Quote from: 24/007 on May 28, 2023, 12:54:06 pm
What an exhausting experience - physically, mentally and emotionally - can't describe adequately what it felt like to watch the cars roll over the border at midnight last night - the drive straight back home of 1500kms has killed my vocab.

Can't post pics or names of people who picked them up but I did get some nice souvenirs off one border guard...

The guy from our work organises one of these donated-car runs each month. Hopefully he won't need to do one soon.

To the heroes, glory.

PS - name edit - very clever - fess up ;D
Well in Jim, fantastic thing you and your colleagues have done there. Hope the vehicles serve them long and well
Yes, nice one 24/7!  It's not going to get the same headlines as a delivery of tanks but it all adds up to a lot.  I expect it's exactly the kind of "soft" support that Russia doesn't receive but would desperately like.

On the war itself, it feels a bit random that Russia has started throwing the equivalent of the kitchen sink at Kyiv.  In terms of military goals it seems pointless as surely they'd be better off overwhelming the air defences where concentrations of military personnel and equipment are.  Their sole success in that regard seems to have been damaging a handful of planes that were being stripped for spare parts.  Maybe I'm missing something - perhaps it's an attempt to tie up the anti-air defences around Kyiv so they can't be redeployed to the front-lines??

I don't know about the soldiers on the frontlines but the suspense for Ukraine unleashing a more intense counter-attack is intense.  It sounds glib but when I'm watching a movie and this level of suspense is built up I skip on a couple of minutes.
The drone attacks on Kiev smack of Hitlers Vengeance Weapons as means to demoralise the Ukrainian people and look like an admission of impotence elsewhere. History suggests they wont be successful.
Looks like they tried to take out the Patriot batteries, but seemed to forget this is what the batteries were designed for.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:32:49 pm
Well in Jim, fantastic thing you and your colleagues have done there. Hope the vehicles serve them long and well

Its this type of understated support which will mean a lot to those who drive the vehicles.

Well done, Jim and all those who took part.
Looks like a drone attack was launched on Moscow, Russia reporting 8 drones.

Some early shouts that it could be a false flag operation as civilian buildings were hit, plus Russian sources all seem to be openly admitting the drones hit the capital and all seem to be reporting the same thing instead of mixed details.

Edit: This is a decent summary of the info floating around, not much is confirmed at this point.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KR8BEraQX9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KR8BEraQX9g</a>
Hard to imagine Ukraine wasting their assets in such a pointless and counter productive attack.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:50:36 pm
Hard to imagine Ukraine wasting their assets in such a pointless and counter productive attack.

Yeah. Unsurprisingly Putin has already come out threatening retaliation (after a week of relentless drone and missile attacks on Kyiv), and trying to spin it as Ukraine breaking their promise to NATO not to attack Russian territory. In actuality Ukraine have only promised not to attack Russian territory with NATO equipment.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:50:36 pm
Hard to imagine Ukraine wasting their assets in such a pointless and counter productive attack.
Ukraine have denied having any involvement.  The only reason I can see for launching such an attack would be to demonstrate they can fly drones hundreds of kilometres into Russian territory.  Along with the drone that crashed into the palace roof and the excursion of rebel Russian militias into western Russia it would add to the narrative that Russia has a soft underbelly.

Like the palace drone though this feels a bit amateurish and half-hearted.  It seems more likely to be a set-piece by Russia to justify escalating (although nuclear feels like the only escalation they have left) or, more likely in my view, it's another splinter group with cobbled together drones.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:16:10 pm
Ukraine have denied having any involvement.  The only reason I can see for launching such an attack would be to demonstrate they can fly drones hundreds of kilometres into Russian territory.  Along with the drone that crashed into the palace roof and the excursion of rebel Russian militias into western Russia it would add to the narrative that Russia has a soft underbelly.

Like the palace drone though this feels a bit amateurish and half-hearted.  It seems more likely to be a set-piece by Russia to justify escalating (although nuclear feels like the only escalation they have left) or, more likely in my view, it's another splinter group with cobbled together drones.

Ukraine have used drones to attack an airfield west of Moscow before, so they've proven they can hit deep into Russian territory already and if they were going to do it again I'd imagine that's what they would target.

