Calling Putin "evil" is very reductive, he's a totalitarian who is immersed in the idea of rejuvenating the USSR, he feels he's doing what is right for the Motherland, unfortunately his path to what he feels is the right direction for Russia, is totally at odds with the thinking of the rest of the civilised world.



There's really no good or bad in this world anymore, the US have done more than their fair share of destabilising sovereign nations and democratically elected leaders, but they're our allies, by any other metric you'd judge them, and their foreign policy as "evil", but the concept of good and bad is so nuanced now as to be able to decipher one from the other.



For clarity I'm certainly not pro Russia, I'm more anti war, anti expansionist if anything, therefore in this instance it makes me pro Ukraine.



The US (and the UK) have got unbelievable amounts of crap for what we've done in Iraq and Afghanistan. The odd incident of uncontrolled firing that is held to be representative of the whole, that will never be forgotten, is the norm from the Russians in Ukraine. By some distance the kind of nationbuilding that was done in Iraq and Afghanistan, is not seen at all from the Russians in Ukraine.There is no equivalence whatsoever between what the Americans have done in their imperial era, and what the Russians have been doing in Ukraine.