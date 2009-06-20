« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:15:18 pm
How the hell have they snuck all those troops and weaponry there without being seen?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:39:26 pm
reddebs on Yesterday at 07:15:18 pm
How the hell have they snuck all those troops and weaponry there without being seen?

That's what I mean. Maybe this was another reason why the Ukrainian offensive has seemed so limited?

Either Putin has scraped together a load of poorly equipped, poorly trained reservists and grunts, or he's been forced to dip into some quality reserves that he may have had stationed along NATO borders or close to Moscow.

It's either a well planned, well concealed assault, or some kind of desperate gamble to regain the initiative and break the deadlock.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:58:29 pm
There was always going to be a Russian offensive: there simply was no way they'd play rearguard this long without having some Hail Mary attempt to restart any degree of momentum; the question is more if Ukraine are ready themselves, and what their defensive positions are like.

Is this going to be Russia Battle of the Bulge moment, the last attempt to fashion a victory, a bloody nose to the enemy, using the remaining high quality equipment Moscow can call upon??

Either way good luck to the Ukrainians
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:19:56 pm
Did someone say 'people on holiday in Crimea '? Can't say thats in the top 100 of destinations I'd consider right now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm
I think there's a bit of a misconception going on here, Russia have been attacking in that region for a while. It sounds like the bulk of the forces they're referring to were already fighting on that front, the number has just been growing gradually, rather than 100k soldiers just popping up out of nowhere. It also won't be 100k attacking, a lot of those will be in support roles, though it's unclear what ratio Russia uses for that.

The 900 tanks likely includes all armoured vehicles (notice they're not listed elsewhere) and is probably bolstered by the equipment they seized from Wagner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 10:44:20 pm
The build up in that area has been noticeable for a while. Deep State Map was showing a huge build up of Russian units.

I said it looked concerning about 3 weeks ago and got the piss taken out of me being called a pro Russian bot.

Hard to know the quality of the troops and equipment Russia have left, but seems like a bit of a hail Mary (a lot of it to try and release the pressure on Bakhmut) from them and hopefully Ukraine are ready and bleed them dry.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:30:16 pm
rhysd on Yesterday at 10:44:20 pm
The build up in that area has been noticeable for a while. Deep State Map was showing a huge build up of Russian units.

I said it looked concerning about 3 weeks ago and got the piss taken out of me being called a pro Russian bot.

Hard to know the quality of the troops and equipment Russia have left, but seems like a bit of a hail Mary (a lot of it to try and release the pressure on Bakhmut) from them and hopefully Ukraine are ready and bleed them dry.

Best to ignore the "Russia bot" nonsense. It's childish shite.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 06:53:30 am
Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:47:09 pm

"Kompromat... golden showers... tiny cock for all the world to see..."


He was ashen.  I think it was a death threat or worse.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:58:41 am
jambutty on Today at 06:53:30 am
He was ashen.  I think it was a death threat or worse.
I think a Golden Showers / fungal-knob* video is the much more realistic compromat/threat.

* As per the one-time title for the old Trump thread - and if I am not mistaken, inspired by comments from Stormy Daniels.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:07:26 am
Do you think relations with Russia are pretty much dead for a generation? I'm wondering how recent language graduates with russian as a language feel right now.  I guess there must be heaps of 'diplomatic' work on the horizon . Is Ukrainian similar I'd expect lots of work there.

Also dumb question, why can't Ukraine 'ship' grain out of the safe borders? Is it just a cost thing?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:38:50 am
PaulF on Today at 08:07:26 am
Do you think relations with Russia are pretty much dead for a generation? I'm wondering how recent language graduates with russian as a language feel right now.  I guess there must be heaps of 'diplomatic' work on the horizon . Is Ukrainian similar I'd expect lots of work there.

Also dumb question, why can't Ukraine 'ship' grain out of the safe borders? Is it just a cost thing?
Yes, it can go by truck. But the problem is the vast quantities - this is why it usually goes by ship.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:34:03 am
PaulF on Today at 08:07:26 am
Also dumb question, why can't Ukraine 'ship' grain out of the safe borders? Is it just a cost thing?

Not necessarily cost, but capacity and different rail network standards in Ukraine and the neighbouring/European countries. I was in Brussels about a year ago and the director general for Agriculture in the European Commission told us that usually Ukraine exports five million tons of grain per month, but at the point (June 2022) the maximum that could be exported in a best case scenario was two million tons per month. You just need more trains to transport the same amount of grain a big ship can transport. The big issue is that Ukraine uses a different (I think the old Soviet) standard for their rail tracks and trains can't just cross the border and go to their destination in Europa. The freight needs to be transferred onto other trains that can use European tracks. All of that takes quite a bit of time and the rail infrastructure isn't that good either in the region. In general it's just a lot harder to transport grain by train (and then put it on a ship somewhere outside Ukraine) than it is to put it on a ship in Odessa or wherever they ship it from. Did a quick google and found a story about the Austrian Federal Railway and they were saying each train has about 1500 to 2000 tons of grain. That's basically nothing compared to big ships where I have found numbers of up to 75000 tons for one ship (most are probably smaller, but they will still do a lot more than a single train).
