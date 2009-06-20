« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:16:59 am
Also. If they say 'blow the station and we get involved'. Then Putin can do a small explosion there and call their bluff.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:48:19 am
Quote from: jambutty on June 24, 2023, 10:30:19 pm
He's been bought off.

Money, carte blanche, God knows what.

Great gambit.   Continues his business as an independent.

And keeps his options open.

A billion Rubles.  Apparently his own.

Better than Lira.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:34:04 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:30:02 am
Should be an absolute red line. I'm surprised that NATO isn't having emergency meetings and statements to make that point crystal clear to the Moscow dwarf.

I dont think its necessary to make statements on an everyday basis. Do it once, do it clearly, and wait.

That twerp Lindsay Graham said that any nuclear whiff will automatically trigger article 5, a month ago?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:48:19 am
A billion Rubles.  Apparently his own.

Better than Lira.
I doubt there's much of a line between what the state owns and what Putin owns
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 06:43:50 pm
I see some 'objects' have been spotted on one of the reactors now:

https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-latest-russia-putin-wagner-prigozhin-belarus-12541713?postid=6140956#liveblog-body

You'd think if they didn't want it to be obvious they'd go with something that isn't white though haha
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 07:07:09 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 06:43:50 pm
I see some 'objects' have been spotted on one of the reactors now:

https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-latest-russia-putin-wagner-prigozhin-belarus-12541713?postid=6140956#liveblog-body

You'd think if they didn't want it to be obvious they'd go with something that isn't white though haha

It's either incompetence or deliberate. Putin has made many threats against Ukraine's backers, and taken numerous actions that have backfired badly because he miscalculated the global/European response. Doesn't seem like he's learned from his mistakes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:37:02 am
There are reports that the US have agreed to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, 100,000 initially though presumably more will come after as they have around 5 million in storage.

They work by opening in the air above their target, releasing lots of small bombs that disperse over a wide area. They're effective at two things, clearing trenches and destroying artillery, two of the main challenges facing Ukraine. They're a controversial round and their use is banned by a lot of countries due to them leaving behind unexploded bomblets that can be triggered by civilians years later, however Russia have been using them indiscriminately and their bomblets are reported to have a 20-40% failure rate, while the US supplies sit at <2.35%.

https://apnews.com/article/ukraine-cluster-munitions-biden-russia-war-f364924503dfd14b8851b056852831fb

Also, here's an interesting article that goes into Russia's artillery situation that we've discussed already. It looks like the gradual shift in the types of artillery they're using backs up the theory that they're running out of equipment and ammo, increasingly relying on towed artillery that can be targeted by counter-battery fire faster than it can be moved around.

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/7/6/2179504/-Ukraine-Update-Russia-doesn-t-have-a-backup-plan-when-it-runs-out-of-artillery

If Russia lose their ability to use artillery to any significant degree then they're in pretty big trouble, the idea that Russia can drag the invasion out for years isn't looking too credible at the moment.

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:07:09 pm
It's either incompetence or deliberate. Putin has made many threats against Ukraine's backers, and taken numerous actions that have backfired badly because he miscalculated the global/European response. Doesn't seem like he's learned from his mistakes.

It could just be equipment. Russia has already used the nuclear plant to store ammo because they know it won't be targeted, so setting up equipment there wouldn't be out of the ordinary.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:52:18 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:37:02 am

It could just be equipment. Russia has already used the nuclear plant to store ammo because they know it won't be targeted, so setting up equipment there wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

That's very true.

Re the artillery, yeah, Russia isn't up against a gang of part time soldiers and some backwater military.  This isn't Afghanistan or Georgia.  Once their artillery is out of play, then what?

Can't say I'm pleased over the cluster munitions, as they're one of the worst types of weapons when it comes to collateral. Still, would be a shame if any of them happened to land in Russian territory. A real shame.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:55:30 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:37:02 am
There are reports that the US have agreed to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, 100,000 initially though presumably more will come after as they have around 5 million in storage.

