51 pm
Russia doesn't want to get ammonia, they want to export it. The pipeline runs FROM Russia TO Odessa. It's also not the first time this is mentioned, I've found older news reports that Russia wanted to be able to export ammonia again in exchange for granting the grain deal...

Thanks for that. I guess there must be plenty of buyers out there for the stuff. Enough that Putin is desperate enough to threaten firing on cargo ships from various countries that are loading Ukrainian grain.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:29:13 pm
Edit: Never mind!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:28:14 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:29:13 pm
I've noticed while keeping an eye on reports of Russian artillery destruction that it's pretty rare to see any 155 mm artillery getting destroyed now, it's pretty much all either 152 mm or some other specialist caliber. It lines up with what some of the better sources have said, that Russia doesn't have the equipment or the ammo to use 155 mm to any great degree any more.

Hopefully that means we're a significant part of the way towards Russia's artillery situation becoming dire. I check the reported losses every morning and I've gone from hoping to see high artillery destruction to hoping to see low numbers, as that'll likely be the first indication that they're running low.

Russians don't use 155mm mate, 122m and 152mm.

Their artillery is being hammered though. Ukrainian counterfire has been lethal.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 09:28:18 pm
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 08:28:14 pm
Russians don't use 155mm mate, 122m and 152mm.

Their artillery is being hammered though. Ukrainian counterfire has been lethal.

Ah shit yeah my mistake, I was thinking 155/152, not 152/122 for some reason.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:03:00 pm
Well Russia lost another 2S4 Tyulpan self propelled mortar recently if it makes anyone feel any better...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Is there a reason why Ukrainian grain cant go to Poland or Romania by rail and then on to ships to the rest of the world? Yes its a more complicated route out of the country but surely its viable?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:12:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:09:50 pm
Thanks for that. I guess there must be plenty of buyers out there for the stuff. Enough that Putin is desperate enough to threaten firing on cargo ships from various countries that are loading Ukrainian grain.
I think it's mainly used in fertilizer rather than weapons too.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:13:51 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Is there a reason why Ukrainian grain cant go to Poland or Romania by rail and then on to ships to the rest of the world? Yes its a more complicated route out of the country but surely its viable?
I asked this a few pages ago.
The replies are partly because of different railway lines. And the ships are huge compared to what can be moved by train.
Unfortunately I can't credit who told me this as I've forgotten.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
Is there a reason why Ukrainian grain cant go to Poland or Romania by rail and then on to ships to the rest of the world? Yes its a more complicated route out of the country but surely its viable?

Poland has issues that their farmers are complaining that grain from Ukraine is lowering grain prices and they can't get rid of their own harvest or have to sell it at prices that aren't feasible for them as they're actually losing money. I'm not sure what the current situation is, but Poland have actually stopped grain imports from Ukraine (as have Hungary). It was a few months ago though, so the issues might have been resolved. As far as Romania is concerned, I think that's an option they're currently trying to make more use of, but I think there are capacity issues as they need storage space and I'm not sure that can be built up overnight. The same is true for Poland, where they didn't have enough capacity in the ports and that's why the grain got stuck in the country in the first place and was bought/sold there driving down prices.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:13:29 am
It's looking very much like a frozen conflict. Frontlines are unlikely to move.

Next is 'negotiations' which will ultimately lead to the mad goblin getting what he really wanted.

But unless NATO really commits to air power and a lot more armour, then it's a stalemate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 05:31:41 am
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:13:29 am
It's looking very much like a frozen conflict. Frontlines are unlikely to move.

Next is 'negotiations' which will ultimately lead to the mad goblin getting what he really wanted.

But unless NATO really commits to air power and a lot more armour, then it's a stalemate.

I don't know what you are basing this on. The current offensive is very similar to those that recaptured Kharkiv and Kherson. Ukraine has taken back 200 km2 in this offensive, but the main objective is still to degrade Russia's fighting ability. The bulk of Ukrainian units haven't been committed yet.

Ukraine won't negotiate unless NATO cut their support;  and if NATO does that, Putin won't cut a deal either because he'll think winning is back on the table.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:20:22 am
The war will end, but it's hard to predict when and how. I don't know if Ukraine will be willing to sacrifice territory for the greater good of the nation, or if Russia is willing to cut their losses after the years of embarrassment about something that was supposed o be over in two weeks. While Russia has the resources to continue for the long haul, they are definitely getting their resources depleted. Who is to say that China won't test their eastern borders? (Is anyone old enough to remember the China-Russia "conflict" in 1969?) Or perhaps Japan may reinstate their claim on the Kuril Islands? Or the central Asian former republics may decide on a wayward path? Russia is gambling "all in" on this conflict, but who knows how it will end...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:31:55 pm
Been going through the posts by Noel Reports on Mastodon. Apparently, Poland doesn't like the Wagner group being in Belarus, so they shifted some military formations to their eastern border. That prompted Putin to say an attack on Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.

I know there's a lot of sabre rattling going on, but am I the only one who thinks this could spiral out of control fast if dominoes start falling?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 03:56:10 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:31:55 pm
Been going through the posts by Noel Reports on Mastodon. Apparently, Poland doesn't like the Wagner group being in Belarus, so they shifted some military formations to their eastern border. That prompted Putin to say an attack on Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.

I know there's a lot of sabre rattling going on, but am I the only one who thinks this could spiral out of control fast if dominoes start falling?

I don't think it'll happen, Russia are too weak to take on Poland alone, never mind all of NATO. NATO meanwhile will do anything to avoid conflict, there have been plenty of valid reasons to escalate already and they've dodged all of them.
