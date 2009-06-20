« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13800 on: July 8, 2023, 01:39:53 pm
Ivan is at the table.

Escalate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13801 on: July 8, 2023, 01:40:57 pm
Quote from: jambutty on July  8, 2023, 01:39:53 pm
Ivan is at the table.

Escalate.

Elucidate?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13802 on: July 8, 2023, 01:46:30 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  8, 2023, 01:40:57 pm
Elucidate?
Get ready to copy and paste this again ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13803 on: July 8, 2023, 01:47:40 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  8, 2023, 01:40:57 pm
Elucidate?

*blush*

I'm flattered, but taken.  Soz.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13804 on: July 8, 2023, 02:47:10 pm
Interesting move by Erdogan to release the members of the Azovstal garrison early.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13805 on: July 8, 2023, 03:06:25 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  8, 2023, 01:40:57 pm
Elucidate?

Don't you know I love cryptic?

Lavrov's looking for terms.  Biden (Blinken) wants to turn up the heat,
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13806 on: July 8, 2023, 03:07:52 pm
Quote from: classycarra on July  8, 2023, 12:22:40 pm
That's why he says they are supplying them. Great.

He also says that they're supplying them to cover a transitional period, while the US (and EU I think) ramps up production of conventional shells.

https://euromaidanpress.com/2023/07/08/biden-cluster-munitions-are-being-sent-as-transition-until-us-able-to-produce-more-155mm-artillery/

Maybe I'm overthinking it, but I'm not totally sure I buy the ammo shortage angle regardless. To cover a temporary scarcity of other shells they're sending a (needlessly) controversial ammo type that just so happens to be perfectly suited to the task at hand.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13807 on: July 8, 2023, 03:25:24 pm
Yeah, we don't live in a war economy era, where every facet of industry is dedicated to producing guns, planes and bombs. Modern armour is too sophisticated to be mass produced.

It makes sense bullets and shell production needs to be ramped up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13808 on: July 8, 2023, 03:34:03 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13809 on: July 8, 2023, 03:40:24 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on July  8, 2023, 03:25:24 pm
Yeah, we don't live in a war economy era, where every facet of industry is dedicated to producing guns, planes and bombs. Modern armour is too sophisticated to be mass produced.

It makes sense bullets and shell production needs to be ramped up.

Also NATO strategy is to gain air superiority first and then go in on land, so nations don't typically stockpile artillery ammo at the quantities that Ukraine need. Ukraine is in an awkward spot where they're moving over to NATO standard but won't have air superiority until the invasion is over, so they're having to take a unique approach to this conflict that NATO isn't geared up for.

Sounds like while Ukraine have relied heavily on consume drones, primarily the Mavic 3, volunteers have developed their own alternative called "The Wild Hornet", that's a significant improvement and much cheaper. I'd love to see an ally step forward and put together a deal to mass produce these. Ukraine appear to have every tool needed to decimate Russia, what they don't have is the volume.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13810 on: July 8, 2023, 04:34:19 pm
Quote from: jambutty on July  8, 2023, 03:06:25 pm
Don't you know I love cryptic?

Lavrov's looking for terms.  Biden (Blinken) wants to turn up the heat,

Looking for terms or prognosticating as usual.

Lavrov, not you. ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13811 on: July 8, 2023, 08:43:41 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13812 on: July 8, 2023, 08:51:39 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13813 on: July 8, 2023, 09:25:08 pm
Quote from: jambutty on July  8, 2023, 03:06:25 pm


Lavrov's looking for terms.  Biden (Blinken) wants to turn up the heat,

Source?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13814 on: July 8, 2023, 09:32:11 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13815 on: Yesterday at 07:19:16 am
Ukraine continue to gain ground on the heights in the south.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b1P7Q7oHxSw&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b1P7Q7oHxSw&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13816 on: Yesterday at 09:36:48 am
Surprise, surprise! Twitter enabling Russian misinformation.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-66113460

All thats missing in that pile of shite is some re fence to a Washington pizza parlour.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13817 on: Yesterday at 10:29:30 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on July  8, 2023, 02:47:10 pm
Interesting move by Erdogan to release the members of the Azovstal garrison early.

Clearly shows how much Putin has been weakened by the attempted coup. Erdogan evidently doesn't believe that regime will prevail, and so sticking to a deal with them is of little value. Backing the winning horse here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13818 on: Today at 07:40:16 am
Some updates. Most notably, Polish Mi-24 helicopters are en-route to Ukraine, who have already been using their own helicopters to great effect in the southern river crossing.

Also, Ukraine had their own stock of cluster munitions and have been using them since the start of the war, so the ethical debate on the US sending their own becomes somewhat moot.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2qsJOb2pvFM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2qsJOb2pvFM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
