Harrowing. I appreciate the note of caution you attached to your message as, despite the relatively happy ending for the individual solider, it's a glimpse into the grim existence of troops manning the trenches. It seems like his unit was primarily made up of conscripts and told certain death would await them if they tried to turn back.



The final moment of the video where the soldier indicates he will happily go to Russian prison after the inevitable prisoner swap is chilling. I don't expect he will have that choice.



Yes. It's easy to say the Russian soldiers have a choice and to condemn them all. There are certainly some ( as in all wars and on all sides) that commit atrocities that are unforgivable, it their will be young men in those trenches , sons , fathers, brothers,husbands that want absolutely nothing to do with this. And it's not just the wanting to not be shot at , it's not being part of the war at all. I'm sure there are plenty there that are thinking they are fighting the good fight but when we talk about the numbers of people involved there are wide spectrums of reasons they are there. Too easy to paint all Russian soldiers as bad and all Ukrainians as good .Just my thoughts. Also , please don't anyone think I'm anti Ukraine or pro Russia. War is abhorrent.