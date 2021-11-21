Lets play guess the strategy.



Work to get a break through in the lines. Then drive to the coast to split the Russian forces then Himars the Kerch bridge good and proper cutting off half the Russians from land re-supply. Try to get the Crimean Russians to surrender with limited food and ammo. Then focus on the rest of occupied territory.



For that to work, we need Russian resistance to completely collapse. Russians dropping the guns and just turning tail and running over their own mines. I am hoping this offensive brings the Kerch bridge into HIMARS range, but I doubt a run all the way to the coast is on the cards.