Well they won't be able to due to sheer weight of Russian numbers, and you've also got Wagner and the pro Russia partisans in Donbass, and of course the barbarians from Chechnya, it just isn't feasible without Western manpower and air dominance.



You seem pretty certain of that?Ukraine's troops are better quality, and I'd the quality of their equipment now is at least on parity with Russia. Yes, Russia is just trying to overwhelm them with sheer numbers, so I expect tactical retreats as Ukraine looks to preserve the lives of its troops - something Putin doesn't care about.It's too early to say what measure of success this Russian offensive might produce, or how long term the gains might be. But whatever element of surprise Russia might have had, they just lost it. They're attacking some of the most heavily fortified installations Ukraine has, so we can only guess what the kill ratio will have to be for Russia to achieve any strategic gains.I don't know what you mean by Western manpower and air dominance, but I'm guessing you think Ukraine can't win unless NATO intervenes? Ukrainian pilots are due to start training on the F-16 next month, which is probably part of the motivation of the Russian assault.They're losing the defensive war and they know it, so I'm guessing from the safety of my armchair that all Russia can do is throw everything they have left at Ukraine and hope to make a deal where they can hold onto some territory. But if that doesn't work, then what?I'll go with the article that Schmidt posted, saying that significant Russian breakthroughs are unlikely. It may well be this is Putin's "Battle of the Bulge" moment. When you're the attacker, you have to attack, which may very well play into Ukraine's hands in the long term.