« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 743104 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,525
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13640 on: Today at 03:35:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:30:42 pm
If Prigozhin and 25k troops can march up to Moscow that easily, do you think Ukraine might try to once they've reclaimed their own borders?
Not a chance

At a stretch they may cross the border (before having driven out all of the invaders within their borders) during operations, in an effort to get Russia to sue for peace. But even that feels highly unlikely.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:37:35 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,268
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 03:36:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:37:27 pm

Anyone else notice the Nazi fervor of some of the young Russian crowds that turned out to salute them?

They will turn into even nastier boys. 

See the world.  Rape, pillage, torture?  Fuck yeah!



It's the most Nazified nation/empire in Europe. An irony obviously in that they contributed so substantially to the defeat of Hitler. Why is it? The old Russian inferiority complex which goes back to at least Peter the Great must be part of the explanation. The total militarisation and regimentation of society and crushing of dissent under Communism surely helped too. Coimmunism and Nazism had so many characteristics in common. The Russian Orthodox church, with its incessant Jew-hatred, obscurantism and conspiracy-thinking is also a likely factor.

Fortunately for the rest of us the real God in Russia is still vodka and the apathy it produces.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 03:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:36:32 pm
It's the most Nazified nation/empire in Europe. An irony obviously in that they contributed so substantially to the defeat of Hitler. Why is it? The old Russian inferiority complex which goes back to at least Peter the Great must be part of the explanation. The total militarisation and regimentation of society and crushing of dissent under Communism surely helped too. Coimmunism and Nazism had so many characteristics in common. The Russian Orthodox church, with its incessant Jew-hatred, obscurantism and conspiracy-thinking is also a likely factor.

Fortunately for the rest of us the real God in Russia is still vodka and the apathy it produces.
The constant brain drain can't help either.  It's more than a brain drain as well as not only do they lose a lot of their more intelligent and therefore mobile citizens they also lose the dissenting voices.  Clearly that's the intention from the despots but the long-term consequences for the country are very damaging.

Outside of the major cities - and maybe within - the citizens must look at the increasing prosperity of countries like Czech Republic and Poland and think "what if?"
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 06:42:56 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:37:27 pm
The Prig will now be scouring Belarus prisons for his next batch of Wagner Foreign Legionnaires.

Anyone else notice the Nazi fervor of some of the young Russian crowds that turned out to salute them?

They will turn into even nastier boys. 

See the world.  Rape, pillage, torture?  Fuck yeah!
Isn't Wagner actually named after the call sign of the alleged founder of it?, a guy with Nazi tattoos, think his name is Utkin or something similar.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,723
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 07:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:42:56 pm
Isn't Wagner actually named after the call sign of the alleged founder of it?, a guy with Nazi tattoos, think his name is Utkin or something similar.

I thought it was because Wagner was Hitlers favourite composer?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,779
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 07:47:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:42:09 pm
I thought it was because Wagner was Hitlers favourite composer?

Think he was more of a Rhyddian kind of guy.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,268
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 07:52:35 pm »
What's happened to the concept of 'Disinformation'? Joe Biden has just announced that Prigozhin is not his man and that the United States had nothing to do with the rebellion. That's obviously true and only Corbynites and other nutters would beg to differ. But why doesn't Joe say "Yep, Prig's our guy. Always has been."

Might have an interesting effect in Russia?

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,599
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 08:02:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:42:09 pm
I thought it was because Wagner was Hitlers favourite composer?

The story is that Utkin who founded Wagner named it after his own callsign and he had chosen that because Wagner was Hitler's favourite composer. ;) It does seem unclear though, whether that's actually true.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:52:35 pm
What's happened to the concept of 'Disinformation'? Joe Biden has just announced that Prigozhin is not his man and that the United States had nothing to do with the rebellion. That's obviously true and only Corbynites and other nutters would beg to differ. But why doesn't Joe say "Yep, Prig's our guy. Always has been."

Might have an interesting effect in Russia?



Biden probably wants to stay as far away from this as he can after Putin has started all this claiming the west was threatening Russia and the attack on Ukraine was just a defensive move. I'd imagine Biden is afraid that him saying "Yeah, Prigozhin is my bff" would be used by Russian propaganda as an "We told you those filthy Americans are trying to bring down the glorious Russian superstate". And flat out saying "We don't have anything to do with this" is probably the best move. Russian propaganda will still use the old "Look at the bad Western meddlers" line, but at least they don't have footage of Biden saying "It was us all along" to back their bullshit up...
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,976
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 08:14:42 pm »
Putin and Lukasenko making simultaneous announcements - "that will determine the future of Russia".

Anchluss?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,525
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 08:15:22 pm »
Been announced that Putin's doing an 'important speech' shortly. Journalists on twitter are bracing for big news, although usually in cases like this, it's some rambling bollocks

My bet is he spends an hour talking fascist imperialist bollocks about how Ukraine Georgia and others belong in the russian empire, but lets see
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,599
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 08:17:42 pm »
Haha... Nothing earth shattering in that speech by Putin there except a backtrack on the prigozhin getting away with it by saying the people behind the mutiny will be brought to justice. Other than that the usual deluded ramblings by a deluded old fool. Nothing earth shattering there at all...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,525
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 08:20:36 pm »
Sounds like it was over in a few mins haha
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,976
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 08:21:21 pm »
Is there anything he doesn't lie about?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,525
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 08:22:01 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 08:17:42 pm
Haha... Nothing earth shattering in that speech by Putin there except a backtrack on the prigozhin getting away with it by saying the people behind the mutiny will be brought to justice. Other than that the usual deluded ramblings by a deluded old fool. Nothing earth shattering there at all...
Ah so just formalising the chatter today that the warrants are stlll active on Prigo

BBC didnt have a translator ready, so not got coverage
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 09:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:52:35 pm
What's happened to the concept of 'Disinformation'? Joe Biden has just announced that Prigozhin is not his man and that the United States had nothing to do with the rebellion. That's obviously true and only Corbynites and other nutters would beg to differ. But why doesn't Joe say "Yep, Prig's our guy. Always has been."

Might have an interesting effect in Russia?



Possibly he was thinking more internally - some of the US right wing nutters have been suggesting the attempted Russian coup, along with dragging out the search for the missing Titanic sub, were all part of a nefarious plot to bury the earth shattering news that Hunter Biden didn't file some taxes and owned a gun (though I thought Republicans were anti-tax and pro-gun  ??? )

Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,707
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13655 on: Today at 09:03:13 pm »
"Yeah, Prigo. Yeah, don't worry about the speech talking about warrants and bringing people to justice. We're cool. That was just for the cameras. The people will believe anything the networks tell them. What's that? Oh yeah sure - yeah you can ignore those two guys behind you. They're just a couple of escorts. Yes, good friends of mine, they love sightseeing. They told me there's some great balconies in that building you're in, great views. I said, sure, take Prigo up there, show him around. Go check them out. Right now. They'll take you up there, right now..."

If Prigozhin genuinely believed any of the promises Lukasenko and Putin made him, then I have some MAGA hats and Trump NFTs to sell him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,160
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13656 on: Today at 09:09:52 pm »
Quite funny that Shoigu is still there.  A man who is (by all accounts) thoroughly corrupt and incompetent
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,268
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13657 on: Today at 09:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:14:42 pm
Putin and Lukasenko making simultaneous announcements - "that will determine the future of Russia".

Anchluss?

More likely to be Night of the Long Knives.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,964
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13658 on: Today at 09:24:25 pm »
What the fcuk is going on?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 