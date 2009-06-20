« previous next »
Reply #13920 on: July 17, 2023, 07:15:18 pm
How the hell have they snuck all those troops and weaponry there without being seen?
Reply #13921 on: July 17, 2023, 07:39:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 17, 2023, 07:15:18 pm
How the hell have they snuck all those troops and weaponry there without being seen?

That's what I mean. Maybe this was another reason why the Ukrainian offensive has seemed so limited?

Either Putin has scraped together a load of poorly equipped, poorly trained reservists and grunts, or he's been forced to dip into some quality reserves that he may have had stationed along NATO borders or close to Moscow.

It's either a well planned, well concealed assault, or some kind of desperate gamble to regain the initiative and break the deadlock.

Reply #13922 on: July 17, 2023, 07:58:29 pm
There was always going to be a Russian offensive: there simply was no way they'd play rearguard this long without having some Hail Mary attempt to restart any degree of momentum; the question is more if Ukraine are ready themselves, and what their defensive positions are like.

Is this going to be Russia Battle of the Bulge moment, the last attempt to fashion a victory, a bloody nose to the enemy, using the remaining high quality equipment Moscow can call upon??

Either way good luck to the Ukrainians
Reply #13923 on: July 17, 2023, 08:19:56 pm
Did someone say 'people on holiday in Crimea '? Can't say thats in the top 100 of destinations I'd consider right now.
Reply #13924 on: July 17, 2023, 10:03:43 pm
I think there's a bit of a misconception going on here, Russia have been attacking in that region for a while. It sounds like the bulk of the forces they're referring to were already fighting on that front, the number has just been growing gradually, rather than 100k soldiers just popping up out of nowhere. It also won't be 100k attacking, a lot of those will be in support roles, though it's unclear what ratio Russia uses for that.

The 900 tanks likely includes all armoured vehicles (notice they're not listed elsewhere) and is probably bolstered by the equipment they seized from Wagner.
Reply #13925 on: July 17, 2023, 10:44:20 pm
The build up in that area has been noticeable for a while. Deep State Map was showing a huge build up of Russian units.

I said it looked concerning about 3 weeks ago and got the piss taken out of me being called a pro Russian bot.

Hard to know the quality of the troops and equipment Russia have left, but seems like a bit of a hail Mary (a lot of it to try and release the pressure on Bakhmut) from them and hopefully Ukraine are ready and bleed them dry.
Reply #13926 on: July 17, 2023, 11:30:16 pm
Quote from: rhysd on July 17, 2023, 10:44:20 pm
The build up in that area has been noticeable for a while. Deep State Map was showing a huge build up of Russian units.

I said it looked concerning about 3 weeks ago and got the piss taken out of me being called a pro Russian bot.

Hard to know the quality of the troops and equipment Russia have left, but seems like a bit of a hail Mary (a lot of it to try and release the pressure on Bakhmut) from them and hopefully Ukraine are ready and bleed them dry.

Best to ignore the "Russia bot" nonsense. It's childish shite.
Reply #13927 on: Yesterday at 06:53:30 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 17, 2023, 04:47:09 pm

"Kompromat... golden showers... tiny cock for all the world to see..."


He was ashen.  I think it was a death threat or worse.
Reply #13928 on: Yesterday at 07:58:41 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:53:30 am
He was ashen.  I think it was a death threat or worse.
I think a Golden Showers / fungal-knob* video is the much more realistic compromat/threat.

* As per the one-time title for the old Trump thread - and if I am not mistaken, inspired by comments from Stormy Daniels.
Reply #13929 on: Yesterday at 08:07:26 am
Do you think relations with Russia are pretty much dead for a generation? I'm wondering how recent language graduates with russian as a language feel right now.  I guess there must be heaps of 'diplomatic' work on the horizon . Is Ukrainian similar I'd expect lots of work there.

Also dumb question, why can't Ukraine 'ship' grain out of the safe borders? Is it just a cost thing?
Reply #13930 on: Yesterday at 08:38:50 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:07:26 am
Do you think relations with Russia are pretty much dead for a generation? I'm wondering how recent language graduates with russian as a language feel right now.  I guess there must be heaps of 'diplomatic' work on the horizon . Is Ukrainian similar I'd expect lots of work there.

