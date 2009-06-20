« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 734323 times)

Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13280 on: Today at 11:08:58 am »
Russian helicopter bombing a Russian fuel depot.

https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1672545818220322817
Online PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13281 on: Today at 11:15:26 am »
I'm not sure how much we read into the ease in which a city is taken. Unless they were expecting it and had done something to defend it, would there be much there in the way of troops? Would the police or civilians have access to arms or see much point putting up a fight.  Moscow would be very different, though it seems that battle will be won or lost befor they get there, sides will declare their hands and that will be it.
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13282 on: Today at 11:21:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:15:26 am
I'm not sure how much we read into the ease in which a city is taken. Unless they were expecting it and had done something to defend it, would there be much there in the way of troops? Would the police or civilians have access to arms or see much point putting up a fight.  Moscow would be very different, though it seems that battle will be won or lost befor they get there, sides will declare their hands and that will be it.

Yeah it's pretty straightforward to "take" one of these cities, Russian legion fighters did it with ~1000 soldiers.

Rumours that if Wagner continue to progress Russia will blow up three bridges south of Moscow to slow them down.

https://twitter.com/maks_nafo_fella/status/1672539033371541507
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13283 on: Today at 11:25:50 am »
Also a rumour that Russia's entire 22nd Special Forces Brigade (2000-8000 soldiers, though after the invasion who knows) have sided with Proghozin.

https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1672497411460046848

Belarusian military on the side of Ukraine trying to get in on the rebellion action too.

https://twitter.com/officejjsmart/status/1672535110791340033
Offline Peabee

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13284 on: Today at 11:31:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:15:26 am
I'm not sure how much we read into the ease in which a city is taken. Unless they were expecting it and had done something to defend it, would there be much there in the way of troops? Would the police or civilians have access to arms or see much point putting up a fight.  Moscow would be very different, though it seems that battle will be won or lost befor they get there, sides will declare their hands and that will be it.

Rostov-on-don is strategically important and home to the Russian southern military command.  It also has the command centre for the joint group of forces fighting in Ukraine. There'll be plenty of troops there.

It's also where, still, aircraft are based. Prigozhin has taken control of the airfield but he's not stopping planes from leaving.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13285 on: Today at 11:37:18 am »
Some interesting points in this general sum up of the situation.

Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en

Today, Ukraine has become a few steps closer to complete Victory over Russia and complete return of its territories, including Crimea.

A vile, but useful in this case monster - Prigozhin, raised an armed rebellion against Shoigu and Gerasimov, captured the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, and now his advanced groups are heading towards Voronezh, and then towards Moscow.

In fact, this is a rebellion, not against war criminals Shoigu and Gerasimov, but against Putin himself, whose place Prigozhin has long wanted to take and create his own regime in Russia.

What are the true motives of Prigozhin that prompted him to launch an armed rebellion? I think that he, as a person who has known Putin personally for more than 30 years, treats him with contempt and sees that Putin, having unleashed a bloody massacre against Ukraine, for the sake of his illusory greatness, no longer controls the situation.

In addition, Prigozhin, who has already participated in military coups in Africa for 10 years, decided that if it was possible to seize power in Sudan or the Central African Republic, then it is possible to do it in Russia as well, which Putin has lowered during his 23 years of rule to the level of puppet tropical dictatorships .

An interesting question - what exactly was the reason for the mutiny? Yesterday at 7:30 p.m., Prigozhin published a video showing footage of a rocket attack on the rear camp of the "Wagner" military unit, as a result of which his fighters were allegedly killed.

I am convinced that this provocation was organized by Prigozhin himself, because there was no sense for Shoigu and Gerasimov to attack one of the dozens of military camps of the "Wagner" military group.

If they really wanted to solve their problem with the bloody clown, they would have to eliminate him himself, not attack some tent in the forest and give Prigozhin an excuse to start a riot.

Prigozhin had been preparing for this mutiny for a long time. It is for this reason that he has been raising his profile for the past six months by accusing Shoigu and Gerasimov of sabotage, and gaining the trust of the Russian military, who are not satisfied with the way the criminal war against Ukraine is being waged. It was for this reason that he opened Wagner centers in all subjects of the Russian Federation and recently toured half of Russia.