There's really no explanation that makes sense of Ukraine launching the attack. The only thing I can think of is that Russians might think twice about supporting the invasion if it starts to threaten their lives, but that's a move that could easily backfire.

It feels like Russia trying to justify more mobilisation to the population.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:20:54 pm
Ukraine have used drones to attack an airfield west of Moscow before, so they've proven they can hit deep into Russian territory already and if they were going to do it again I'd imagine that's what they would target.

There's really no explanation that makes sense of Ukraine launching the attack. The only thing I can think of is that Russians might think twice about supporting the invasion if it starts to threaten their lives, but that's a move that could easily backfire.

It feels like Russia trying to justify more mobilisation to the population.
Most likely

Another option is internal russian groups. even aside from those two groups liberated parts of russia on the border last week, theres other groups operating within russia - for example an anarchist group have been sabotaging trains and traintracks with IEDs, and trying to disrupt supply lines. small scale groups with people willing to take high risks could feasibly do something like that in moscow.

[personally would still go with your feeling]
If Ukraine are going to launch an attack like this, it would be against a military target that can directly affect the fight.

It's too early to say one way or another, but is most likely an attempt to either undermine NATO support or galvanize Russian support for the war (and perhaps prepare them for further mobilization or escalation).

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:23:54 pm
Looks like they tried to take out the Patriot batteries, but seemed to forget this is what the batteries were designed for.


It's like they think US systems are as shit as their own, they've shown their arse to the world and the world laughed.

Now you have Putin and his dipshits pretending that they've not been serious up to this point, like going within an arse hair of taking the Capital & then retreating back was all part of the master plan, as was the tens of thousands of dead Russian bodies. Their capabilities are so shit that they shoot down their own aircraft ffs  ;D
I don't know much about missiles, but shooting one down must be difficult. Those patriots (and any other anti air defence) are bloody impressive.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:46:05 pm
I don't know much about missiles, but shooting one down must be difficult. Those patriots (and any other anti air defence) are bloody impressive.


No, we're being lied to, all the Russian missiles have hit their targets  ;D
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:59:48 pm

No, we're being lied to, all the Russian missiles have hit their targets  ;D
The first casualty of war is truth.

Amazing that none have got through though. Still 4 dead today I think from debris.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:46:05 pm
I don't know much about missiles, but shooting one down must be difficult. Those patriots (and any other anti air defence) are bloody impressive.

The patriot system is incredibly impressive. There was a lot of debate after the Gulf War about how good they were when Saddam started launching Scuds at Israel, but the Scuds date back to the 1950s, what they are achieving now against the Russians including their impossible to shoot down hypersonic missiles is something altogether on a different level considering how fast they travel and the limited time there is to react and intercept.
It's really quite something to witness the Russian brass necks and hand wringing over a drone attack that damaged a block of flats, they've been attacking civilian infrastructure and medical facilities for months.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:18:16 pm
It's really quite something to witness the Russian brass necks and hand wringing over a drone attack that damaged a block of flats, they've been attacking civilian infrastructure and medical facilities for months.

Not to mention if I were a Russian civilian, I'd be pissed off at how my government failed to protect me.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:37:41 pm
Not to mention if I were a Russian civilian, I'd be pissed off at how my government failed to protect me.

I don't think they are, in any parallel universes and timelines, capable of thinking anything along those lines.

"The drones were from Ukraine, they attacked us, we must attack them stronger and obliterate them sooner" would've been the thought.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:41:35 pm
I don't think they are, in any parallel universes and timelines, capable of thinking anything along those lines.

"The drones were from Ukraine, they attacked us, we must attack them stronger and obliterate them sooner" would've been the thought.

Well that's the thought the Russian government wants its people to think. Which is all fine and good for propaganda purposes. I'm not sure they realise (or care if they do realise) that to the rest of the world it makes their military look even more useless.

Thank feck Putin can't set a nuke off inside Russian territory and try to blame Ukraine for it.
I see they actually managed to smash a full window in Moscow. Was it stones they were throwing?

Personally, I honestly believe the Russians are telling the truth here, as normal.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:51:38 pm
I see they actually managed to smash a full window in Moscow. Was it stones they were throwing?

Personally, I honestly believe the Russians are telling the truth here, as normal.

More likely it was a falling oligarch.
