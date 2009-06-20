Use of cluster munitions can be a violation of the Geneva convention, if they're used in civilian areas. As Human Rights Watch are pointing out, Ukraine might have done that back in 2022 according to a United Nations investigation. They also don't think that US munitions just have a failure rate of around 2 percent and there seem to be experts out there backing them up, saying that the 2 percent might be true in testing under heavily monitored and ideal circumstances but the rate increases massively when they're actually used in the field.
I have no idea what the right thing to do is here. If Ukraine thinks they're worth it, i.e. they're helpful enough to get the Russians out of the country so the risk they pose afterwards is justified then I don't think it's really my place to tell them not to do it. What I don't really see is them using cluster munitions just "because the Russians" are doing it. The Russians are doing it, because they don't seem to care about what happens to Ukrainian people (and possibly their own). Contaminating your own land and risking the death of civilians for years or maybe even decades should not happen, just because the others are doing it as well...
I saw a quote from a US official stating that the cluster munitions were to help bridge a potential gap in standard artillery rounds supply, though I can't find it now.
That said, there are a couple of really good reasons to supply them.
The first is that Russian doctrine is artillery heavy, and as a result Ukraine have been pushing hard the last couple of months to focus on the destruction of artillery systems. Cluster munitions loaded with shape charges would make it easier for Ukraine to destroy targeted equipment in the first shot, since they don't need to be as accurate, reducing the risk of Russia repositioning the artillery before it can be destroyed.
The second is that Russia have dug extensive trench networks, which are difficult to target with conventional shells and so require a lot of shots. Cluster munitions can clear a section of trenches in a single shot, allowing Ukraine to save the more precise artillery for other targets.
Apparently Ukraine have already assured the US that they won't be used in civilian areas and they'll keep track of where they're used to aid in demining efforts.
Ukrainians provided the U.S. with written assurances that they will not use the rounds in civilian populated urban environments and that they will record where they use these rounds, which will simplify later defining efforts, Kahl added. The U.S. has already invested $95 million in Ukraines de-mining activities.
"I will say that we have multiple variants of DPICMs in our stocks, and the ones that we are considering providing would not include older variants with dud rates that are higher than 2.35 percent," Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon's spokesman, told reporters on Thursday. "We are aware of reports out there from several decades ago that indicate that certain 155 mm DPICMs have higher dud rates, so we would be carefully selecting rounds with lower dud rates for which we have recent recent testing data."