Also dumb question, why can't Ukraine 'ship' grain out of the safe borders? Is it just a cost thing?
Yes, it can go by truck. But the problem is the vast quantities - this is why it usually goes by ship.
Reply #13931 on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:07:26 am
Also dumb question, why can't Ukraine 'ship' grain out of the safe borders? Is it just a cost thing?

Not necessarily cost, but capacity and different rail network standards in Ukraine and the neighbouring/European countries. I was in Brussels about a year ago and the director general for Agriculture in the European Commission told us that usually Ukraine exports five million tons of grain per month, but at the point (June 2022) the maximum that could be exported in a best case scenario was two million tons per month. You just need more trains to transport the same amount of grain a big ship can transport. The big issue is that Ukraine uses a different (I think the old Soviet) standard for their rail tracks and trains can't just cross the border and go to their destination in Europa. The freight needs to be transferred onto other trains that can use European tracks. All of that takes quite a bit of time and the rail infrastructure isn't that good either in the region. In general it's just a lot harder to transport grain by train (and then put it on a ship somewhere outside Ukraine) than it is to put it on a ship in Odessa or wherever they ship it from. Did a quick google and found a story about the Austrian Federal Railway and they were saying each train has about 1500 to 2000 tons of grain. That's basically nothing compared to big ships where I have found numbers of up to 75000 tons for one ship (most are probably smaller, but they will still do a lot more than a single train).
Reply #13932 on: Yesterday at 09:41:51 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:34:03 am
Not necessarily cost, but capacity and different rail network standards in Ukraine and the neighbouring/European countries. I was in Brussels about a year ago and the director general for Agriculture in the European Commission told us that usually Ukraine exports five million tons of grain per month, but at the point (June 2022) the maximum that could be exported in a best case scenario was two million tons per month. You just need more trains to transport the same amount of grain a big ship can transport. The big issue is that Ukraine uses a different (I think the old Soviet) standard for their rail tracks and trains can't just cross the border and go to their destination in Europa. The freight needs to be transferred onto other trains that can use European tracks. All of that takes quite a bit of time and the rail infrastructure isn't that good either in the region. In general it's just a lot harder to transport grain by train (and then put it on a ship somewhere outside Ukraine) than it is to put it on a ship in Odessa or wherever they ship it from. Did a quick google and found a story about the Austrian Federal Railway and they were saying each train has about 1500 to 2000 tons of grain. That's basically nothing compared to big ships where I have found numbers of up to 75000 tons for one ship (most are probably smaller, but they will still do a lot more than a single train).

hopefully Erdogan and Turkey step up and protect the ships as they continue forward.

I think the next BRIC meeting will also be critical as the AFRICAN Countries need this grain from Ukraine.
Discussions/negotiations already started .

Putin discusses Ukraine grain deal, BRICS summit with South Africas Ramaphosa
https://www.wionews.com/world/russias-putin-discusses-ukraine-grain-deal-brics-summit-with-south-africas-ramaphosa-616065

Wil Putin attend and if he does will South Africa arrest him for War crimes
Reply #13933 on: Yesterday at 10:20:44 am
The Institute for the Study of War have assessed that significant breakthroughs by Russia are unlikely.

Quote
Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front over the backdrop of increased Russian offensive operations along the Kharkiv-Luhansk Oblast border on July 17. Russian and Ukrainian sources reported that Russian forces have launched active offensive operations and advanced in the Kupyansk area (between northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and northwestern Luhansk Oblast) in the past several days.[36] Russian forces likely are engaging in offensive operations in this area of the front in an effort to exploit Ukrainian operational focus on other sectors of the front and draw Ukrainian reserves away from critical areas of the theater, namely the Bakhmut and western Donetsk, and western Zaporizhia Oblast areas, where Ukrainian forces are pursuing counteroffensive operations. The poor quality and composition of Russian troops currently deployed on this line, however, will likely hinder Russias ability to achieve more than tactically significant gains or make an operationally significant breakthrough. Ukrainian and Russian sources have both reported the deployment of convict-formed Storm-Z assault units to the Kupyansk direction, and ISW has previously assessed that Storm-Z units have low operational effectiveness due to poor morale and discipline.[37] Ukrainian forces also continued counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut, south of Velyka Novosilka, and near Orikhiv in western Zaporizhia Oblast throughout July 17.[38]

