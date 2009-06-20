Some updates. Most notably, Polish Mi-24 helicopters are en-route to Ukraine, who have already been using their own helicopters to great effect in the southern river crossing.
Also, Ukraine had their own stock of cluster munitions and have been using them since the start of the war, so the ethical debate on the US sending their own becomes somewhat moot.
