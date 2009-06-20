« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12800 on: May 24, 2023, 10:52:28 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 24, 2023, 10:23:10 pm
Wagner reporting theyve lost 20,000 dead!

And threatening a revolution.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/24/wagner-head-warns-of-revolution-after-claiming-20000-fighters-killed-in-bakhmut


A genuine revolution would sweep away that murdering c*nt as well as Putin.


farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12801 on: Yesterday at 05:00:10 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 24, 2023, 10:52:28 pm
A genuine revolution would sweep away that murdering c*nt as well as Putin.
I fear that after Putin goes, hed be in prime position to assume the reigns of the country. Or someone worst.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12802 on: Yesterday at 08:44:43 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:00:10 am
I fear that after Putin goes, hed be in prime position to assume the reigns of the country. Or someone worst.

The appearance of this right-wing Russian Legion in Belgorod and the indication that there are more of these groups is interesting. We talk of what comes after Putin and hope that it's a constitutional government or a popular revolution (or both), but fear it will be a putsch from some disgruntled opponents of Putin within the Kremlin who are even more fascistic than he is. But what if it becomes like 1919 and Russia is besieged by various Russian nationalist armies of different stripes - with a 21st century Kolchak, Wrangel and Denikin leading their private armies of war-crazed drop-outs towards Moscow and Petersburg. I wonder what odds you can get on a new Tsar being asked to take the Russian throne after all this is over? 


Indomitable_Carp

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12803 on: Yesterday at 09:56:33 am
Interestingly I know a Russian Monarchist here in Barcelona. He's from Siberia and still describes himself as a "White" 100+ years later. Weird bloke. Bit of a nutter. I'm not sure who's meant to be next in line for the throne. Although he hates Putin, so that's something.
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12804 on: Yesterday at 10:26:49 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 09:56:33 am
Interestingly I know a Russian Monarchist here in Barcelona. He's from Siberia and still describes himself as a "White" 100+ years later. Weird bloke. Bit of a nutter. I'm not sure who's meant to be next in line for the throne. Although he hates Putin, so that's something.

There'll be some Romanov pretender somewhere, still dressing like it's the 19th century.

It's like all the stray Hungarian counts knocking around Europe and Africa and other places. Dreaming of Vienna in the 1820s.


24/7

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12805 on: Yesterday at 03:01:21 pm
Our company organises convoys of 4x4 vehicles to be donated to Ukrainian military. Tomorrow I'll be joining them - driving from Tallinn to (I think) Lublin in Poland, then to the Ukrainian border. Hoping to meet some of the incredibly brave people defending their nation. Not sure if we'll cross into Ukraine but we'll certainly be getting close enough to speak to people directly involved in this war. Humbling experience coming up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:05:34 pm by 24/7 »


Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12806 on: Yesterday at 03:49:22 pm
Whilst it's great other countries are helping where is the help for Yemen, Gambia or the Gaza Strip? Are we not sending weapons to those too? Never really hear about it in the news if so.
24/7

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12807 on: Yesterday at 03:53:01 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:49:22 pm
Whilst it's great other countries are helping where is the help for Yemen, Gambia or the Gaza Strip? Are we not sending weapons to those too? Never really hear about it in the news if so.
This is really the wrong thread to raise this mate. You think it's not already been discussed here? Please don't litter the thread with borderline whataboutery.


Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12808 on: Yesterday at 03:57:16 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:53:01 pm
This is really the wrong thread to raise this mate. You think it's not already been discussed here? Please don't litter the thread with borderline whataboutery.

Hmmm say no more. I get it.
24/7

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12809 on: Yesterday at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:57:16 pm
Hmmm say no more. I get it.
Good, thanks.


Red Beret

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12810 on: Yesterday at 04:40:43 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:01:21 pm
Our company organises convoys of 4x4 vehicles to be donated to Ukrainian military. Tomorrow I'll be joining them - driving from Tallinn to (I think) Lublin in Poland, then to the Ukrainian border. Hoping to meet some of the incredibly brave people defending their nation. Not sure if we'll cross into Ukraine but we'll certainly be getting close enough to speak to people directly involved in this war. Humbling experience coming up.

That's really good to hear mate. I imagine it will be a transformative experience for you. Please be sure to share your experiences with us.


