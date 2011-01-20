It's not really a surprise but the various analyses of the defensive structures Russia have put in place highlight that it won't be a simple task for Ukraine to retake much of their territory (BBC article on it: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65615184). Presumably it will also become progressively more difficult the closer to the (real) Russian border that Ukraine get.



The BBC are ignoring a lot of important context with that article.Defensive lines mean little if you don't have the people or equipment to hold them. Russia are stretched thin already and the front line is huge. They could try to track Ukrainian advances and move their units around, but because the front is so long and curves away from them, they have to cover huge distances to relocate anything while Ukraine have much less ground to cover. On top of that, whenever Russia have tried to move resources around Ukraine have tracked it and hit it with HIMARS and Storm Shadow strikes, reducing Russian forces significantly before they even reach their destination.They mention artillery positions but Russia have been using artillery indiscriminately in Bakhmut for close to a year and made little progress, if they can't achieve much success in a fairly large town how can it be effective across hundreds of kilometres of front line? Ukraine have also been relentless in destroying artillery lately, and the equipment Russia does have is likely outdated and heavily worn down at this point.Russian positions being easily spotted on satellite images also won't be a trap, they're trying to defend large tracts of open land so they don't really have a choice.I imagine when Ukraine do launch an offensive we'll see what we've seen before, they'll hammer logistics with long range strikes (already happening frequently), launch probing attacks all across a section of the front to look for weaknesses, then they'll get in behind these defensive lines and completely collapse sections of them.The biggest problem they have is that the best location to launch the offensive understandably has the most layers of fortification and likely the most manpower waiting there, so the big question is where to attack.