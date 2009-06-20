« previous next »
I can't see that. Twitter has blocked access unless you have an account. What is it?

The stages of western "concern"

1 Concerned - invasion
2 Deeply concerned - Mariupol
3 Gravely concerned  - Bucha
4 Severely concerned - No ATACMS or F-16s
5 Gravely & deeply concerned - Kakhovka Dam
6 Demand answers - Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
7 How was this allowed to happen?
I think Ukraine will go after whichever area is weakest and most likely to break. Of course, Mariupol will be an objective, but they're currently crossing the river up by Kherson, and the Russians have limited defences there, as the flood they caused blowing the dam washed them away. If they can break through, flank the defences and cause a panic, targets of opportunity should be popping up all over the place.

I don't think the Kherson crossing will amount to much as there's no bridge to move armour in or supplies, they're doing everything by boat. Their goal seems to be to occupy Russian forces in the region, so they can't reinforce elsewhere.
I don't get you. Are you saying you think Ukraine are going to blow it up? Sorry i don't understand the point you are making.

Ukraine are highlighting what Russia intent to do before they do it to prove it was planned. If they don't say anything the Russians will say it was either an accident or a false flag by Ukraine blaming Russia.
I don't think the Kherson crossing will amount to much as there's no bridge to move armour in or supplies, they're doing everything by boat. Their goal seems to be to occupy Russian forces in the region, so they can't reinforce elsewhere.

Not sure I agree on that. Before Russia blew the dam, Ukraine had occupied all the islands in the river and it seemed some kind of push was imminent - I was under the impression that's why the dam was blown in the first place? (That and because Russia are a gang of pr!cks).

Yes, it is tying up a lot of Russian forces, but they also have limited defences in the area. I'm 50/50 on whether it can develop into a meaningful offensive, as beyond their fortifications, Russian forces appear to be fairly weak. 
Better to suggest the enemy are going to do something. That way, when it happens its easier to say it was premeditated when they claim it was either an accident or a false-flag.
I don't get you. Are you saying you think Ukraine are going to blow it up? Sorry i don't understand the point you are making.
Wot Mister Flip Flop said. I hope we both have misunderstood you.
Ukraine are highlighting what Russia intent to do before they do it to prove it was planned. If they don't say anything the Russians will say it was either an accident or a false flag by Ukraine blaming Russia.
Thanks for the clarification, BC. Your original phrasing was suggestive of Ukraine highlighting the potential for this was some kind of ruse - perhaps a scatter gun approach of highlighting possible 'accidents' as 'planned actions' so that when an accident does occur, they could claim it was a deliberate act (or some such). Glad to learn that Mister and I had misinterpreted your post. :)
Ukraine are highlighting what Russia intent to do before they do it to prove it was planned. If they don't say anything the Russians will say it was either an accident or a false flag by Ukraine blaming Russia.

I get what you mean now.
John Simpson talking about the Gorbachev coup, said it seems like no one is ever really interested in defending the State, made me realise - no one wants to rule Russia.

Seemingly half the world run like the Trump Organization (sic).
John Simpson talking about the Gorbachev coup, said it seems like no one is ever really interested in defending the State, made me realise - no one wants to rule Russia.

So basically Putin has made such a pig's ear of leading Russia, nobody can be arsed cleaning up the mess he has made? Bit like Trump soiling his adult diapers?

He's literally in charge solely by default at this point.
Kruschev tried, Brezhnev tried, Gorby tried and was pilloried.  It's too big for centralization.

Watching Russia flail and fail over the last 70 years brings to mind an idea I had way back when they were trying to find a positive place in Europe.

(Watch me get flogged for this one)

With Liz in her pomp and Chuck wasting away talking to his plants, pushing conservation, and meeting with business, financial and world political leaders, I thought of something ingenious/ridiculous as your mind perceives it.

I thought that a respected (outside the UK) and influential world figure from the same family that ruled Russia for centuries could possibly broker and re-configure a new Russia from a global insight.

Dumb, eh?
Kruschev tried, Brezhnev tried, Gorby tried and was pilloried.  It's too big for centralization.

Watching Russia flail and fail over the last 70 years brings to mind an idea I had way back when they were trying to find a positive place in Europe.

With Liz in her pomp and Chuck wasting away talking to his plants, pushing conservation, and meeting with business, financial and world political leaders, I thought of something ingenious/ridiculous as your mind perceives it.

I thought that a respected (outside the UK) and influential world figure from the same family that ruled Russia for centuries could possibly broker and re-configure a new Russia from a global insight.

And Prince Michael of Kent even LOOKS like a Romanoff,
Bloody hell.  :o

Interesting video from RfU giving a basic outline as to how Ukraine are conducting operations in the counter offensive.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gls4JwAJJJk&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gls4JwAJJJk&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>

Short version - they poke the bear, bleed it of ammunition and rockets, then hit them when they need to resupply.
Fareed Zakaria on Russia yesterday. It's not just losing the war, it's losing the 21st century.

https://twitter.com/FareedZakaria/status/1675566288913981446
Looks like Russian artillery took another beating.  You have to wonder how many pieces the bastards have in storage. There seems to be a never ending supply of the fuckers.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zTNUWgASoCE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zTNUWgASoCE&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Looks like Russian artillery took another beating.  You have to wonder how many pieces the bastards have in storage. There seems to be a never ending supply of the fuckers.

you have to wonder how many soldiers they have left to use them
Looks like Russian artillery took another beating.  You have to wonder how many pieces the bastards have in storage. There seems to be a never ending supply of the fuckers.


