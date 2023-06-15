« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 726902 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13080 on: June 15, 2023, 02:02:00 pm »
Drones seem to have made trench warfare a more dangerous proposition than ever before. Seems both sides are utilising it more and more
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13081 on: June 15, 2023, 02:20:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 15, 2023, 12:07:16 pm
Harrowing.  I appreciate the note of caution you attached to your message as, despite the relatively happy ending for the individual solider, it's a glimpse into the grim existence of troops manning the trenches.  It seems like his unit was primarily made up of conscripts and told certain death would await them if they tried to turn back.

The final moment of the video where the soldier indicates he will happily go to Russian prison after the inevitable prisoner swap is chilling.  I don't expect he will have that choice.

Drone footage was released recently of fleeing Russians being fired on by "blocker units" who are there just to prevent them from retreating, pretty grim.
Online liverbloke

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13082 on: June 15, 2023, 02:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 15, 2023, 02:20:03 pm
Drone footage was released recently of fleeing Russians being fired on by "blocker units" who are there just to prevent them from retreating, pretty grim.

i thought we'd seen the end of 'not a step back'
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13083 on: June 15, 2023, 02:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 15, 2023, 02:20:03 pm
Drone footage was released recently of fleeing Russians being fired on by "blocker units" who are there just to prevent them from retreating, pretty grim.

Very courteous of Russia to save Ukraine the trouble of killing their troops by doing it for them. :(
Offline thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13084 on: June 15, 2023, 03:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June 15, 2023, 02:20:03 pm
Drone footage was released recently of fleeing Russians being fired on by "blocker units" who are there just to prevent them from retreating, pretty grim.
What a fucking job, shooting your own soldiers who are too traumatised to wait for a grenade or mortar shell to land on them.  I guess in true Blackadder "Captain Darling" spirit those units will soon enough be told to go over the top like those they previously preyed upon.

I know Putin introduced some new laws quite recently to make it harder for Russians to avoid conscription but if he tries to add to the rumoured 300k existing conscripts surely - surely - there will be some level of uprising in Russia.  What right-minded 20-something Russian is going to want to be thrown into this?!
Online Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13085 on: June 15, 2023, 03:14:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 15, 2023, 03:00:06 pm
What a fucking job, shooting your own soldiers who are too traumatised to wait for a grenade or mortar shell to land on them.  I guess in true Blackadder "Captain Darling" spirit those units will soon enough be told to go over the top like those they previously preyed upon.

I know Putin introduced some new laws quite recently to make it harder for Russians to avoid conscription but if he tries to add to the rumoured 300k existing conscripts surely - surely - there will be some level of uprising in Russia.  What right-minded 20-something Russian is going to want to be thrown into this?!

Presumably your choices are either shoot the guys retreating from the frontlines or end up on the frontlines yourself, I'm sure it makes it an easy choice for them.

Quote from: Red Beret on June 15, 2023, 02:52:46 pm
Very courteous of Russia to save Ukraine the trouble of killing their troops by doing it for them. :(

Here's another example of Russian courtesy; a division commander made 100-200 of his soldiers wait outside for him to give them a motivational speech, while in artillery range.

Russians Furious After Ukraine HIMARS Strike Kills 100 Troops Waiting for Commanders Speech
Offline Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13086 on: June 15, 2023, 05:01:51 pm »
Yeah, I saw that about the commander. He got a lot of his men killed.
Online PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13087 on: June 15, 2023, 05:35:20 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on June 15, 2023, 12:07:16 pm
Harrowing.  I appreciate the note of caution you attached to your message as, despite the relatively happy ending for the individual solider, it's a glimpse into the grim existence of troops manning the trenches.  It seems like his unit was primarily made up of conscripts and told certain death would await them if they tried to turn back.

The final moment of the video where the soldier indicates he will happily go to Russian prison after the inevitable prisoner swap is chilling.  I don't expect he will have that choice.

Yes. It's easy to say the Russian soldiers have a choice and to condemn them all. There are certainly some ( as in all wars and on all sides) that commit atrocities that are unforgivable,  it their will be young men in those trenches , sons , fathers, brothers,husbands that want absolutely nothing to do with this.  And it's not just the wanting to not be shot at , it's not being part of the war at all.  I'm sure there are plenty there that are thinking they are fighting the good fight but when we talk about the numbers of people involved there are wide spectrums of reasons they are there.   Too easy to paint all Russian soldiers as bad and all Ukrainians as good .