Popcorn's Art

jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12811 on: Yesterday at 06:42:35 pm
When you think about the carnage that Putin and his supporters have perpetrated, it's easy to imagine the kind of payback guerrilla counteratrocities that will be levied inside Russia in the future.


Red Beret

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12812 on: Yesterday at 08:13:17 pm
As with Trump and the Republicans, the main fear for me with Russia now is that they bin Putin off and get someone in who is just as evil, but far more competent.

Trump likes those who work for him to fight it out amongst themselves for some reason. I think he feels it keeps them divided, competitive and not a direct threat to him. (Incidentally, Hitler also did this, and  whilst it worked for him on a political level, the departmental infighting led to a dysfunctional government that cripplied Nazi Germany's war economy.)

Putin seems to have used wholesale corruption at all levels of government as a tool to prevent any one individual or cabal from getting the upper hand on him - as they were all too busy scrabbling around for money and sucking their own country dry. The knock on affect has been what we see in the Russian military.

Whilst it would take years to put right, a brutal authoritarian who knows both politics and tactics won't care how many heads he has to break to get things working. And there'll be no shortage of windows for political enemies to fall out of if they won't all get on the same page. Once that discipline starts filtering through the chain of command, training, and procurement, then 10-15 years down the line the Russian military could become a very different beast to what we're currently seeing.


Popcorn's Art

Schmidt

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12813 on: Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:13:17 pm
As with Trump and the Republicans, the main fear for me with Russia now is that they bin Putin off and get someone in who is just as evil, but far more competent.

Trump likes those who work for him to fight it out amongst themselves for some reason. I think he feels it keeps them divided, competitive and not a direct threat to him. (Incidentally, Hitler also did this, and  whilst it worked for him on a political level, the departmental infighting led to a dysfunctional government that cripplied Nazi Germany's war economy.)

Putin seems to have used wholesale corruption at all levels of government as a tool to prevent any one individual or cabal from getting the upper hand on him - as they were all too busy scrabbling around for money and sucking their own country dry. The knock on affect has been what we see in the Russian military.

Whilst it would take years to put right, a brutal authoritarian who knows both politics and tactics won't care how many heads he has to break to get things working. And there'll be no shortage of windows for political enemies to fall out of if they won't all get on the same page. Once that discipline starts filtering through the chain of command, training, and procurement, then 10-15 years down the line the Russian military could become a very different beast to what we're currently seeing.

Russia are fucked for a lot longer than that. They've been suffering brain drain for decades, hence them being miles being NATO in terms of technology. They've also lost tons more young people due to lack of opportunities, fear of conscription and death. Their economy is fucked, and I doubt Europe will be quick to start buying oil/gas from them in such large quantities again.  Their military resources have also been gutted and as you say corruption has led to incompetence in all areas at all levels.

If Putin goes his replacement will likely end the invasion since it's only going to end one way, at which point Ukraine will quickly join NATO. Historically Ukraine have been responsible for producing a lot of Russian/USSR tech, and with their experience I'd imagine they'll be a lot stronger if Russia ever think about coming knocking again.

NATO nations have barely had to lift a finger to help Ukraine fend off Russia, and this invasion has maybe been a reminder to a lot of Europe not to rest on their laurels from a military perspective, so I'm sure we'll see more commitment to military budgets from them going forward.
Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12814 on: Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:00:10 am
I fear that after Putin goes, hed be in prime position to assume the reigns of the country. Or someone worst.

That's the fear.


jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12815 on: Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm
Seems to me the main candidate is Prigozhin.

At ridiculous cost, he takes a piece of territory and makes a public show of withdrawing and turning it over to troops unable to hold the position.

Figuring Ukraine will annihilate them, he'll hold off until the expected siege/slaughter leads to a 'popular' demand that he steps into Putin's shoes to save the nation.



Golyo

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12816 on: Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
I think it is false to assume that this is a one-man show by Putin by any means. The Saint-Petersburg branch of the FSB took power from Yeltsin, and it still is the same group of people. They have many hostagestheir own oligarchs with lots and lots of money. I don't see them giving up power. They probably will get rid of Putin and assume control when they finally accept that this war cannot be won.


