It's either incompetence or deliberate. Putin has made many threats against Ukraine's backers, and taken numerous actions that have backfired badly because he miscalculated the global/European response. Doesn't seem like he's learned from his mistakes.



There are reports that the US have agreed to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, 100,000 initially though presumably more will come after as they have around 5 million in storage.They work by opening in the air above their target, releasing lots of small bombs that disperse over a wide area. They're effective at two things, clearing trenches and destroying artillery, two of the main challenges facing Ukraine. They're a controversial round and their use is banned by a lot of countries due to them leaving behind unexploded bomblets that can be triggered by civilians years later, however Russia have been using them indiscriminately and their bomblets are reported to have a 20-40% failure rate, while the US supplies sit at <2.35%.Also, here's an interesting article that goes into Russia's artillery situation that we've discussed already. It looks like the gradual shift in the types of artillery they're using backs up the theory that they're running out of equipment and ammo, increasingly relying on towed artillery that can be targeted by counter-battery fire faster than it can be moved around.If Russia lose their ability to use artillery to any significant degree then they're in pretty big trouble, the idea that Russia can drag the invasion out for years isn't looking too credible at the moment.It could just be equipment. Russia has already used the nuclear plant to store ammo because they know it won't be targeted, so setting up equipment there wouldn't be out of the ordinary.