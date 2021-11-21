"Yeah, Prigo. Yeah, don't worry about the speech talking about warrants and bringing people to justice. We're cool. That was just for the cameras. The people will believe anything the networks tell them. What's that? Oh yeah sure - yeah you can ignore those two guys behind you. They're just a couple of escorts. Yes, good friends of mine, they love sightseeing. They told me there's some great balconies in that building you're in, great views. I said, sure, take Prigo up there, show him around. Go check them out. Right now. They'll take you up there, right now..."
If Prigozhin genuinely believed any of the promises Lukasenko and Putin made him, then I have some MAGA hats and Trump NFTs to sell him.