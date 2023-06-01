Ukraine have said they only received around 15% of the de-mining equipment they requested ahead of the offensive, though it looks like more has slowly been arriving since. The mines are making a lot of the western armour a lot less useful.



I'm curious how deep the minefields are, the main Russian defence line is apparently around 10 km behind the current front line, if the minefield only go that deep then a big breakthrough seems inevitable, but if they go 20-30 km deeper then it makes progress difficult even with literally no one defending.



Yeah I saw the 15% thing. That is just ludicrous to me, they must have known the area was extensively mined.It's hard to know how deep the mines extend, but one account I do listen to on twitter, not many around because of all the bots and nutters, but they said Russia has noted how effective these mines have been and are laying huge amounts of them constantly, throughout the region.It's horrendous what they are doing.