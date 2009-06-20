« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 741263 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,691
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13600 on: Yesterday at 05:13:39 pm »
Quote from: False9 on Yesterday at 05:02:42 pm
Belarus has like 9 mi people. They can probably field 90 thousands men on a good day and this would mean leaving Belarus itself on the hands of reservists.

If they enter directly in the conflict, it would be somewhat easy for Poland and NATO to build a 40-50k-ish army and send within Belarus to start a civil war there.

And this would be possible because Belarus, unlike Russia and Ukraine, is a country with a small population, thus easier to intervene.

I feel like the most probable scenario is Belarus staying officialy away from the conflict and send their army in smaller numbers as a paramilitary group or a foreign "voluntary" regiment.

I agree, but Belarus has been given some tactical nukes by Putin, correct?  So that may be a precursor to deterring NATO from interfering should Belarus open a second front. And certainly, some of Russia's initial invasion forces came through Belarus.

It wouldn't be about an active invasion, but Belarus seeking to tie up Ukrainian forces and draw them away from the Russian fronts.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13601 on: Yesterday at 05:14:47 pm »
Not given no, he said that he would be moving some into Belarus.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,691
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13602 on: Yesterday at 05:21:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:14:47 pm
Not given no, he said that he would be moving some into Belarus.

This article says nukes have already been moved, dated June 17.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65932700

Putin says the weapons will only be used if its territory is threatened, but we know that "Russian territory" is a very flexible and ambiguous term.

Edit: just to clarify, when I said "given" I wasn't trying to say Belarus had control of the weapons. I was just saying they could be employed from Belarus if they are attacked.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:23:01 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13603 on: Yesterday at 05:38:41 pm »
Means little in the grand scheme of things though. All I know is that the Russians look fucking stupididididider today than they did this time last week & that was a low bar to reach.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,616
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13604 on: Yesterday at 06:00:34 pm »
I'm curious about the details of the Wagner-Putin-Lukashenko agreement, which we'll never know. What's in it for everyone?

Wagner were not only tolerated, but looked on favorably in Russia, as they raised the Russian profile around the world. They are fighting in many African countries, who are telling the European, US, and UN forces to leave. Wagner served Putin's purpose. They carried the burden in East Ukraine while the regular Russian army was shit. I think that Wagner leaving East Ukraine weakened the Russian grip there. But Prigozhin left because of the ever-growing conflict with the military top brass. Shoigu is a clown, even the other Russian generals do not rate him, do not accept him as a military person. He's the one to accept the parades, smile for the cameras, and accept military honors; Shoigu is not a soldier. That's what pissed Prigozhin. From his point of view, he needed hardware and logistics support to carry on with the war that the Russian army didn't provide. I think that Putin missed the boat on strengthening his position. Prigozhin never spoke against Putin, and Putin never spoke against Prigozhin. Putin could have offered him to merge his group with he army and either Shoigu's post, or have him choose his own boss, and lead the war. Then I'd fear for Ukraine. But Wagner moved too quickly with the mutiny...

We all know the above. But who is getting what from the deal? Putin escaped scot-free, that's clear, but what did he give up? Prigozhin is said that he turned around because he didn't want bloodshed, but I call bullshit. His funds are in Russian banks, he uses Russian military hardware, he can't keep fighting much longer without either, which Putin controls.Why go to Belarus? Experts say he may attack Kiev, and he may eentually, but I can't see this being the main reason. Why would Lukashenko offer a platform for a second front when his country has been considered passive (albeit not neutral) in this war? I don't think that Lukashenko would want involement, and since he's brokered the deal, I don't think that Wagner intend to open a second front as of now (things may change in the future).

If we were to make a hypothetical scenario, what would it be? Maybe Lukashenko negotiated Prigozhin's funds be transferred to Belarus and Wagner would operate worldwide from there, while providing protection to his authoritarian regime, and saving the advance on Moscow. Maybe Putin agreed to save face, stall the situation while trying to figure out how to increase the grip on his shaken power. Maybe Wagner, who did not directly offend Putin but his military commanders, will still have the same relationship with him, but operate officially independently of the Russian Army?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,719
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13605 on: Yesterday at 06:33:38 pm »
The easy question to answer is what did Lukashenko get? Simples, he helped keep Putin in power, which means Lukashenko stays in power. As soon as Putin falls, Lukashenko becomes very vulnerable.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,707
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13606 on: Yesterday at 06:41:43 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:00:34 pm
I'm curious about the details of the Wagner-Putin-Lukashenko agreement, which we'll never know. What's in it for everyone?

Wagner were not only tolerated, but looked on favorably in Russia, as they raised the Russian profile around the world. They are fighting in many African countries, who are telling the European, US, and UN forces to leave. Wagner served Putin's purpose. They carried the burden in East Ukraine while the regular Russian army was shit. I think that Wagner leaving East Ukraine weakened the Russian grip there. But Prigozhin left because of the ever-growing conflict with the military top brass. Shoigu is a clown, even the other Russian generals do not rate him, do not accept him as a military person. He's the one to accept the parades, smile for the cameras, and accept military honors; Shoigu is not a soldier. That's what pissed Prigozhin. From his point of view, he needed hardware and logistics support to carry on with the war that the Russian army didn't provide. I think that Putin missed the boat on strengthening his position. Prigozhin never spoke against Putin, and Putin never spoke against Prigozhin. Putin could have offered him to merge his group with he army and either Shoigu's post, or have him choose his own boss, and lead the war. Then I'd fear for Ukraine. But Wagner moved too quickly with the mutiny...

