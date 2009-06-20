« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12800 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:23:10 pm
Wagner reporting theyve lost 20,000 dead!

And threatening a revolution.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/24/wagner-head-warns-of-revolution-after-claiming-20000-fighters-killed-in-bakhmut


A genuine revolution would sweep away that murdering c*nt as well as Putin.



farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12801 on: Today at 05:00:10 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm
A genuine revolution would sweep away that murdering c*nt as well as Putin.
I fear that after Putin goes, hed be in prime position to assume the reigns of the country. Or someone worst.



Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12802 on: Today at 08:44:43 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:00:10 am
I fear that after Putin goes, hed be in prime position to assume the reigns of the country. Or someone worst.

The appearance of this right-wing Russian Legion in Belgorod and the indication that there are more of these groups is interesting. We talk of what comes after Putin and hope that it's a constitutional government or a popular revolution (or both), but fear it will be a putsch from some disgruntled opponents of Putin within the Kremlin who are even more fascistic than he is. But what if it becomes like 1919 and Russia is besieged by various Russian nationalist armies of different stripes - with a 21st century Kolchak, Wrangel and Denikin leading their private armies of war-crazed drop-outs towards Moscow and Petersburg. I wonder what odds you can get on a new Tsar being asked to take the Russian throne after all this is over? 



Indomitable_Carp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12803 on: Today at 09:56:33 am
Interestingly I know a Russian Monarchist here in Barcelona. He's from Siberia and still describes himself as a "White" 100+ years later. Weird bloke. Bit of a nutter. I'm not sure who's meant to be next in line for the throne. Although he hates Putin, so that's something.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12804 on: Today at 10:26:49 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:56:33 am
Interestingly I know a Russian Monarchist here in Barcelona. He's from Siberia and still describes himself as a "White" 100+ years later. Weird bloke. Bit of a nutter. I'm not sure who's meant to be next in line for the throne. Although he hates Putin, so that's something.

There'll be some Romanov pretender somewhere, still dressing like it's the 19th century.

It's like all the stray Hungarian counts knocking around Europe and Africa and other places. Dreaming of Vienna in the 1820s.



24/7

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12805 on: Today at 03:01:21 pm
Our company organises convoys of 4x4 vehicles to be donated to Ukrainian military. Tomorrow I'll be joining them - driving from Tallinn to (I think) Lublin in Poland, then to the Ukrainian border. Hoping to meet some of the incredibly brave people defending their nation. Not sure if we'll cross into Ukraine but we'll certainly be getting close enough to speak to people directly involved in this war. Humbling experience coming up.




Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12806 on: Today at 03:49:22 pm
Whilst it's great other countries are helping where is the help for Yemen, Gambia or the Gaza Strip? Are we not sending weapons to those too? Never really hear about it in the news if so.


24/7

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12807 on: Today at 03:53:01 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:49:22 pm
Whilst it's great other countries are helping where is the help for Yemen, Gambia or the Gaza Strip? Are we not sending weapons to those too? Never really hear about it in the news if so.
This is really the wrong thread to raise this mate. You think it's not already been discussed here? Please don't litter the thread with borderline whataboutery.



Henry Gale

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12808 on: Today at 03:57:16 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 03:53:01 pm
This is really the wrong thread to raise this mate. You think it's not already been discussed here? Please don't litter the thread with borderline whataboutery.

Hmmm say no more. I get it.


24/7

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12809 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:57:16 pm
Hmmm say no more. I get it.
Good, thanks.



Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12810 on: Today at 04:40:43 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 03:01:21 pm
Our company organises convoys of 4x4 vehicles to be donated to Ukrainian military. Tomorrow I'll be joining them - driving from Tallinn to (I think) Lublin in Poland, then to the Ukrainian border. Hoping to meet some of the incredibly brave people defending their nation. Not sure if we'll cross into Ukraine but we'll certainly be getting close enough to speak to people directly involved in this war. Humbling experience coming up.

That's really good to hear mate. I imagine it will be a transformative experience for you. Please be sure to share your experiences with us.





jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12811 on: Today at 06:42:35 pm
When you think about the carnage that Putin and his supporters have perpetrated, it's easy to imagine the kind of payback guerrilla counteratrocities that will be levied inside Russia in the future.



Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12812 on: Today at 08:13:17 pm
As with Trump and the Republicans, the main fear for me with Russia now is that they bin Putin off and get someone in who is just as evil, but far more competent.

Trump likes those who work for him to fight it out amongst themselves for some reason. I think he feels it keeps them divided, competitive and not a direct threat to him. (Incidentally, Hitler also did this, and  whilst it worked for him on a political level, the departmental infighting led to a dysfunctional government that cripplied Nazi Germany's war economy.)

Putin seems to have used wholesale corruption at all levels of government as a tool to prevent any one individual or cabal from getting the upper hand on him - as they were all too busy scrabbling around for money and sucking their own country dry. The knock on affect has been what we see in the Russian military.

Whilst it would take years to put right, a brutal authoritarian who knows both politics and tactics won't care how many heads he has to break to get things working. And there'll be no shortage of windows for political enemies to fall out of if they won't all get on the same page. Once that discipline starts filtering through the chain of command, training, and procurement, then 10-15 years down the line the Russian military could become a very different beast to what we're currently seeing.





Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12813 on: Today at 09:00:53 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:13:17 pm
As with Trump and the Republicans, the main fear for me with Russia now is that they bin Putin off and get someone in who is just as evil, but far more competent.

Trump likes those who work for him to fight it out amongst themselves for some reason. I think he feels it keeps them divided, competitive and not a direct threat to him. (Incidentally, Hitler also did this, and  whilst it worked for him on a political level, the departmental infighting led to a dysfunctional government that cripplied Nazi Germany's war economy.)

Putin seems to have used wholesale corruption at all levels of government as a tool to prevent any one individual or cabal from getting the upper hand on him - as they were all too busy scrabbling around for money and sucking their own country dry. The knock on affect has been what we see in the Russian military.

Whilst it would take years to put right, a brutal authoritarian who knows both politics and tactics won't care how many heads he has to break to get things working. And there'll be no shortage of windows for political enemies to fall out of if they won't all get on the same page. Once that discipline starts filtering through the chain of command, training, and procurement, then 10-15 years down the line the Russian military could become a very different beast to what we're currently seeing.

Russia are fucked for a lot longer than that. They've been suffering brain drain for decades, hence them being miles being NATO in terms of technology. They've also lost tons more young people due to lack of opportunities, fear of conscription and death. Their economy is fucked, and I doubt Europe will be quick to start buying oil/gas from them in such large quantities again.  Their military resources have also been gutted and as you say corruption has led to incompetence in all areas at all levels.

If Putin goes his replacement will likely end the invasion since it's only going to end one way, at which point Ukraine will quickly join NATO. Historically Ukraine have been responsible for producing a lot of Russian/USSR tech, and with their experience I'd imagine they'll be a lot stronger if Russia ever think about coming knocking again.

NATO nations have barely had to lift a finger to help Ukraine fend off Russia, and this invasion has maybe been a reminder to a lot of Europe not to rest on their laurels from a military perspective, so I'm sure we'll see more commitment to military budgets from them going forward.


Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12814 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:00:10 am
I fear that after Putin goes, hed be in prime position to assume the reigns of the country. Or someone worst.

That's the fear.


