Looking at the media photos the Ukraine army seem to be predictably taking a lead on the evacuation of civilians caused by the floods. As well as the logistics of crossing a flooded plain that commitment of troops surely stops any prospect of an attack from the Kherson region for at least a couple of weeks. As it seemed like the Ukrainian counter-offensive was still in the probing phase then I guess they may just put the brakes on the whole thing until that area has settled again.Rumours flying around this morning that Russia had only intended to create a small breach in the dam, which is apparently what the initial blast did. This would have been sufficient to hinder Ukraine from crossing the Dnipro south of the dam and likely destroyed the tactical bridgeheads Ukraine had established on the aits near Kherson. The slower release of water would have meant the river remained impassable for a much longer period.In keeping with the general incompetence of the Russian army though the sheer weight and force of the water made the breach much larger and as a result has also destroyed or damaged much of the first line of Russian defences on the east bank of the Dnipro.[Edit: got my easts and wests muddled up