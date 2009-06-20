« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 719924 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,578
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12960 on: Yesterday at 04:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:36:29 pm
I think Putin would much rather have Wagner and the Chechens as far away from Moscow as possible...

Prighozin seems to be doing what he wants now, he claims that the conventional Russian forces mined their escape route from Bakhmut and shelled them along the way, so now he wants to keep the military in the dark about his forces whereabouts to keep them safe.

I don't think Wagner have the numbers or the supplies to really threaten Putin, instead Prighozin seems to be focused firmly on taking over the Russian military. While him getting control would be a bad thing, the constant jostling for position is proving beneficial for now.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,344
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12961 on: Yesterday at 05:00:06 pm »
I've seen speculation that the Chechen President might look to move his country to some form of neutrality if Russia starts teetering, if only to try and preserve his own power base. He's no better than the Belarus Jerk. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12962 on: Yesterday at 05:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:50:29 pm
It's possible, if battlefield defeats continue to increase for Russia, that the Chechens will cut loose from the imperial Russian army and do a 'Belgorod' of their own. There's unfinished business there of course. Chechnya is only part of Russia, after all, because Putin bombed it back in to the Stone Age.

Indeed if things continue to go nicely we might one day be seeing the liquidation of the Russian Empire. A massive military defeat in Europe might have terrific repercussions for Russia's imperial possessions in Asia. What a blessing that would be.

And Georgia have indicated that they want out.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12963 on: Yesterday at 05:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:00:25 pm
On a more positive note, it looks like Ukraine have stepped up the intensity around Bakhmut now that Wagner have moved out. Prighozin, the piece of shit that he is, is playing the situation pretty well. He has said Wagner will go to Belgorod to drive out the Russian legion because no one else is capable, and the leader of the Chechen forces (fighting for Russia) over there has said the same.

I think the pair of them have seen an opportunity, they get to escape the coming offensive by leaving Ukrainian territory, push back the Russian legion which makes them look good and shows up the Russian military as incompetent, and it also gives Ukraine an easier run at Bakhmut, again showing up the Russian military as useless when it gets taken back.

All of this infighting benefits Ukraine as it means large numbers of units moving away from their territory to squash an insurrection on Russian territory, and I'm sure if they do move there then the Russian legion will just retreat ahead of time and call it a job well done.

Funnily enough, Putin turned the Russian Army into a dead end in order to pre-empt any possible threats to his leadership. Prigozhin, the merc leader Putin employs, has found the vacancy that Putin has been leaving open.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,577
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12964 on: Yesterday at 05:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:10:30 pm
And Georgia have indicated that they want out.
After 2008, Georgia will hardly do anything, they fear a repeat. In five days the Russians occupied territory beyond Abkhazia and Southg Ossetia, cleansed the Georgian populated villages there and reset the breakaway republics, in which there is far less Georgian presence now. Five days...

I bet that Georgia is not leaning toward opening of another front line, especially with Chechnya being a stone throw away.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 10:40:00 am »
Looking at the media photos the Ukraine army seem to be predictably taking a lead on the evacuation of civilians caused by the floods.  As well as the logistics of crossing a flooded plain that commitment of troops surely stops any prospect of an attack from the Kherson region for at least a couple of weeks.  As it seemed like the Ukrainian counter-offensive was still in the probing phase then I guess they may just put the brakes on the whole thing until that area has settled again.

Rumours flying around this morning that Russia had only intended to create a small breach in the dam, which is apparently what the initial blast did.  This would have been sufficient to hinder Ukraine from crossing the Dnipro south of the dam and likely destroyed the tactical bridgeheads Ukraine had established on the aits near Kherson.  The slower release of water would have meant the river remained impassable for a much longer period.

In keeping with the general incompetence of the Russian army though the sheer weight and force of the water made the breach much larger and as a result has also destroyed or damaged much of the first line of Russian defences on the east bank of the Dnipro.

[Edit: got my easts and wests muddled up  :o]
« Last Edit: Today at 11:22:29 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,344
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 10:40:57 am »
:(

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RQbQXUxfhGM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RQbQXUxfhGM&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,432
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 11:19:53 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:40:00 am
In keeping with the general incompetence of the Russian army though the sheer weight and force of the water made the breach much larger and as a result has also destroyed or damaged much of the first line of Russian defences on the west bank of the Dnipro.
There was a good thread on twitter with a timeline of various russian 'sources' and their spread of propaganda that seemed to imply that the propogandists were unaware that the greater damage occured and so continued parroting (seemingly previously distributed) lines about minor damage (that existed as a result of previous artillery) - even when the more mainstream central russian sources had tweaked their propaganda to adapt to the more significant damage and consequences.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,344
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12968 on: Today at 11:24:37 am »
Well it seems to have completely fucked up Russia from a defensive standpoint. It's either flooded or outright washed away most of forward their defensive fortifications, essentially tripling the amount of the front line they're going to need troops for. If Ukrainian troops breakthrough further to the northeast and swing southwest, there'll be almost nothing to stop them.  There's no way Russia can rebuild those defences in the time it will take the flood waters to recede.

I hope they make Russia pay a dear price for what's happened here. Evil oft mars itself.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,213
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12969 on: Today at 11:32:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:24:37 am
Evil oft mars itself.
Close:
"Yes, there can be no doubt, said Aragorn. "At last we know the link between Isengard and Mordor, and how it worked. Much is explained."
"Strange powers have our enemies, and strange weaknesses!" said Théoden. "But it has long been said: oft evil will shall evil mar."
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,375
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12970 on: Today at 11:55:56 am »
The geography of war.