https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-july-17-2023

It sounds likely that some territory will be lost but nothing significant, and it's likely an attempt to draw forces away from the south more than anything. I wonder if the logic behind this is that the south is proving very difficult to supply, so they're attacking in an area close to the Russian border to be able to actually supply their forces in the hope that it'll affect the Ukrainian advance in the south.
Reply #13934 on: Yesterday at 11:06:45 am
^^^ I had a vague idea it was something along those lines, but couldn't articulate it very well.  When you're already losing, your only options are to either concede or double down.

Based on that extract, it seems this is more a spoiling attack than a true offensive.
Reply #13935 on: Yesterday at 11:21:35 am
Yeah, though of course even the shittiest, least trained convict soldiers Russia can muster are still a threat. Hopefully with reports of Russia now rationing artillery shells and the Ukrainians defending that area already being quite battle-hardened and dug in we'll see something like Bakhmut, where Russian losses far outstrip Ukrainian losses.

Part of the reason Ukraine are advancing slower than some expected is because losses are usually much higher on the attackers side, so they almost seem to be baiting Russia into being the aggressor to dwindle their forces. A big Russian offensive might help with that longer term, even if at times the destruction of Russian lives and equipment can feel endless.
Reply #13936 on: Yesterday at 11:31:07 am
this guy has some great  stories, graphics and tweets updates about UKR situation


@ChuckPfarrer
Former SEAL Team Six Squadron Leader, NYT Best Selling Author,  Conflict Correspondent, Husband, Dad, Hollywood Screenwriter & Epic Snowboarder.

KERCH BRIDGE ATTACK: UKR's attack likely utilized 2nd Generation variants of its Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV). Two naval drones conducted the strike.  The first stealthy approached the bridge and detonated at 0300 local time.  The second exploded at 0320 on 16 JUL both extensively damaged the road spans.
https://twitter.com/ChuckPfarrer/status/1680987879697154048

Reply #13937 on: Yesterday at 01:19:23 pm
A few updates from Noel Reports....

Quote
European Parliament members are urging the International Criminal Court in The Hague to consider issuing an arrest warrant for self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka.

Quote
Lukashenko signed a law legalizing "The People's Militia". According to the Belarusian Defense Minister, the law will enable unconscripted citizens to defend their country with weapons. Obviously this has to do with the appearance of Wagner PMC units on the territory of Belarus.

Quote
"Continuation of the grain deal without the participation of the Russian Federation will be fraught with security risks," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The comments about the grain deal are interesting. Sounds very much like a threat. Would Russia dare attack grain carrying ships flying neutral flags? Russia's attempt at energy blackmail last year backfired badly, so would Putin chance blockading grain exports? I wouldn't put anything past him at this point...
Reply #13938 on: Yesterday at 01:33:38 pm
To be fair, nearly 100 percent of what Peskov said is not true or the complete opposite of what is true. So, I would imagine that such an attack is highly unlikely.
Reply #13939 on: Yesterday at 01:39:29 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 09:41:51 am
Wil Putin attend and if he does will South Africa arrest him for War crimes
No chance, that government parrots Russian propaganda for them (and showed their arse during their trip to Ukraine - capping it with their humiliating actions in Poland)
Reply #13940 on: Yesterday at 07:50:06 pm
The rest is politics has a phenomenal interview with Richard Engel (CNNs chief foreign correspondent).

The back ground of Prigozhin is fascinating (and more than a little scary)
Reply #13941 on: Yesterday at 09:21:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:50:06 pm
The rest is politics has a phenomenal interview with Richard Engel (CNNs chief foreign correspondent).

The back ground of Prigozhin is fascinating (and more than a little scary)

Just heard it. It's excellent.
Reply #13942 on: Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
Yep, great listen Tepid.
Reply #13943 on: Today at 06:51:28 am
What's the best case scenario for Ukraine now?, realistically of course?, I just can't see them pushing Russia out completely, they're surely going to have to cede at least some territory in any negotiation aren't they?
