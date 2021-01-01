« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 319 320 321 322 323 [324]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 717961 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,563
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12920 on: Yesterday at 07:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 06:52:09 pm
Seems to be starting. Lots of news all along the front all day. Some good some bad.

Yeah, Ukraine have been asking for people to stay quiet about the counteroffensive for the last week or so, to avoid giving away information that could help Russia. It looks like that's working as most of the information is coming from the Russian side, which has its drawbacks as they get to control the narrative a bit more. There was already a claim for example that a Ukrainian group in the east was wiped out, only for it to turn out that not only are they alive but they captured a small town.

There have been a few reports of Leopard tanks on the front lines too, which seems unlikely as Ukraine don't have a lot and likely wouldn't be sticking them right at the front. There's a decent chance the Russians are just shitting themselves and thinking every small attack is "the big one" and every tank is a Leopard.

The volume around these attacks does seem to be pretty loud today though, seems like it could really be the start.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,317
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12921 on: Yesterday at 07:45:23 pm »
Yeah. I saw a few videos about this. I held off posting anything cause I wasn't convinced. We've seen a lot of stuff these past few weeks suggesting the offensive was on, but the information flow hasn't borne it out. Let's see what happens.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,488
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12922 on: Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm »
Waiting for 24/007 to report back from deep behind enemy lines before I believe it's started.
Timing seems a coincidence,what were these 'cars' he bravely delivered? Were they secretly armoured? Do the go underwater...
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,572
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12923 on: Yesterday at 10:24:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm
Waiting for 24/007 to report back from deep behind enemy lines before I believe it's started.
Timing seems a coincidence,what were these 'cars' he bravely delivered? Were they secretly armoured? Do the go underwater...
Car go space.   ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,317
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12924 on: Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm »
;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,085
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 07:37:14 am »
'someone' has bombed a dam in russian control - let me see...
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,317
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12926 on: Today at 08:51:17 am »
On the one hand, these incursions by anti-Putin Russian forces into Russia from bases in Ukraine worry me. I know Putin doesn't need a pretext but this might be all the excuse needed for Belarus to open a second frontt if Putin decides it's needed. Yeah, I'm not sure Lukashenko has the balls to do that, but then again he was mysteriously taken ill after meeting up with Putin; and although he seems to be back, he might have taken heed of whatever... advice Comrade Putin might have given him.

On the other hand, If Ukraine via these Russian troops occupies Russian territory, then they have some form of territorial leverage that might enable a negotiated end to the war (a territorial trade if you will). Then we can get Ukraine into NATO to future proof its borders.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,317
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 09:05:48 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:37:14 am
'someone' has bombed a dam in russian control - let me see...

I'm looking at the videos. How bloody awful. On top of the ecological damage and terror, mines are being washed up. It's like when the Iraquis blew the Kuwaiti oil wells during their retreat.  :no :wanker
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 09:28:31 am »
I recalled reading a few months back about how the Russians had been suspected of mining the dams and bridges when they retreated across the river...

https://www.politico.eu/article/zelenskyy-issues-dire-warning-as-eu-leaders-meet/

Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,229
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12929 on: Today at 09:33:42 am »
We have two Ukranian women here. One of them arrived today looking devastated, her family and her home and all her relatives are in the path of the dam. Needless to say she was sent home. She's besides herself with worry. This is truly awful.

It will be war soon. It will end up there eventually. Its like a phoney war atm anyway.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,317
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12930 on: Today at 09:45:36 am »
Looking at Googlemap and Wikipedia, I can only assume that Russian forces are expecting an imminent attack from the Kherson region and wanted flood waters and refugees to impede the Ukrainian advance. That, and it's an act of pure spite.

It's a run of river hydroelectrical dam; it's not intended to "block" water, but has gates to vary the flow and maintain the reservoir behind it. The water is also used to cool the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, so that's fucking fun.

It looks like back in May the Russians closed the gates to the dam, allowing the water to build up and begin overflowing, flooding nearby villages. Then they've blown it to maximise the damage and flooding downstream.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,885
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12931 on: Today at 10:04:23 am »
I had thought that dam had control over the water supply into Crimea as well, which might be important.  If Ukraine had captured it and at the same time managed to cut the Kersch bridge then Crimea would have been untenable.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,317
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12932 on: Today at 10:12:17 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:04:23 am
I had thought that dam had control over the water supply into Crimea as well, which might be important.  If Ukraine had captured it and at the same time managed to cut the Kersch bridge then Crimea would have been untenable.

From what I've read yeah, the reservoir supplies water for Crimea as well as to the north.  It will also wreck irrigation for farmland on top of affecting water supplies. Seems fairly counter productive to me, unless Russia is anticipating also losing Crimea.

Ukraine had managed to damage road and rail bridges crossing the dam without destroying the dam itself, and apparently Zelenksy warned back around Oct/Nov last year that destroying it would be akin to deploying a WMD.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24/007

  • RIP Dan Kay, you wonderful wordsmith. YNWA.
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,201
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12933 on: Today at 10:15:14 am »
Totally cuntish move that. And ultimately self destructive unless it's a scorched earth retreat thing and they know they'll lose.

Which they will.

Glory to the heroes.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,885
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12934 on: Today at 10:42:28 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:12:17 am
From what I've read yeah, the reservoir supplies water for Crimea as well as to the north.  It will also wreck irrigation for farmland on top of affecting water supplies. Seems fairly counter productive to me, unless Russia is anticipating also losing Crimea.

Ukraine had managed to damage road and rail bridges crossing the dam without destroying the dam itself, and apparently Zelenksy warned back around Oct/Nov last year that destroying it would be akin to deploying a WMD.
It seems like it doesn't really help either side which is weird. Crimea is now in significant trouble for the Russians, and Ukraine have now lost a potential line of attack downstream.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12935 on: Today at 10:44:51 am »
I guess it's a combination of wanting to throw up a roadblock for Ukraine - whatever resource they need to divert to managing the flooding is resource they can't use on the frontlines - and Russia simply being arseholes.  It's surely an eventuality that Ukraine planned for so I don't see it affecting things greatly.

From the bits I've read the biggest obstacle for Ukraine at the moment is the sheer volume of landmines that Russia have already placed and continue to place further back from the frontlines.  It sounds like Ukrainian intelligence have a very good idea on the locations of most of them but knowing they're there and avoiding them in a fight are two different things.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,563
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12936 on: Today at 10:47:55 am »
Apparently the flooding makes that region a lot harder to cross for Ukraine, thus freeing up Russian units to defend other areas. It's a calculated but ultimately disgusting move.

NATO need to react, the UK and France have already sent or agreed to send cruise missiles, the US and Germany should do the same now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 319 320 321 322 323 [324]   Go Up
« previous next »
 