Red Beret

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12817 on: Today at 08:47:19 am
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
I think it is false to assume that this is a one-man show by Putin by any means. The Saint-Petersburg branch of the FSB took power from Yeltsin, and it still is the same group of people. They have many hostagestheir own oligarchs with lots and lots of money. I don't see them giving up power. They probably will get rid of Putin and assume control when they finally accept that this war cannot be won.

Yeah. Toppling what passes for the Russian government is going to be nigh on impossible, as it's a whole cabal of aligned interests, of which Putin is just the focal point. There's a lot of multiple redundancy built into hierarchy - it's a political hydra. And if the Russian army can't beat Ukraine, then it stands no chance of overthrowing its own government.


Popcorn's Art

Schmidt

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12818 on: Today at 10:21:48 am
173 pieces of Russian artillery destroyed in the past week, the biggest week to date and previous spikes have been followed closely by a counter-offensive.

Also it seems like the Belgorod operation has ended now, all in all there were six or seven different locations that anti-Putin Russians occupied briefly. It seems Russia had to relocate forces from occupied Ukraine to protect their borders, which has weakened their defences in Ukraine. It also gave Ukraine the opportunity to track those troop movements and launch missile strikes at their various stops along the way (something they've done a few times now).

A Russian recon ship in the Black Sea was also hit by a boat drone yesterday (possibly two), the rumour is it had to be towed away and will take months to repair. It was apparently a hugely important vessel in terms of protecting the Russian fleet from further attacks.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VZETa0ZJc4I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VZETa0ZJc4I</a>
Red Beret

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12819 on: Today at 10:30:06 am
^^^ Yeah, I saw that about the ship. They clearly aimed for the engine room/propellers. I don't know what kind of warhead those drones pack, but it hit the ship in a vulnerable spot that will take awhile to fix.

Drone warfare really does seem to be the way of the future.


Popcorn's Art

Schmidt

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12820 on: Today at 10:37:33 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:30:06 am
^^^ Yeah, I saw that about the ship. They clearly aimed for the engine room/propellers. I don't know what kind of warhead those drones pack, but it hit the ship in a vulnerable spot that will take awhile to fix.

Drone warfare really does seem to be the way of the future.

Russia published a video of them destroying a different drone so you can get an idea of the size the blast that hit the Ivan Khurs.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/bp9cBjavGZA?t=13" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/bp9cBjavGZA?t=13</a>

Russia published their video first as a way of making it look as though they repelled the entire attack, needless to say no one was convinced and shortly after Ukraine shared the first video I linked of a clear hit.
AndyInVA

  
  
  
  • ******
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12821 on: Today at 10:41:58 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:40:43 pm
That's really good to hear mate. I imagine it will be a transformative experience for you. Please be sure to share your experiences with us.

Im really impressed as well. Lots of people talk
, some do. 

Well done. Please let us know how it goes.
Red Beret

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12822 on: Today at 10:50:42 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:37:33 am


Russia published their video first as a way of making it look as though they repelled the entire entire, needless to say no one was convinced and shortly after Ukraine shared the first video I linked of a clear hit.

Yep. Reporting in Ukraine said as much. Ukraine let Russian propaganda put their head in the noose before kicking the chair away. Very amateurish, I must say. :D

That's a pretty strong blast. if it's directed right at the hull there's easily enough energy to blow a hole clean through it. At the very least that ship should be needing a tow. But if the crew have been lax over safety procedures, or the vessel is in a poor state, then it might have sunk.


Popcorn's Art

Schmidt

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12823 on: Today at 11:01:04 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:50:42 am
Yep. Reporting in Ukraine said as much. Ukraine let Russian propaganda put their head in the noose before kicking the chair away. Very amateurish, I must say. :D

That's a pretty strong blast. if it's directed right at the hull there's easily enough energy to blow a hole clean through it. At the very least that ship should be needing a tow. But if the crew have been lax over safety procedures, or the vessel is in a poor state, then it might have sunk.

Take it with a big pinch of salt but unofficial Russian sources have suggested that two separate drones hit the boat, leaving two big holes, damaging radar and electronic warfare systems (the main job of the ship) and killing a few crew members. Supposedly it hasn't sunk but will take 6-12 months to repair.

https://twitter.com/tsologoub/status/1661980334232317953

Russian sources are typically outright unreliable but it seems like some of the military blogger types covering the invasion are starting to publish real information, as a way of highlighting what a shit job the Russian military is doing.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12824 on: Today at 12:12:05 pm
I thought that the Bosphorus had been shut down for Russian ships ?


