Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13760 on: Yesterday at 11:16:59 am
Also. If they say 'blow the station and we get involved'. Then Putin can do a small explosion there and call their bluff.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13761 on: Yesterday at 11:48:19 am
Quote from: jambutty on June 24, 2023, 10:30:19 pm
He's been bought off.

Money, carte blanche, God knows what.

Great gambit.   Continues his business as an independent.

And keeps his options open.

A billion Rubles.  Apparently his own.

Better than Lira.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13762 on: Yesterday at 02:34:04 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:30:02 am
Should be an absolute red line. I'm surprised that NATO isn't having emergency meetings and statements to make that point crystal clear to the Moscow dwarf.

I dont think its necessary to make statements on an everyday basis. Do it once, do it clearly, and wait.

That twerp Lindsay Graham said that any nuclear whiff will automatically trigger article 5, a month ago?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13763 on: Yesterday at 02:53:37 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:48:19 am
A billion Rubles.  Apparently his own.

Better than Lira.
I doubt there's much of a line between what the state owns and what Putin owns
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13764 on: Yesterday at 06:43:50 pm
I see some 'objects' have been spotted on one of the reactors now:

https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-latest-russia-putin-wagner-prigozhin-belarus-12541713?postid=6140956#liveblog-body

You'd think if they didn't want it to be obvious they'd go with something that isn't white though haha
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13765 on: Yesterday at 07:07:09 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 06:43:50 pm
I see some 'objects' have been spotted on one of the reactors now:

https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-latest-russia-putin-wagner-prigozhin-belarus-12541713?postid=6140956#liveblog-body

You'd think if they didn't want it to be obvious they'd go with something that isn't white though haha

It's either incompetence or deliberate. Putin has made many threats against Ukraine's backers, and taken numerous actions that have backfired badly because he miscalculated the global/European response. Doesn't seem like he's learned from his mistakes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13766 on: Today at 08:37:02 am
There are reports that the US have agreed to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, 100,000 initially though presumably more will come after as they have around 5 million in storage.

They work by opening in the air above their target, releasing lots of small bombs that disperse over a wide area. They're effective at two things, clearing trenches and destroying artillery, two of the main challenges facing Ukraine. They're a controversial round and their use is banned by a lot of countries due to them leaving behind unexploded bomblets that can be triggered by civilians years later, however Russia have been using them indiscriminately and their bomblets are reported to have a 20-40% failure rate, while the US supplies sit at <2.35%.

https://apnews.com/article/ukraine-cluster-munitions-biden-russia-war-f364924503dfd14b8851b056852831fb

Also, here's an interesting article that goes into Russia's artillery situation that we've discussed already. It looks like the gradual shift in the types of artillery they're using backs up the theory that they're running out of equipment and ammo, increasingly relying on towed artillery that can be targeted by counter-battery fire faster than it can be moved around.

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/7/6/2179504/-Ukraine-Update-Russia-doesn-t-have-a-backup-plan-when-it-runs-out-of-artillery

If Russia lose their ability to use artillery to any significant degree then they're in pretty big trouble, the idea that Russia can drag the invasion out for years isn't looking too credible at the moment.

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:07:09 pm
It's either incompetence or deliberate. Putin has made many threats against Ukraine's backers, and taken numerous actions that have backfired badly because he miscalculated the global/European response. Doesn't seem like he's learned from his mistakes.

It could just be equipment. Russia has already used the nuclear plant to store ammo because they know it won't be targeted, so setting up equipment there wouldn't be out of the ordinary.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13767 on: Today at 09:52:18 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:37:02 am

It could just be equipment. Russia has already used the nuclear plant to store ammo because they know it won't be targeted, so setting up equipment there wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

That's very true.

Re the artillery, yeah, Russia isn't up against a gang of part time soldiers and some backwater military.  This isn't Afghanistan or Georgia.  Once their artillery is out of play, then what?

Can't say I'm pleased over the cluster munitions, as they're one of the worst types of weapons when it comes to collateral. Still, would be a shame if any of them happened to land in Russian territory. A real shame.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13768 on: Today at 09:55:30 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:37:02 am
There are reports that the US have agreed to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, 100,000 initially though presumably more will come after as they have around 5 million in storage.

Clusterfucks providing clusterbombs.
