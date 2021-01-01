« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13840 on: Today at 12:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:17:35 pm
From Noel Reports Twitter:


They've been struggling to come to an agreement for a while I think. Poland wanted access to the blueprints of the Leopard as part of the deal IIRC which Germany didn't want to hand over. I think this probably just slows down the speed at which damaged Leopards can return to the front, as they'll have to travel to Germany for repairs instead.

German company Rheinmetall are looking to open a tank factory in Ukraine over the next few months. It's only been reported that they'll be building and repairing APC's but I wonder if they'll have some capacity to work on Leopard's too.
Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13841 on: Today at 01:09:46 pm »
Of all the fucking cheek.

Quote
Were not Amazon: UK defence secretary suggests Ukraine could say thank you more

How about we thank Ukraine for fighting Russia so we don't fucking have to? :butt
Offline Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13842 on: Today at 04:25:11 pm »
I get the point he's making when you read the full dialogue, but did he really need to throw in the "we're not Amazon" bit at the end?

The Russians will love that line.
Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13843 on: Today at 04:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:25:11 pm
I get the point he's making when you read the full dialogue, but did he really need to throw in the "we're not Amazon" bit at the end?

The Russians will love that line.

He really didn`t.

I know that the likes of Ben Wallace have to tread a diplomatic tightrope and also have in mind the politicians who are less supportive (certainly in the US), but that line was unnecessary.
Offline Rawkybalboa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13844 on: Today at 05:13:54 pm »
Well maybe its reflective of us being peeved off. Giving as much as possible. Making sacrifices and not helping your own country, just to keep the Ukrainians happy. You would expect them to be grateful. Not wave another shopping list and more demands. We wont be held to ransom.
Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13845 on: Today at 05:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:13:54 pm
Well maybe its reflective of us being peeved off. Giving as much as possible. Making sacrifices and not helping your own country, just to keep the Ukrainians happy. You would expect them to be grateful. Not wave another shopping list and more demands. We wont be held to ransom.

What a load of horseshit.
Offline Rawkybalboa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13846 on: Today at 05:26:38 pm »
Really? well thats exactly whats being said. Stop takin the piss we can only give so much. You can sugarcoat it how you like. Maybe read the Amazon comments again.
Offline Rawkybalboa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13847 on: Today at 05:29:17 pm »
And here we go again the splits can be clearly seen.

Latest from Zelensky

He is pressed by a reporter for his thoughts on the UK asking Ukraine to show more gratitude for their support in the war against Russia.

Zelensky said: "I believe that we were always grateful to the United Kingdom, we were always grateful to the prime minister, and to the minister of defence."

He then directly refers to UK defence secretary Ben Wallace's comments from earlier.

"Because the people in the UK have always supported Ukraine and were grateful to this  I dont know what he [Wallace] means, let him write to me and tell me how he would like us to be grateful."

He addresses the Ukrainian defence minister sitting in the audience.

He asks him: "Do you have issues with the defence minister of the UK? Did you tell him you're grateful?

"You have to call him today! Please!"

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from Wallace's comments, saying Zelensky had repeatedly expressed gratitude.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13848 on: Today at 05:40:22 pm »


Ukraine need to start making inroads and quickly. Western politicians think in 4 year election cycles and the longer this goes on the longer cock ends like Wallace's opinions will become normalised.
Offline Rawkybalboa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13849 on: Today at 05:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:40:22 pm

Ukraine need to start making inroads and quickly. Western politicians think in 4 year election cycles and the longer this goes on the longer cock ends like Wallace's opinions will become normalised.
Thank you someone who takes of their rose tinted glasses off.
Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13850 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:26:38 pm
Really? well thats exactly whats being said. Stop takin the piss we can only give so much. You can sugarcoat it how you like. Maybe read the Amazon comments again.

It's only "exactly what's being said" if you take a partial quote out of context. He also said whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude,, explaining that Ukraine should be aiming to keep those less supportive elements such as the GOP onside, or at least give them less material to work with. Despite the context, Sunak has been quick to pour cold water on the out of context quotes, stating that Zelensky has shown plenty of gratitude for everything we're doing.
Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13851 on: Today at 06:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:57:27 pm
Thank you someone who takes of their rose tinted glasses off.

In the past few days we've seen new defense packages announced by the UK, Germany, the US and likely more, we've seen a NATO summit heavily focused on Ukraine, NATO agreeing to scrap the membership action plan to expedite Ukraine's accession to NATO, and a coalition of 11 countries agreeing to assist in F-16 training.

But sure, I'm the biased one for not taking one out of context quote to mean the cracks are forming.
Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13852 on: Today at 06:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:16:12 pm
In the past few days we've seen new defense packages announced by the UK, Germany, the US and likely more, we've seen a NATO summit heavily focused on Ukraine, NATO agreeing to scrap the membership action plan to expedite Ukraine's accession to NATO, and a coalition of 11 countries agreeing to assist in F-16 training.

But sure, I'm the biased one for not taking one out of context quote to mean the cracks are forming.

And the throw away comment was from Ben Wallace whose hopes of the NATO job as a retirement home after the next election have been dashed.

Another Tory throwing his toys out of the pram.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13853 on: Today at 06:36:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:20:39 pm
And the throw away comment was from Ben Wallace whose hopes of the NATO job as a retirement home after the next election have been dashed.

Another Tory throwing his toys out of the pram.
He's a Tory, but in his position he's done a good job in supporting Ukraines armed forces, I don't know anything about his NATO ambitions to be honest.
Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13854 on: Today at 07:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:36:49 pm
He's a Tory, but in his position he's done a good job in supporting Ukraines armed forces, I don't know anything about his NATO ambitions to be honest.

I agree that Wallace has done a good job so far but he seems to have taken umbrage at not being Stoltenbergs replacement;

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jun/21/its-not-going-to-happen-ben-wallace-no-longer-expects-to-get-top-nato-job

Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13855 on: Today at 08:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:12:33 pm
It's only "exactly what's being said" if you take a partial quote out of context. He also said whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude,, explaining that Ukraine should be aiming to keep those less supportive elements such as the GOP onside, or at least give them less material to work with. Despite the context, Sunak has been quick to pour cold water on the out of context quotes, stating that Zelensky has shown plenty of gratitude for everything we're doing.

I've seen many a comment from Zelensky thanking just about everyone for everything that is being done. I'm not entirely sure what kind of "gratitude" Wallace is expecting.

When this is all over, Ukraine will bring the most battle hardened and experienced military into the NATO fold. That's something we can all be supremely grateful for.
Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13856 on: Today at 08:56:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:20:39 pm
And the throw away comment was from Ben Wallace whose hopes of the NATO job as a retirement home after the next election have been dashed.

Another Tory throwing his toys out of the pram.

Yeah. I never took the comments to be some sign of a split, or the global mood taking a turn against NATO. I just thought it was a typically ignorant and dickish thing to say, by a typically ignorant and dickish Tory. For someone who has been so supportive of Ukraine, it's an incredibly insensitive comment - especially when hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians are being killed and maimed daily.

