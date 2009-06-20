I'm curious about the details of the Wagner-Putin-Lukashenko agreement, which we'll never know. What's in it for everyone?



Wagner were not only tolerated, but looked on favorably in Russia, as they raised the Russian profile around the world. They are fighting in many African countries, who are telling the European, US, and UN forces to leave. Wagner served Putin's purpose. They carried the burden in East Ukraine while the regular Russian army was shit. I think that Wagner leaving East Ukraine weakened the Russian grip there. But Prigozhin left because of the ever-growing conflict with the military top brass. Shoigu is a clown, even the other Russian generals do not rate him, do not accept him as a military person. He's the one to accept the parades, smile for the cameras, and accept military honors; Shoigu is not a soldier. That's what pissed Prigozhin. From his point of view, he needed hardware and logistics support to carry on with the war that the Russian army didn't provide. I think that Putin missed the boat on strengthening his position. Prigozhin never spoke against Putin, and Putin never spoke against Prigozhin. Putin could have offered him to merge his group with he army and either Shoigu's post, or have him choose his own boss, and lead the war. Then I'd fear for Ukraine. But Wagner moved too quickly with the mutiny...



We all know the above. But who is getting what from the deal? Putin escaped scot-free, that's clear, but what did he give up? Prigozhin is said that he turned around because he didn't want bloodshed, but I call bullshit. His funds are in Russian banks, he uses Russian military hardware, he can't keep fighting much longer without either, which Putin controls.Why go to Belarus? Experts say he may attack Kiev, and he may eentually, but I can't see this being the main reason. Why would Lukashenko offer a platform for a second front when his country has been considered passive (albeit not neutral) in this war? I don't think that Lukashenko would want involement, and since he's brokered the deal, I don't think that Wagner intend to open a second front as of now (things may change in the future).



If we were to make a hypothetical scenario, what would it be? Maybe Lukashenko negotiated Prigozhin's funds be transferred to Belarus and Wagner would operate worldwide from there, while providing protection to his authoritarian regime, and saving the advance on Moscow. Maybe Putin agreed to save face, stall the situation while trying to figure out how to increase the grip on his shaken power. Maybe Wagner, who did not directly offend Putin but his military commanders, will still have the same relationship with him, but operate officially independently of the Russian Army?