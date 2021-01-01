« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:52:09 pm
Seems to be starting. Lots of news all along the front all day. Some good some bad.

Yeah, Ukraine have been asking for people to stay quiet about the counteroffensive for the last week or so, to avoid giving away information that could help Russia. It looks like that's working as most of the information is coming from the Russian side, which has its drawbacks as they get to control the narrative a bit more. There was already a claim for example that a Ukrainian group in the east was wiped out, only for it to turn out that not only are they alive but they captured a small town.

There have been a few reports of Leopard tanks on the front lines too, which seems unlikely as Ukraine don't have a lot and likely wouldn't be sticking them right at the front. There's a decent chance the Russians are just shitting themselves and thinking every small attack is "the big one" and every tank is a Leopard.

The volume around these attacks does seem to be pretty loud today though, seems like it could really be the start.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yeah. I saw a few videos about this. I held off posting anything cause I wasn't convinced. We've seen a lot of stuff these past few weeks suggesting the offensive was on, but the information flow hasn't borne it out. Let's see what happens.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Waiting for 24/007 to report back from deep behind enemy lines before I believe it's started.
Timing seems a coincidence,what were these 'cars' he bravely delivered? Were they secretly armoured? Do the go underwater...