Clusterfucks providing clusterbombs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:15:17 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:37:02 am
There are reports that the US have agreed to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, 100,000 initially though presumably more will come after as they have around 5 million in storage.

They work by opening in the air above their target, releasing lots of small bombs that disperse over a wide area. They're effective at two things, clearing trenches and destroying artillery, two of the main challenges facing Ukraine. They're a controversial round and their use is banned by a lot of countries due to them leaving behind unexploded bomblets that can be triggered by civilians years later, however Russia have been using them indiscriminately and their bomblets are reported to have a 20-40% failure rate, while the US supplies sit at <2.35%.

https://apnews.com/article/ukraine-cluster-munitions-biden-russia-war-f364924503dfd14b8851b056852831fb

Also, here's an interesting article that goes into Russia's artillery situation that we've discussed already. It looks like the gradual shift in the types of artillery they're using backs up the theory that they're running out of equipment and ammo, increasingly relying on towed artillery that can be targeted by counter-battery fire faster than it can be moved around.

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/7/6/2179504/-Ukraine-Update-Russia-doesn-t-have-a-backup-plan-when-it-runs-out-of-artillery

If Russia lose their ability to use artillery to any significant degree then they're in pretty big trouble, the idea that Russia can drag the invasion out for years isn't looking too credible at the moment.

It could just be equipment. Russia has already used the nuclear plant to store ammo because they know it won't be targeted, so setting up equipment there wouldn't be out of the ordinary.
You would assume that, since they are only being used on Ukrainian territory, it's up to Ukraine whether they want to deal with that problem after the war.

It's something they are likely going to be dealing with for decades in any case.  People still get killed in Belgium from WW1 ordnance today.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:38:24 am
^ 50 years and cluster bombs are still killing and maiming in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam

https://www.legaciesofwar.org/legaciesevents
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:49:31 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:15:17 am
You would assume that, since they are only being used on Ukrainian territory, it's up to Ukraine whether they want to deal with that problem after the war.

It's something they are likely going to be dealing with for decades in any case.  People still get killed in Belgium from WW1 ordnance today.

Yeah this has been my opinion too, Ukraine have done an excellent job of making the most of limited NATO supplies, they'll make the right choice.

It's also worth remembering that Russian doctrine is artillery heavy, at the start of the invasion they were firing off 20,000 shells/day. While we don't know how many of those were cluster munitions, due to the Russian versions having a much higher failure rates it's likely that un-exploded ordinance is already a big problem. If the more efficient rounds provided by the US can result in Russia being forced out of Ukraine faster, then the actual harm caused by using them could be outweighed by the cost of not having them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:34:16 am
My guess is Ukraine would fire cluster bombs over and beyond the front lines, to impede logistical support and reinforcements.  That's their usual M.O.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 07:10:01 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:40:56 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:10:01 pm
https://www.tagesschau.de/investigativ/ndr-wdr/bnd-wagner-russland-100.html

Germany knew the call between Luka and the Prig.
My German is a bit rusty.  Anyone?  Thanks
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:44:44 pm
I can't help thinking the use of cluster munitions may not be a very good idea, they're indescriminate for a start.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 08:55:00 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:40:56 pm
My German is a bit rusty.  Anyone?  Thanks

It basically says that the Bundesnachrichtendienst (abbreviated BND/the German federal Intelligence Service) was actually listening in on the call between Lukashenko and Prigozhin, when they were making the deal to end the mutiny. In return for stopping the march on Moscow Prigozhin was promised he'd be let off and could go into exile in Belarus.
It also says that the BND knew about Prigozhin's plans for mutiny on Friday evening before it started and they informed the German government. There were rumours (and political tension) that they knew before, but didn't inform the government until Saturday when the thing was already well underway. It seems the BND heard rumours that Prigozhin might be planning something a week earlier, but they couldn't verify those rumours (not even with the help of other/foreign intelligence agencies).

