« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 324 325 326 327 328 [329]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 727618 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,637
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13120 on: Yesterday at 10:34:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
It's seemingly stalled a bit in the last few days.  It's hard to know if this is the quiet before the storm or the start of a stalemate.

Russia have established very strong defences but, as I understand it, Ukraine are degrading the second and third lines of defence constantly.  Hopefully at some point that degradation will tell and gaps will start to appear.

It's been confirmed that Ukraine slowed down their offensive due to some bad weather, the last day or two it seems to have ramped up again but for security reasons we don't know if they've made any gains yet.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13121 on: Yesterday at 11:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
My one concern is that this counteroffensive has been built up to be the final battle in the minds of many, so anything other than completely driving Russia out could be seen as a failure by them. Russian propaganda is incredibly insidious, and it's worrying how often I see pro-Ukrainian people parroting Russian lines without realising it.

I'd rather learn about the progress of the Ukrainian operations days and weeks after the fact, not as it happens. There is no practical reason why we should need immediate updates on the situation, from which Russia can get their information.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,509
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13122 on: Today at 02:32:07 am »
From what I've seen, Ukraine are being very methodical. They're going after tactically advantageous positions - usually the high ground - and utilising all their new kit together effectively. They take strips of territory, and create salients that encourage Russians to abandon forward positions to avoid being cut off.

It tedious and time consuming, but they're getting results. What I'm concerned about is the broad front. They're attacking both south and east with these little lightning thrusts, hoping to collapse hundreds of miles of front, where they don't actually engage the lion's share of Russian troops.

It's proved an effective tactic so far, but I don't know how long it can be sustained. That said, the Russians are limited as to how they can respond due to the quality of their troops, poor command and control, logistics, equipment and political infighting. They don't seem capable of adapting - so far. Their only response has been blunt trauma - blowing dams, missile strikes against civilian populations etc.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 324 325 326 327 328 [329]   Go Up
« previous next »
 