Prigozhin has crossed his Rubicon, and will not turn from his path until he is physically destroyed or he achieves his goals.

In my opinion, what are the further possible options for the development of the situation?

The first: Putin's power today and tomorrow will crumble like a house of cards. Prigozhin's troops will enter Moscow, seize the Kremlin, the Ministry of Defense and all power, and Prigozhin will appoint himself the military dictator of Russia, on the basis that Putin cannot perform his duties due to a sharp deterioration in his health.

The second: Putin will give an order to physically destroy Prigozhin, which has already been effectively declared an outlaw, with a blow from "Kinzhal" or "Iskander", as well as to destroy from the air the PMC convoys that are now heading from Russian South towards Moscow. I say from the air, since it is unlikely that any ground unit of the Russian army would dare to engage in open combat with the experienced and strictly disciplined mercenaries of the Wagner Army.

The third option: Putin will abandon the plan to physically destroy Prigozhin and try to come to an agreement with him, fulfilling his demands to remove Shoigu, Gerasimov and other ineffective war criminals, replacing them with Prigozhin's proteges, in order to increase military pressure on Ukraine and our allies.

This will still mean the actual transfer of power to the hands of Prigozhin and the departure of Putin from power, and in the future the possibility of being shot together with Kabayeva for treason, as the Ceausescu couple was shot in 1989, on the second day after the beginning of the uprising.

You can choose which of the three options is the most beneficial for Ukraine, or write your vision in the comments.

In my opinion, all three options that I mentioned above only strengthen Ukraine's position and bring our Victory closer.

If Prigozhin seizes power in the Kremlin, it will with a 99% probability lead to the collapse of Russia, which I have predicted since 24 February, 2022.

Kadyrov  and the leaders of other national subjects of the federation in the Caucasus, Povolzhie (Volga region), and Siberia, know that Prigozhin considers all of them second-class people and will easily give an order to shoot and destroy any of them. Therefore, they will negotiate with the local commanders of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the Russian Guards, the FSB, and declare their independence from Prigozhin.
An armed war of clans will begin for power, for resources, there will be such chaos and disorder, compared to which the year 1917 will seem like a fairy tale.

If, after all, Putin gives the order and Prigozhin is eliminated, then the Russian army, which was still somehow holding on due to the belief in some improvements, will completely lose the remnants of faith in the possibility of winning in the confrontation with us and our NATO allies.

Next will be our successful offensive, the total overthrow of the remnants of the Russian  front, and the Russians and together with their henchmen will run and stop only after crossing our borders.

Onwards to Victory!
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13286 on: Today at 12:01:43 pm »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Yesterday at 11:10:27 pm
This guy is covering it... gets all his info from twitter etc...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdKrc1ign5M
Did you just link to a nearly twelve-hour live stream! :o

I watched about a minute of it, from about the 8-minute mark. Lordy. How the hell does he have 297K followers. ???
Online PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13287 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 11:31:17 am
Rostov-on-don is strategically important and home to the Russian southern military command.  It also has the command centre for the joint group of forces fighting in Ukraine. There'll be plenty of troops there.

It's also where, still, aircraft are based. Prigozhin has taken control of the airfield but he's not stopping planes from leaving.
Good point. I'd not thought of it as a military base.
Online jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13288 on: Today at 12:30:57 pm »
Looks like the writing is on the wall for Vlad.

I think Pirogues, the petty crook who did 12 years for running gangs in St Petersburg and became a millionaire hot dog man, will demand control of the military, sue for terms and will fancy himself Russia's new leader once he can find a way to off Putin.

As the mob's fierce man in the Kremlin, he will bring a new face to the starving behemoth.

Ukraine will become the new West Germany.




Online PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13289 on: Today at 12:52:37 pm »
Presumably there's nowhere on earth Putin would be safe if he's overthrown?
Online ABZ Rover

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13290 on: Today at 12:53:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:52:37 pm
Presumably there's nowhere on earth Putin would be safe if he's overthrown?

The Hague
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13291 on: Today at 12:54:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:52:37 pm
Presumably there's nowhere on earth Putin would be safe if he's overthrown?

