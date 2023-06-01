« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Reply #13960 on: Today at 03:17:40 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:40:22 pm
Ukraine have said they only received around 15% of the de-mining equipment they requested ahead of the offensive, though it looks like more has slowly been arriving since. The mines are making a lot of the western armour a lot less useful.

I'm curious how deep the minefields are, the main Russian defence line is apparently around 10 km behind the current front line, if the minefield only go that deep then a big breakthrough seems inevitable, but if they go 20-30 km deeper then it makes progress difficult even with literally no one defending.

Yeah I saw the 15% thing. That is just ludicrous to me, they must have known the area was extensively mined.

It's hard to know how deep the mines extend, but one account I do listen to on twitter, not many around because of all the bots and nutters, but they said Russia has noted how effective these mines have been and are laying huge amounts of them constantly, throughout the region.

It's horrendous what they are doing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Reply #13961 on: Today at 03:19:44 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:16:04 pm
The West and NATO need to up their support. Basically, give Ukraine pretty-much whatever they need to get the job done. After all, it is Ukranians who are losing their lives in this war. The least we can do is supply them with the weapons they need.

it is all about Air support and F-16.. It seems that it will be 18 months before all operational. Otherwise it will be very difficult to support Ukraine to fight any differently.

https://www.economist.com/europe/2023/06/01/ukraine-gets-its-f-16s

interesting to see how much damage Russia can inflict on grain infrastructure

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Reply #13962 on: Today at 03:55:23 pm
Given their slow missile production and drone supply, Russia have had to spend time saving up for this attack on the grain supply. No doubt the leaders of some nations relying on that grain will still back Putin while their people suffer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Reply #13963 on: Today at 04:23:36 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:55:23 pm
Given their slow missile production and drone supply, Russia have had to spend time saving up for this attack on the grain supply. No doubt the leaders of some nations relying on that grain will still back Putin while their people suffer.


China, Egypt & a lot of people on Africa were the beneficiaries of the last deal.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Reply #13964 on: Today at 06:48:20 pm
Putin threatening to escalate now by targeting ships. Heard some commentary today that millions could die of starvation if the grain supply isn't sorted by the start of next year.

This is now a test of NATO that they can't fail.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Reply #13965 on: Today at 07:04:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:19:23 pm

The comments about the grain deal are interesting. Sounds very much like a threat. Would Russia dare attack grain carrying ships flying neutral flags? Russia's attempt at energy blackmail last year backfired badly, so would Putin chance blockading grain exports? I wouldn't put anything past him at this point...

So he's basically threatening this?  A dangerous path that could lead to the war spilling over into other countries. Ships will need NATO escorts. The area will be crawling with subs and ASW units.

Russian forces are barely containing the Ukrainian army. If NATO gets involved, their entire army will be buggered without vaseline.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Reply #13966 on: Today at 07:08:17 pm
Very dangerous phase this in the war now
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
Reply #13967 on: Today at 07:10:18 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:23:36 pm

China, Egypt & a lot of people on Africa were the beneficiaries of the last deal.

And I doubt that the likes of South Africas leadership will change their view of the Russian invasion.
