Looks like a drone attack was launched on Moscow, Russia reporting 8 drones.
Some early shouts that it could be a false flag operation as civilian buildings were hit, plus Russian sources all seem to be openly admitting the drones hit the capital and all seem to be reporting the same thing instead of mixed details.
Edit: This is a decent summary of the info floating around, not much is confirmed at this point.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KR8BEraQX9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KR8BEraQX9g</a>