Another little tidbit is that the BND used to  have good inside information on Wagner for the last year or so, because they had managed to hack their internal communications, but some guy told the Russians that the BND was following that communication. They guy who did it could be indicted soon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:07:06 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:44:44 pm
I can't help thinking the use of cluster munitions may not be a very good idea, they're indescriminate for a start.

Ukraine is involved in a total war, its very existence at stake. I dont think now is the time for niceties.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:17:11 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:44:44 pm
I can't help thinking the use of cluster munitions may not be a very good idea, they're indescriminate for a start.

It isn't, but then Russia has lobbed millions of them at Ukraine as an indiscriminate terror weapon. War is, sadly, hell.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:41:32 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:17:11 pm
It isn't, but then Russia has lobbed millions of them at Ukraine as an indiscriminate terror weapon. War is, sadly, hell.

Yeah, they're going to have to clean up after the war anyway, them using these in certain situations won't change that fact.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:34:51 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:07:06 pm
Ukraine is involved in a total war, its very existence at stake. I dont think now is the time for niceties.
If that's the case then why not give them chemical and biological weapons?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:39:12 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:34:51 pm
If that's the case then why not give them chemical and biological weapons?

 ::) ???
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:40:21 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:07:06 pm
Ukraine is involved in a total war, its very existence at stake. I dont think now is the time for niceties.

I do. I think 'niceties' are important in war. Even in total war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:48:09 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:34:51 pm
If that's the case then why not give them chemical and biological weapons?

Because that would be a breach of the Geneva convention, while cluster munitions aren't?

Again, Russia have been using large numbers of these cluster munitions already with an estimated 20-40% failure rate, whereas the US supplied shells use fewer, larger bomblets and are estimated to have a less than 2.35% failure rate. Ukraine can also decide when and where to use these shells and presumably choose to record that data to assist in clean up efforts.

If this ammo helps get rid of Russia faster then it also reduces the amount of damage they'll be able to do before leaving. It's a bit of a swings and roundabouts situation for me, so I think Ukraine should be allowed to make the choice themselves since it's their land.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:27:32 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:34:51 pm
If that's the case then why not give them chemical and biological weapons?

Because it would bring about a similar response back from the Russians where as the Russians have already used cluster bombs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:32:42 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:40:21 pm
I do. I think 'niceties' are important in war. Even in total war.

Good for you. The Russians started this, the Russians did Bucha, the Russians have bombed schools, hospitals and residential blocks, theyve kidnapped children, theyve raped, theyve tortured, theyve carried out unspeakable crimes. The Ukrainians using cluster bombs doesnt even register by comparison.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 11:40:16 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:48:09 pm
Because that would be a breach of the Geneva convention, while cluster munitions aren't?

Again, Russia have been using large numbers of these cluster munitions already with an estimated 20-40% failure rate, whereas the US supplied shells use fewer, larger bomblets and are estimated to have a less than 2.35% failure rate. Ukraine can also decide when and where to use these shells and presumably choose to record that data to assist in clean up efforts.

If this ammo helps get rid of Russia faster then it also reduces the amount of damage they'll be able to do before leaving. It's a bit of a swings and roundabouts situation for me, so I think Ukraine should be allowed to make the choice themselves since it's their land.

Use of cluster munitions can be a violation of the Geneva convention, if they're used in civilian areas. As Human Rights Watch are pointing out, Ukraine might have done that back in 2022 according to a United Nations investigation. They also don't think that US munitions just have a failure rate of around 2 percent and there seem to be experts out there backing them up, saying that the 2 percent might be true in testing under heavily monitored and ideal circumstances but the rate increases massively when they're actually used in the field.

I have no idea what the right thing to do is here. If Ukraine thinks they're worth it, i.e. they're helpful enough to get the Russians out of the country so the risk they pose afterwards is justified then I don't think it's really my place to tell them not to do it. What I don't really see is them using cluster munitions just "because the Russians" are doing it. The Russians are doing it, because they don't seem to care about what happens to Ukrainian people (and possibly their own). Contaminating your own land and risking  the death of civilians for years or maybe even decades should not happen, just because the others are doing it as well...
