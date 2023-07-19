The war will end, but it's hard to predict when and how. I don't know if Ukraine will be willing to sacrifice territory for the greater good of the nation, or if Russia is willing to cut their losses after the years of embarrassment about something that was supposed o be over in two weeks. While Russia has the resources to continue for the long haul, they are definitely getting their resources depleted. Who is to say that China won't test their eastern borders? (Is anyone old enough to remember the China-Russia "conflict" in 1969?) Or perhaps Japan may reinstate their claim on the Kuril Islands? Or the central Asian former republics may decide on a wayward path? Russia is gambling "all in" on this conflict, but who knows how it will end...