AndyInVA

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12825 on: Today at 01:27:07 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:50:42 am
Yep. Reporting in Ukraine said as much. Ukraine let Russian propaganda put their head in the noose before kicking the chair away. Very amateurish, I must say. :D

That's a pretty strong blast. if it's directed right at the hull there's easily enough energy to blow a hole clean through it. At the very least that ship should be needing a tow. But if the crew have been lax over safety procedures, or the vessel is in a poor state, then it might have sunk.

they may have been at battle stations and had the doors closed below decks. That would explain a few sailors killed but the vessel not sinking. as long as the engine room is OK they will have power
Red Beret

  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12826 on: Today at 06:26:13 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 01:27:07 pm
they may have been at battle stations and had the doors closed below decks. That would explain a few sailors killed but the vessel not sinking. as long as the engine room is OK they will have power

A lot might depend on the condition of the ship. I saw a vid from a chap called Lazerpig who seems to analyse stuff fairly well, and he said the Moskva was in dreadful shape, with missing or faulty equipment, poor damage control and communications, and inoperable weapons. It wouldn't be remarkable to discover that the Black Sea Fleet wasn't in much better shape than most of Russia's land forces.

Now perhaps their experience with the Moskva clued these Russian sailors up to be a bit more careful. As long as they had the compartment doors closed and the ability to generate power - either from the engines or an emergency generator - then I imagine Ukraine are just as happy to knock the ship out of action for six months. But if they were lax, or if safety and emergency equipment was in poor condition or non-existent, then the vessel might have faired far worse than might normally have been the case.


Popcorn's Art

24/7

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12827 on: Today at 09:11:01 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:41:58 am
Im really impressed as well. Lots of people talk
, some do. 

Well done. Please let us know how it goes.
Cheers - it's a case of Four Ukrainians and a Scouser. Just reached Poland, resting for the night. Convoy of 5 vehicles. Decals all over. Appreciative waves from random folk, highlight so far was a massive Ukrainian lorry in Lithuania flashing lights and blowing horn at each car as we all went past.

Up early tomorrow, 8 hour run to the border near Lublin. Handing over to representatives of a particular army unit, don't know the number yet. Apparently we're getting some patches as a thanks - none of the stuff you buy in souvenir shops or wannabesoldier military 'hardware' stores.

The 4 Ukrainians I'm convoying with are all technically refugees who had to flee last year. You can see/hear/feel the emotion coming off them the closer we get. Tension mixed with sadness mixed with fierce pride.

Glory to Ukraine. To the heroes, glory.


afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
    Flat Back Four
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12828 on: Today at 09:11:36 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:11:01 pm
Cheers - it's a case of Four Ukrainians and a Scouser.


...walked into a bar...


Zlen

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12829 on: Today at 09:15:25 pm
Good man 24. 👏
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12830 on: Today at 09:21:08 pm
Nice one! I hope you let em know "The Liverpool Boys are in town."


24/7

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12831 on: Today at 09:27:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:21:08 pm
Nice one! I hope you let em know "The Liverpool Boys are in town."
Scousers here, Scousers there, Scousers fuckin everywhere woooaaahhhh....


Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12832 on: Today at 09:31:43 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:11:01 pm
Cheers - it's a case of Four Ukrainians and a Scouser. Just reached Poland, resting for the night. Convoy of 5 vehicles. Decals all over. Appreciative waves from random folk, highlight so far was a massive Ukrainian lorry in Lithuania flashing lights and blowing horn at each car as we all went past.

Up early tomorrow, 8 hour run to the border near Lublin. Handing over to representatives of a particular army unit, don't know the number yet. Apparently we're getting some patches as a thanks - none of the stuff you buy in souvenir shops or wannabesoldier military 'hardware' stores.

The 4 Ukrainians I'm convoying with are all technically refugees who had to flee last year. You can see/hear/feel the emotion coming off them the closer we get. Tension mixed with sadness mixed with fierce pride.

Glory to Ukraine. To the heroes, glory.
:thumbup :champ :champ :champ :champ

