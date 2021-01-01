And here we go again the splits can be clearly seen.



Latest from Zelensky



He is pressed by a reporter for his thoughts on the UK asking Ukraine to show more gratitude for their support in the war against Russia.



Zelensky said: "I believe that we were always grateful to the United Kingdom, we were always grateful to the prime minister, and to the minister of defence."



He then directly refers to UK defence secretary Ben Wallace's comments from earlier.



"Because the people in the UK have always supported Ukraine and were grateful to this  I dont know what he [Wallace] means, let him write to me and tell me how he would like us to be grateful."



He addresses the Ukrainian defence minister sitting in the audience.



He asks him: "Do you have issues with the defence minister of the UK? Did you tell him you're grateful?



"You have to call him today! Please!"



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from Wallace's comments, saying Zelensky had repeatedly expressed gratitude.