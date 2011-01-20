From what I've seen, Ukraine are being very methodical. They're going after tactically advantageous positions - usually the high ground - and utilising all their new kit together effectively. They take strips of territory, and create salients that encourage Russians to abandon forward positions to avoid being cut off.



It tedious and time consuming, but they're getting results. What I'm concerned about is the broad front. They're attacking both south and east with these little lightning thrusts, hoping to collapse hundreds of miles of front, where they don't actually engage the lion's share of Russian troops.



It's proved an effective tactic so far, but I don't know how long it can be sustained. That said, the Russians are limited as to how they can respond due to the quality of their troops, poor command and control, logistics, equipment and political infighting. They don't seem capable of adapting - so far. Their only response has been blunt trauma - blowing dams, missile strikes against civilian populations etc.