Just my thoughts. Also , please don't anyone think I'm anti Ukraine or pro Russia.  War is abhorrent.
Offline 24/007

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13088 on: Yesterday at 07:25:14 am »
25,000 dead and counting.

BBC article with verified figures.

How's it going, Vlad? Running out of Orcs, I see....


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-829ea0ba-5b42-499b-ad40-6990f2c4e5d0
Offline Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13089 on: Yesterday at 11:24:43 am »
African leaders rrive in Kyiv and Russia attacks with missiles.

Will that open their eyes? Don't hold your breath.
Offline 24/007

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13090 on: Yesterday at 11:30:03 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:24:43 am
African leaders rrive in Kyiv and Russia attacks with missiles.

Will that open their eyes? Don't hold your breath.
Ironically, SA's delegation was held in Poland for a time, with some dickhead claiming that the life of the SA President was at risk and it's "racist" of the Poles. Yes. You read that correctly. Poland holds back a plane. In its own sovereign territory. Ahead of said plane's scheduled trip to Kyív. A city under DIRECT MASSIVE MISSILE ATTACK by a so-called ally of African countries. It just beggars belief, doesn't it??!!

Ramaphosa eventually arrived by train. Safely.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13091 on: Yesterday at 11:33:15 am »
Quote from: 24/007 on Yesterday at 07:25:14 am
25,000 dead and counting.

BBC article with verified figures.

How's it going, Vlad? Running out of Orcs, I see....


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-829ea0ba-5b42-499b-ad40-6990f2c4e5d0

That's the baseline figure too.

Very impressive journalism from BBC that. Some of the families didn't know their sons were dead when the BBC contacted them.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13092 on: Today at 12:07:20 am »
It's time to put the tighteners onto Belarus and squeeze hard.
Online liverbloke

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13093 on: Today at 10:09:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on June 15, 2023, 05:35:20 pm
Yes. It's easy to say the Russian soldiers have a choice and to condemn them all. There are certainly some ( as in all wars and on all sides) that commit atrocities that are unforgivable,  it their will be young men in those trenches , sons , fathers, brothers,husbands that want absolutely nothing to do with this.  And it's not just the wanting to not be shot at , it's not being part of the war at all.  I'm sure there are plenty there that are thinking they are fighting the good fight but when we talk about the numbers of people involved there are wide spectrums of reasons they are there.   Too easy to paint all Russian soldiers as bad and all Ukrainians as good .

Just my thoughts. Also , please don't anyone think I'm anti Ukraine or pro Russia.  War is abhorrent.

all soldiers are weapons of war

they are there to fight - not to reason

war is ugly

people avariciously devour the humanity of past wars and seem to learn nothing
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13094 on: Today at 10:18:08 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:09:24 am
all soldiers are weapons of war

they are there to fight - not to reason

war is ugly

people avariciously devour the humanity of past wars and seem to learn nothing

They are there to fight and to reason. Historically some armies do, and others don't. The Geneva Conventions are not futile documents. Nor is Just War Theory. Nor is the prohibition on targeting civilians. All three things have had a good effect on some armies.

In the present war it's quite an easy thing to detect that one army is fighting according to the conventions and another one isn't.
Online liverbloke

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13095 on: Today at 10:26:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:18:08 am
They are there to fight and to reason. Historically some armies do, and others don't. The Geneva Conventions are not futile documents. Nor is Just War Theory. Nor is the prohibition on targeting civilians. All three things have had a good effect on some armies.

In the present war it's quite an easy thing to detect that one army is fighting according to the conventions and another one isn't.

good in theory yorky but if you rely on soldiers under fire, under duress, bullets whizzing past their heads as a sniper picks of their colleagues and bombs are falling nearby, to just stop and get a book out and read a subsection and a paragraph before deciding what is right to do then...
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #13096 on: Today at 10:34:30 am »
That's why they went on a raping spree, none of them remembered their copies of the Geneva conventions.
