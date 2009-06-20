As with Trump and the Republicans, the main fear for me with Russia now is that they bin Putin off and get someone in who is just as evil, but far more competent.



Trump likes those who work for him to fight it out amongst themselves for some reason. I think he feels it keeps them divided, competitive and not a direct threat to him. (Incidentally, Hitler also did this, and whilst it worked for him on a political level, the departmental infighting led to a dysfunctional government that cripplied Nazi Germany's war economy.)



Putin seems to have used wholesale corruption at all levels of government as a tool to prevent any one individual or cabal from getting the upper hand on him - as they were all too busy scrabbling around for money and sucking their own country dry. The knock on affect has been what we see in the Russian military.



Whilst it would take years to put right, a brutal authoritarian who knows both politics and tactics won't care how many heads he has to break to get things working. And there'll be no shortage of windows for political enemies to fall out of if they won't all get on the same page. Once that discipline starts filtering through the chain of command, training, and procurement, then 10-15 years down the line the Russian military could become a very different beast to what we're currently seeing.