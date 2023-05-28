Interesting development if true. Not entirely sure I buy the spin on this as it seems a bit much of a happy coincidence, but we may learn more in a few days
According to this, Ukraine did target Moscow with a drone strike, they were after a military base on the outskirts. The only reason civilian areas got hit was due to Russian counter measures throwing drones off target. And apparently the downed drones fell on the homes of a bunch of rich bastards, which most regular Russians find really funny.
Also says 31 drones were launched, not the eight claimed by Russia.