Yes, nice one 24/7! It's not going to get the same headlines as a delivery of tanks but it all adds up to a lot. I expect it's exactly the kind of "soft" support that Russia doesn't receive but would desperately like.



On the war itself, it feels a bit random that Russia has started throwing the equivalent of the kitchen sink at Kyiv. In terms of military goals it seems pointless as surely they'd be better off overwhelming the air defences where concentrations of military personnel and equipment are. Their sole success in that regard seems to have been damaging a handful of planes that were being stripped for spare parts. Maybe I'm missing something - perhaps it's an attempt to tie up the anti-air defences around Kyiv so they can't be redeployed to the front-lines??



I don't know about the soldiers on the frontlines but the suspense for Ukraine unleashing a more intense counter-attack is intense. It sounds glib but when I'm watching a movie and this level of suspense is built up I skip on a couple of minutes.