They have 5689 of which 4288 have been destroyed, so some way to go yet. They are either running out of 152mm artillery pieces or possibly rounds to use and are now rolling out 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm systems. Really they are mortar systems with a limited range and lack the ability to fire rapidly meaning they are vulnerable to counter battery attacks. I think they have about 60 in service and have already lost 9 of those since being introduced to the front in the last few weeks. They also require quite a large crew, I think I read 12 somewhere? In theory they could re-activate more but they are being taken out almost as fast as they are being introduced to the battlefield as they seem totally inappropriate for this sort of conflict. 'If' those rounds land then they can have a devastating effect especially on a village full of civilians, perhaps the Ukrainian's are targeting them as a priority. They certainly seem to have a policy of targeting artillery systems and I've read that the 7:1 ratio advantage in artillery that the Russians enjoyed last year might actually be at parity now with Western supplied equipment. Plus much of the Nato kit is more accurate and can be fired more rapidly, must be a shock for the Russians to suddenly be on the receiving end of all that ordnance after many years of dishing it out in various conflicts.
They have 5689 of which 4288 have been destroyed, so some way to go yet. They are either running out of 152mm artillery pieces or possibly rounds to use and are now rolling out 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm systems. Really they are mortar systems with a limited range and lack the ability to fire rapidly meaning they are vulnerable to counter battery attacks. I think they have about 60 in service and have already lost 9 of those since being introduced to the front in the last few weeks. They also require quite a large crew, I think I read 12 somewhere? In theory they could re-activate more but they are being taken out almost as fast as they are being introduced to the battlefield as they seem totally inappropriate for this sort of conflict. 'If' those rounds land then they can have a devastating effect especially on a village full of civilians, perhaps the Ukrainian's are targeting them as a priority. They certainly seem to have a policy of targeting artillery systems and I've read that the 7:1 ratio advantage in artillery that the Russians enjoyed last year might actually be at parity now with Western supplied equipment. Plus much of the Nato kit is more accurate and can be fired more rapidly, must be a shock for the Russians to suddenly be on the receiving end of all that ordnance after many years of dishing it out in various conflicts.

I think some of those reporting on the Ukrainian counter offensive have been saying without air dominance.. UA is focussing on destroying the artillery and also the new Russian tactics of not putting all their ammo dumps in big open easy to attack locations. So not as easy as last year offensive.   UA are changing their plans as the Russians used the dam to really restrict the areas the UA front attack..

I am not trying to glamourise this war.. I am still a big anti-war person and very saddened by the losses and all in the Ukraine-Russian war efforts. I do believe that the Ukranians need to be supported and win against Putin/Russia.. I came across this  youtube video on the same  channel shared above which has updates and this one was so personal and unreal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EQ67Siwra4   

- probably shows why the UA will not give up and fight to the end. IF they keep on getting US, UK , EU help they could win this war, but is an incredible hardship, loss of life and country..
They have 5689 of which 4288 have been destroyed, so some way to go yet. They are either running out of 152mm artillery pieces or possibly rounds to use and are now rolling out 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm systems. Really they are mortar systems with a limited range and lack the ability to fire rapidly meaning they are vulnerable to counter battery attacks. I think they have about 60 in service and have already lost 9 of those since being introduced to the front in the last few weeks. They also require quite a large crew, I think I read 12 somewhere? In theory they could re-activate more but they are being taken out almost as fast as they are being introduced to the battlefield as they seem totally inappropriate for this sort of conflict. 'If' those rounds land then they can have a devastating effect especially on a village full of civilians, perhaps the Ukrainian's are targeting them as a priority. They certainly seem to have a policy of targeting artillery systems and I've read that the 7:1 ratio advantage in artillery that the Russians enjoyed last year might actually be at parity now with Western supplied equipment. Plus much of the Nato kit is more accurate and can be fired more rapidly, must be a shock for the Russians to suddenly be on the receiving end of all that ordnance after many years of dishing it out in various conflicts.

It's also important to note that while Russia have a ton of artillery left, a lot of it will be in various states of disrepair, and getting it to the front quick enough without being blown up by HIMARS/Storm Shadow strikes is also a big challenge. I'd imagine there's a lot of salvaging parts from the worst condition pieces of equipment to repair the best too, the longer that goes on for the worse the "best" becomes.

Ukraine's strategy seems to revolve around crippling the supply of artillery and ammo at every possible stage and then encircling fortifications and bleeding them dry of ammo, so they can take the toughest positions without going near them. It's a slow and methodical approach but it limits Ukrainian losses while severely diminishing one of Russia's supposed strengths, hopefully leading to a turning point where Russia simply can't keep up any more and positions start to collapse at a quicker rate. Russia also seem to have lots a lot of helicopters in a desperate attempt to stop the Ukrainian offensive early, which is a resource they probably can't replenish at all any more due to sanctions.

I think some of those reporting on the Ukrainian counter offensive have been saying without air dominance.. UA is focussing on destroying the artillery and also the new Russian tactics of not putting all their ammo dumps in big open easy to attack locations. So not as easy as last year offensive.   UA are changing their plans as the Russians used the dam to really restrict the areas the UA front attack..

Russia do still use big ammo depots, they just keep them out of HIMARS range and rely on smaller dumps closer to the front, which reduces the risk of losing huge ammo supplies at once but also makes supplying the front a lot harder. However, Ukraine have been using Storm Shadow missiles to hit these larger ammo depots for the last month or two so that strategy isn't as effective any more. Also, if Ukraine can advance 20 km or so in the south that should put every potential ammo depot location back into HIMARS range, and if that happens I think we'll see Russian logistics get absolutely crippled, especially as Tokmak is 20 km from the front and that's a big Russian logistics hub.