We all know the above. But who is getting what from the deal? Putin escaped scot-free, that's clear, but what did he give up? Prigozhin is said that he turned around because he didn't want bloodshed, but I call bullshit. His funds are in Russian banks, he uses Russian military hardware, he can't keep fighting much longer without either, which Putin controls.Why go to Belarus? Experts say he may attack Kiev, and he may eentually, but I can't see this being the main reason. Why would Lukashenko offer a platform for a second front when his country has been considered passive (albeit not neutral) in this war? I don't think that Lukashenko would want involement, and since he's brokered the deal, I don't think that Wagner intend to open a second front as of now (things may change in the future).

If we were to make a hypothetical scenario, what would it be? Maybe Lukashenko negotiated Prigozhin's funds be transferred to Belarus and Wagner would operate worldwide from there, while providing protection to his authoritarian regime, and saving the advance on Moscow. Maybe Putin agreed to save face, stall the situation while trying to figure out how to increase the grip on his shaken power. Maybe Wagner, who did not directly offend Putin but his military commanders, will still have the same relationship with him, but operate officially independently of the Russian Army?

Wagner had to mutiny when they did, Shoigu had announced that all PMC groups would be folded into the Russian military after 1st July, which would leave Prigozhin with no protection, no power and no source of funding. I'm on the fence about how much of an ammo shortage there really was, while Prigozhin was complaining about it being withheld his men were leveling a city with artillery, and even after taking Bakhmut and withdrawing they still seemed to have an awful lot of AA ordinance, shooting down 7 aircraft on the way to Moscow.

My guess is that Prigozhin at the very least gets to keep running Wagner now. Beyond that, it's been rumoured that Shoigu/Gerasimov have been removed but also rumoured that they've been kept on, with Prighozin presumably only agreeing to the latter if Wagner gets to leave Russia/Ukraine. As for relocating to Belarus, he can't really be trusted on Russian/Ukrainian soil so it might be that he's holding up there until he can return to Africa with his forces.

I'm not sure yet whether this whole ordeal has been a positive for Ukraine yet or not. The destroyed helicopters are nice and if Wagner completely leave the country then that can only be good. If Shoigu/Gerasimov are removed then that could be bad as they're pretty incompetent, however there aren't really any competent replacements around. Ultimately I think Ukraine just continue on as before, deterioration Russian supplies as much as possible and hoping the degradation eventually tells.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13607 on: Yesterday at 06:53:11 pm »
this thing is now a "potential scenario overload" situation.  there's simply too many possible next steps for each player involved - and little consensus among the geopolitical experts on what the real motivation was for the key figures, how they benefit (if at all), and who the ultimate winners / losers are likely to be.

it'll take some time to sort out / develop.

Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,691
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13608 on: Yesterday at 07:12:47 pm »
Maybe Prigozhin has been promised Belarus for the time being? I wonder if Lukashenko knows?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,707
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13609 on: Yesterday at 07:51:12 pm »
For anyone interested in the Ukrainian offensive the channel Perun has made it the topic of his latest video. It's an hour long but goes into detail about where the offensive is at right now, explaining why Ukraine haven't just smashed through and why their slow progress isn't a failure. It's a pretty balanced take and compares it with the Kharkiv/Kherson offensives to give some context.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/olH2-_Gtczw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/olH2-_Gtczw</a>
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,510
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13610 on: Yesterday at 09:39:01 pm »
Putin has been made to look weak, but saved some face when Prig lost his nerve.

The Allies will be studying the ensuing possibilities for vulgar displays that he's still in charge.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,155
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13611 on: Yesterday at 10:03:20 pm »
I suppose theres the chance that when hes at his most vulnerable hes also at his most dangerous.

But those Wagner troops flew up that motorway at breakneck speed, and there was little resistance, no use of more destructive weapons. When its come down to the wire, Putin has folded, and for all those threats of limited nuclear strikes, hes shown himself to be no hard man.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,959
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13612 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,510
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13613 on: Today at 12:51:08 am »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,770
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13614 on: Today at 01:15:51 am »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,616
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13615 on: Today at 01:50:03 am »
I'm quite suspicious that something with the "coup" smells instigated. Wagner's advance toward Moscow was not resisted by the army; most say that the army is incapable, but is it really that incapable? Are really people thinking that 25000 troops, even being their best stormtroopers, can steamroll over Moscow? If you plan a coup, would you not start by having a change in command in Moscow then advance outside for support, not the other way around? Analysts say Putin was made to look weak, but is it really true, and to whom? Prigozhin never mentioned Putin in his attacks on the army, and Putin never mentioned Prigozhin in the response to the "mutiny". And Lukashenko, Putin's puppet, comes as a peacemaker. Right...

A lot of what transpired doesn't make sense on face value, and the wide positive reaction of the news outlets seems a bit premature. I wonder what's brewing... Putin gave an ultimatum for all military groups to be fighting under one command, but would the commander be Shoigu? I think this is change of personnel, not strategy. But something will escalate because the dirty laundry was washed in public.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 336 337 338 339 340 [341]   Go Up
« previous next »
 