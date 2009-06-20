Also dumb question, why can't Ukraine 'ship' grain out of the safe borders? Is it just a cost thing?



Not necessarily cost, but capacity and different rail network standards in Ukraine and the neighbouring/European countries. I was in Brussels about a year ago and the director general for Agriculture in the European Commission told us that usually Ukraine exports five million tons of grain per month, but at the point (June 2022) the maximum that could be exported in a best case scenario was two million tons per month. You just need more trains to transport the same amount of grain a big ship can transport. The big issue is that Ukraine uses a different (I think the old Soviet) standard for their rail tracks and trains can't just cross the border and go to their destination in Europa. The freight needs to be transferred onto other trains that can use European tracks. All of that takes quite a bit of time and the rail infrastructure isn't that good either in the region. In general it's just a lot harder to transport grain by train (and then put it on a ship somewhere outside Ukraine) than it is to put it on a ship in Odessa or wherever they ship it from. Did a quick google and found a story about the Austrian Federal Railway and they were saying each train has about 1500 to 2000 tons of grain. That's basically nothing compared to big ships where I have found numbers of up to 75000 tons for one ship (most are probably smaller, but they will still do a lot more than a single train).