Yeah, we don't live in a war economy era, where every facet of industry is dedicated to producing guns, planes and bombs. Modern armour is too sophisticated to be mass produced.



It makes sense bullets and shell production needs to be ramped up.



Also NATO strategy is to gain air superiority first and then go in on land, so nations don't typically stockpile artillery ammo at the quantities that Ukraine need. Ukraine is in an awkward spot where they're moving over to NATO standard but won't have air superiority until the invasion is over, so they're having to take a unique approach to this conflict that NATO isn't geared up for.Sounds like while Ukraine have relied heavily on consume drones, primarily the Mavic 3, volunteers have developed their own alternative called " The Wild Hornet ", that's a significant improvement and much cheaper. I'd love to see an ally step forward and put together a deal to mass produce these. Ukraine appear to have every tool needed to decimate Russia, what they don't have is the volume.