Seems to be starting. Lots of news all along the front all day. Some good some bad.



Yeah, Ukraine have been asking for people to stay quiet about the counteroffensive for the last week or so, to avoid giving away information that could help Russia. It looks like that's working as most of the information is coming from the Russian side, which has its drawbacks as they get to control the narrative a bit more. There was already a claim for example that a Ukrainian group in the east was wiped out, only for it to turn out that not only are they alive but they captured a small town.There have been a few reports of Leopard tanks on the front lines too, which seems unlikely as Ukraine don't have a lot and likely wouldn't be sticking them right at the front. There's a decent chance the Russians are just shitting themselves and thinking every small attack is "the big one" and every tank is a Leopard.The volume around these attacks does seem to be pretty loud today though, seems like it could really be the start.