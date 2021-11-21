« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13040 on: Yesterday at 02:47:58 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 02:39:13 pm
Lets play guess the strategy.

Work to get a break through in the lines. Then drive to the coast to split the Russian forces then Himars the Kerch bridge good and proper cutting off half the Russians from land re-supply. Try to get the Crimean Russians to surrender with limited food and ammo. Then focus on the rest of occupied territory.

For that to work, we need Russian resistance to completely collapse. Russians dropping the guns and just turning tail and running over their own mines. I am hoping this offensive brings the Kerch bridge into HIMARS range, but I doubt a run all the way to the coast is on the cards.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13041 on: Yesterday at 03:14:56 pm
I imagine they could use the Storm Shadow missiles to hit the Kerch bridge now if they wanted to. They have enough range i believe. I assume it's just not too high up the priority list at the moment
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13042 on: Yesterday at 03:55:07 pm
@michaeldweiss
Ukrainian Telegram channel Deep State, which is generally quite reliable, posts: "There is already a lot of good news that will take time [to release]."
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13043 on: Yesterday at 05:09:07 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 03:14:56 pm
I imagine they could use the Storm Shadow missiles to hit the Kerch bridge now if they wanted to. They have enough range i believe. I assume it's just not too high up the priority list at the moment

The bridge is quite well defended against missiles, torpedoes etc
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13044 on: Yesterday at 07:25:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:09:07 pm
The bridge is quite well defended against missiles, torpedoes etc

With the same tech that made the unsseeable, undefendable hypersonic shite.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13045 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:25:37 pm
With the same tech that made the unsseeable, undefendable hypersonic shite.

If it was that easy to attack the bridge with missiles it would have been done by now, its why the Ukrainians went for unconventional truck bomb last time Id imagine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13046 on: Yesterday at 09:01:05 pm
Excellent in article here (with a wonderful line about crime and punishment in Russia)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jun/11/ecocide-russia-ukraine-war-kakhovka-dam-destroyed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13047 on: Yesterday at 09:50:50 pm
Tory enabled.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13048 on: Yesterday at 10:50:53 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #13049 on: Today at 07:04:39 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm
If it was that easy to attack the bridge with missiles it would have been done by now, its why the Ukrainians went for unconventional truck bomb last time Id imagine.
Aren't the longer range missiles a more recent addition to the Ukrainian Arsenal? Don't know how close they could risk getting them before .
That said given their success in stopping russian missile attacks they must be wary of wasting missiles on heavily defended locations. Even if the Russian anti missile gear isn't up to much.