Pyongyang, Beijing and Tehran. Finest cities on Earth basically.
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13292 on: Today at 01:01:59 pm »
For any flight tracking enthusiasts it looks like there's been a steady stream of important people fleeing Moscow.

https://www.flightradar24.com/RSD629/30da93e2
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13293 on: Today at 01:10:23 pm »
Reports that trenches are being dug "in the Moscow region" :o
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13294 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm »
Meeting of COBRA happening this afternoon. Tories must be worried where all their money is coming from.
Online jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13295 on: Today at 01:12:35 pm »
Trump and Putin, both in the shitter.

Who'da thunk it?

 ;D 8) :thumbsup
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13296 on: Today at 01:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:10:23 pm
Reports that trenches are being dug "in the Moscow region" :o

Civil war it will be then.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13297 on: Today at 01:13:28 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:50:33 am
Don't really see Prigozhin win this power struggle unless he has other people in Putin's inner circle supporting him (which doesn't seem to be the case from what we know at the moment). Wagner has sufffered massive losses in recent months and there's also the question of how well equipped or supplied they are. Only a short while ago Prigozhin was whining about not getting what he needs from the army. Add  to that, that  Putin is no idiot  and he'll have made sure that Moscow is well protected. Marching over the border from Ukraine back into Russia and being greated by soldiers at a border post is one thing (if that's even true), but marching  on the capital of a country where the President has unlimited power and almost unlimited public support (+all the media under his control and peddling his propaganda and having done that for decades already) is a completely different proposition.
Yep..

If he doesnt gather support along the way, hes as good as dead.

Surely hes not that stupid? Si who is he expecting to step in and help?

Some different wannabe despot
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13298 on: Today at 01:14:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:13:28 pm
Yep..

If he doesnt gather support along the way, hes as good as dead.

Surely hes not that stupid? Si who is he expecting to step in and help?

Some different wannabe despot

The military forces who have been getting sent on suicidal attacks for the last 16 months maybe?
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13299 on: Today at 01:17:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:13:28 pm
Yep..

If he doesnt gather support along the way, hes as good as dead.

Surely hes not that stupid? Si who is he expecting to step in and help?

Some different wannabe despot

It had probably got to the point where he didn't have a choice. Try and die or just die.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13300 on: Today at 01:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:14:44 pm
The military forces who have been getting sent on suicidal attacks for the last 16 months maybe?
Maybe


Also interesting that Prigozhin basically confirming the losses Ukraine have been claiming (1000 a day) and saying huge areas of territory lost (Ukraine have maybe been underplaying their hand here)
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13301 on: Today at 01:23:04 pm »
If Wagner are to take Moscow, it needs armour, which would easily be destroyed by air on the way to the city.

If this is real e not staged, then either the Russian Air Force is no longer a fighting force, which is unlikely, or Prigozhin already knows the RuAF will do nothing.

The likelihood of the latter depends on whether or not Putin has grounded them, or if he is no longer in effective control.

Not sure if that is possible. The third option, is that Wagner holds effective control in Rostov, and thereby strangles the Russian war effort in Ukraine. This means Prigozhin probably attempting a bloodless coup.
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13302 on: Today at 01:25:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:18:18 pm
Maybe


Also interesting that Prigozhin basically confirming the losses Ukraine have been claiming (1000 a day) and saying huge areas of territory lost (Ukraine have maybe been underplaying their hand here)

Ukraine are probably differentiating between territory firmly under their control, areas occupied but not considered secure, and grey zones. It would make sense they would only report gained areas as those definitely secured. Prigozhin likely knows that in the latter two Ukraine might have less to fear than it realises.
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13303 on: Today at 01:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:23:04 pm
If Wagner are to take Moscow, it needs armour, which would easily be destroyed by air on the way to the city.

If this is real e not staged, then either the Russian Air Force is no longer a fighting force, which is unlikely, or Prigozhin already knows the RuAF will do nothing.

The likelihood of the latter depends on whether or not Putin has grounded them, or if he is no longer in effective control.

