Because that would be a breach of the Geneva convention, while cluster munitions aren't?



Again, Russia have been using large numbers of these cluster munitions already with an estimated 20-40% failure rate, whereas the US supplied shells use fewer, larger bomblets and are estimated to have a less than 2.35% failure rate. Ukraine can also decide when and where to use these shells and presumably choose to record that data to assist in clean up efforts.



If this ammo helps get rid of Russia faster then it also reduces the amount of damage they'll be able to do before leaving. It's a bit of a swings and roundabouts situation for me, so I think Ukraine should be allowed to make the choice themselves since it's their land.



Use of cluster munitions can be a violation of the Geneva convention, if they're used in civilian areas. As Human Rights Watch are pointing out, Ukraine might have done that back in 2022 according to a United Nations investigation. They also don't think that US munitions just have a failure rate of around 2 percent and there seem to be experts out there backing them up, saying that the 2 percent might be true in testing under heavily monitored and ideal circumstances but the rate increases massively when they're actually used in the field.I have no idea what the right thing to do is here. If Ukraine thinks they're worth it, i.e. they're helpful enough to get the Russians out of the country so the risk they pose afterwards is justified then I don't think it's really my place to tell them not to do it. What I don't really see is them using cluster munitions just "because the Russians" are doing it. The Russians are doing it, because they don't seem to care about what happens to Ukrainian people (and possibly their own). Contaminating your own land and risking the death of civilians for years or maybe even decades should not happen, just because the others are doing it as well...