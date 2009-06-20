They have 5689 of which 4288 have been destroyed, so some way to go yet. They are either running out of 152mm artillery pieces or possibly rounds to use and are now rolling out 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm systems. Really they are mortar systems with a limited range and lack the ability to fire rapidly meaning they are vulnerable to counter battery attacks. I think they have about 60 in service and have already lost 9 of those since being introduced to the front in the last few weeks. They also require quite a large crew, I think I read 12 somewhere? In theory they could re-activate more but they are being taken out almost as fast as they are being introduced to the battlefield as they seem totally inappropriate for this sort of conflict. 'If' those rounds land then they can have a devastating effect especially on a village full of civilians, perhaps the Ukrainian's are targeting them as a priority. They certainly seem to have a policy of targeting artillery systems and I've read that the 7:1 ratio advantage in artillery that the Russians enjoyed last year might actually be at parity now with Western supplied equipment. Plus much of the Nato kit is more accurate and can be fired more rapidly, must be a shock for the Russians to suddenly be on the receiving end of all that ordnance after many years of dishing it out in various conflicts.



I think some of those reporting on the Ukrainian counter offensive have been saying without air dominance.. UA is focussing on destroying the artillery and also the new Russian tactics of not putting all their ammo dumps in big open easy to attack locations. So not as easy as last year offensive. UA are changing their plans as the Russians used the dam to really restrict the areas the UA front attack..



It's also important to note that while Russia have a ton of artillery left, a lot of it will be in various states of disrepair, and getting it to the front quick enough without being blown up by HIMARS/Storm Shadow strikes is also a big challenge. I'd imagine there's a lot of salvaging parts from the worst condition pieces of equipment to repair the best too, the longer that goes on for the worse the "best" becomes.Ukraine's strategy seems to revolve around crippling the supply of artillery and ammo at every possible stage and then encircling fortifications and bleeding them dry of ammo, so they can take the toughest positions without going near them. It's a slow and methodical approach but it limits Ukrainian losses while severely diminishing one of Russia's supposed strengths, hopefully leading to a turning point where Russia simply can't keep up any more and positions start to collapse at a quicker rate. Russia also seem to have lots a lot of helicopters in a desperate attempt to stop the Ukrainian offensive early, which is a resource they probably can't replenish at all any more due to sanctions.Russia do still use big ammo depots, they just keep them out of HIMARS range and rely on smaller dumps closer to the front, which reduces the risk of losing huge ammo supplies at once but also makes supplying the front a lot harder. However, Ukraine have been using Storm Shadow missiles to hit these larger ammo depots for the last month or two so that strategy isn't as effective any more. Also, if Ukraine can advance 20 km or so in the south that should put every potential ammo depot location back into HIMARS range, and if that happens I think we'll see Russian logistics get absolutely crippled, especially as Tokmak is 20 km from the front and that's a big Russian logistics hub.