Not sure if that is possible. The third option, is that Wagner holds effective control in Rostov, and thereby strangles the Russian war effort in Ukraine. This means Prigozhin probably attempting a bloodless coup.

Their convoy has AA trucks and lots of portable AA, they've also taken control of a major airfield to prevent any aircraft from attacking them.

https://twitter.com/clashreport/status/1672555835526897666
https://twitter.com/revishvilig/status/1672527120122146817
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13304 on: Today at 01:29:12 pm »
Now 340km from Moscow
Online Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13305 on: Today at 01:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:23:04 pm
If Wagner are to take Moscow, it needs armour, which would easily be destroyed by air on the way to the city.

If this is real e not staged, then either the Russian Air Force is no longer a fighting force, which is unlikely, or Prigozhin already knows the RuAF will do nothing.

The likelihood of the latter depends on whether or not Putin has grounded them, or if he is no longer in effective control.

Not sure if that is possible. The third option, is that Wagner holds effective control in Rostov, and thereby strangles the Russian war effort in Ukraine. This means Prigozhin probably attempting a bloodless coup.

Wagner have brought air defences: https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1672526255894192128?cxt=HHwWgICzgZbxgLYuAAAA

Air strikes on the column have been reported, but I've not seen anything on the effects. We might be in a situation where Putin is no longer issuing orders as he cannot trust them being carried out. If the orders get relayed to Wagner, it would tip Prigozhin off as to what Putin might have planned.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13306 on: Today at 01:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:23:04 pm
If Wagner are to take Moscow, it needs armour, which would easily be destroyed by air on the way to the city.

If this is real e not staged, then either the Russian Air Force is no longer a fighting force, which is unlikely, or Prigozhin already knows the RuAF will do nothing.

The likelihood of the latter depends on whether or not Putin has grounded them, or if he is no longer in effective control.

Not sure if that is possible. The third option, is that Wagner holds effective control in Rostov, and thereby strangles the Russian war effort in Ukraine. This means Prigozhin probably attempting a bloodless coup.

Tracking the speed of Wagner's movement of armour and troops to Moscow, I doubt the main plan is to hold Rostov. Looks like they will try to arrive in Moscow, whether to use that presence as leverage for negotiations or actually start a conflict there, we'll see in a day.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13307 on: Today at 01:32:17 pm »
This is like an episode of Black Mirror.
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13308 on: Today at 01:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:29:21 pm
Wagner have brought air defences: https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1672526255894192128?cxt=HHwWgICzgZbxgLYuAAAA

Air strikes on the column have been reported, but I've not seen anything on the effects. We might be in a situation where Putin is no longer issuing orders as he cannot trust them being carried out. If the orders get relayed to Wagner, it would tip Prigozhin off as to what Putin might have planned.

There have been air strikes, there's another clip of a truck getting destroyed but I can't find it now.
https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1672578207269236736

Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 01:32:13 pm
Tracking the speed of Wagner's movement of armour and troops to Moscow, I doubt the main plan is to hold Rostov. Looks like they will try to arrive in Moscow, whether to use that presence as leverage for negotiations or actually start a conflict there, we'll see in a day.

Chechen forces are approaching Rostov-on-Don from the west and Wagner are setting up mines and roadblocks in preparation. They seem to be aiming to hold it at least for a little while, if only to protect their rear.
https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1672576255449858048
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13309 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm »
Mad developments. In her real anything that gets shot of Putin feels good but is this one of those scenarios where anything could happen, so best not to get too carried away just yet?
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13310 on: Today at 01:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:29:21 pm
Wagner have brought air defences: https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1672526255894192128?cxt=HHwWgICzgZbxgLYuAAAA

Air strikes on the column have been reported, but I've not seen anything on the effects. We might be in a situation where Putin is no longer issuing orders as he cannot trust them being carried out. If the orders get relayed to Wagner, it would tip Prigozhin off as to what Putin might have planned.

Think air defenses will only get you so far. The closer they get to Moscow, the more they will get saturated with air power and artillery.

But it does seem more and more Prigozhin has aces up his sleeve.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13311 on: Today at 01:40:33 pm »
Wagner are no amateurs. Getting rid of them will require total buy in from Russians and the regular military.
