On the one hand, these incursions by anti-Putin Russian forces into Russia from bases in Ukraine worry me. I know Putin doesn't need a pretext but this might be all the excuse needed for Belarus to open a second frontt if Putin decides it's needed. Yeah, I'm not sure Lukashenko has the balls to do that, but then again he was mysteriously taken ill after meeting up with Putin; and although he seems to be back, he might have taken heed of whatever... advice Comrade Putin might have given him.
On the other hand, If Ukraine via these Russian troops occupies Russian territory, then they have some form of territorial leverage that might enable a negotiated end to the war (a territorial trade if you will). Then we can get Ukraine into NATO to future proof its borders.