Clearly, Russia missed their control of Ukraine.

Makes me wonder what drove Putin to take such drastic action?


Pre invasion Russia saw the Ollies living Reilly's while he was stuck in Moscow and Sochi with a load of arselickers.

Maybe seeing his control and funding receding, he decided only a bold gamble would reestablish his dominance.

Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,344
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 12:17:22 pm »
Quote from: 24/007 on Today at 11:32:36 am
Close:
"Yes, there can be no doubt, said Aragorn. "At last we know the link between Isengard and Mordor, and how it worked. Much is explained."
"Strange powers have our enemies, and strange weaknesses!" said Théoden. "But it has long been said: oft evil will shall evil mar."

Cheers! I'm glad the reference wasn't too vague lol.

Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:55:56 am
The geography of war.

Clearly, Russia missed their control of Ukraine.

Makes me wonder what drove Putin to take such drastic action?


Pre invasion Russia saw the Ollies living Reilly's while he was stuck in Moscow and Sochi with a load of arselickers.

Maybe seeing his control and funding receding, he decided only a bold gamble would reestablish his dominance.



In hindsight, it's baffling that Putin thought he could seemingly roll through Ukraine as easily as he had Chechnya and Georgia. I remember how we all felt at when it started, but the "operation" was only supposed to take two weeks. He thought he could treat it like the Czech uprising.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,578
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 02:05:21 pm »
Resources seem to be the most plausible goal for Russia. Ukraine has oil and natural gas, precious metals and is a big grain exporter. Putin likely thought controlling the last two would put him in a much stronger negotiating position, particularly grain as Ukraine and Russia are two of the biggest exporters in the world. Zelensky won the presidency on a campaign to rid the Ukraine of corruption which likely would have moved Ukraine closer to the EU and less likely to work with Russia to hold the world hostage.
Logged

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,213
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12973 on: Today at 02:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:05:21 pm
Resources seem to be the most plausible goal for Russia. Ukraine has oil and natural gas, precious metals and is a big grain exporter. Putin likely thought controlling the last two would put him in a much stronger negotiating position, particularly grain as Ukraine and Russia are two of the biggest exporters in the world. Zelensky won the presidency on a campaign to rid the Ukraine of corruption which likely would have moved Ukraine closer to the EU and less likely to work with Russia to hold the world hostage.
So it's all Zelenskyy's fault for provoking corrupt twats and wanting to be more honest ;D

You're not wrong, by the way - someone saw his cash cows starting to ask why........  :butt
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:17:22 pm
In hindsight, it's baffling that Putin thought he could seemingly roll through Ukraine as easily as he had Chechnya and Georgia. I remember how we all felt at when it started, but the "operation" was only supposed to take two weeks. He thought he could treat it like the Czech uprising.
I guess he may have had more success doing that had he not "annexed" a large chunk of Ukraine in 2014 and set Ukraine on a prolonged red alert (and countries neighbouring Ukraine on amber alert, at least).  I think had Russian steamrollered through to Kyiv and forcibly removed Zelenskyy within that fortnight then we'd have got a lot of tutting and not much else from NATO/"the West".  That Ukraine demonstrated they could and would dig in seemed to gradually win over allies to directly support them.

It feels like a very long time ago that they had that shock-and-awe convoy of military vehicles rolling towards Kyiv.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 03:26:50 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:12:57 pm
I guess he may have had more success doing that had he not "annexed" a large chunk of Ukraine in 2014 and set Ukraine on a prolonged red alert (and countries neighbouring Ukraine on amber alert, at least).  I think had Russian steamrollered through to Kyiv and forcibly removed Zelenskyy within that fortnight then we'd have got a lot of tutting and not much else from NATO/"the West".  That Ukraine demonstrated they could and would dig in seemed to gradually win over allies to directly support them.

It feels like a very long time ago that they had that shock-and-awe convoy of military vehicles rolling towards Kyiv.

It really does. Must feel even longer for the Ukrainians.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,577
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 04:34:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:12:57 pm
I guess he may have had more success doing that had he not "annexed" a large chunk of Ukraine in 2014 and set Ukraine on a prolonged red alert (and countries neighbouring Ukraine on amber alert, at least).  I think had Russian steamrollered through to Kyiv and forcibly removed Zelenskyy within that fortnight then we'd have got a lot of tutting and not much else from NATO/"the West".  That Ukraine demonstrated they could and would dig in seemed to gradually win over allies to directly support them.

It feels like a very long time ago that they had that shock-and-awe convoy of military vehicles rolling towards Kyiv.
And to think that if the Russians would have probably succeeded in their blitz have they done the logistics right... Scary!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,589
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12977 on: Today at 06:49:27 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 11:48:50 am
Its way past giving them some planes. Its time to act decisively and declare war unless they retreat to their pre crimeria invasion borders. Its where this will end up. Make it at a time of our choosing rather than the inevitable.
They'll be given NATO membership and Russia will then be given a period to remove themselves from all Ukrainian territory or NATO will declare war on Russia, that's what I think in the medium to long term, but maybe this counter offensive can drive Russia out far enough to get to the negotiating table with Ukraine dictating.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 