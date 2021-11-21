Lets play guess the strategy. Work to get a break through in the lines. Then drive to the coast to split the Russian forces then Himars the Kerch bridge good and proper cutting off half the Russians from land re-supply. Try to get the Crimean Russians to surrender with limited food and ammo. Then focus on the rest of occupied territory.
I imagine they could use the Storm Shadow missiles to hit the Kerch bridge now if they wanted to. They have enough range i believe. I assume it's just not too high up the priority list at the moment
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
The bridge is quite well defended against missiles, torpedoes etc
With the same tech that made the unsseeable, undefendable hypersonic shite.
Tory enabled.
If it was that easy to attack the bridge with missiles it would have been done by now, its why the Ukrainians went for unconventional truck bomb last time Id imagine.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.98]