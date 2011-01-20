« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 704651 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12760 on: May 21, 2023, 01:03:22 pm »
Thanks.  All seem good reasons for the making available of more modern jets.  Seems mad the ones they currently have are Russian. At least I think they are.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12761 on: May 21, 2023, 01:11:29 pm »
The F16 is at best the equivalent of the SU27

So it might well help, but its not goignto be magic wand . 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12762 on: May 21, 2023, 01:23:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 21, 2023, 01:11:29 pm
The F16 is at best the equivalent of the SU27

So it might well help, but its not goignto be magic wand . 

The F16 is miles ahead of the SU-27 in just about every aspect.

The F16 has strong air to ground capability with guided air to ground bombs and missiles, GPS guided missiles and anti radar missiles, the SU-27 has no ground radar or imaging pods, its is pretty much useless against ground targets using only dumb bombs if that.

And likewise in air to air combat the F16 is superior. The SU-27 doesnt have active radar missiles, the plane has to maintain radar lock for the missiles entire journey to its target. The F16 on the other hand does have active radar missiles, meaning it can fire a missile as another plane, turn around and fly away with the missile able to continue to the target on its own.

Dont let anyone ever tell you that playing computer games is a waste of time!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12763 on: May 21, 2023, 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on May 21, 2023, 01:23:32 pm
The F16 is miles ahead of the SU-27 in just about every aspect.

The F16 has strong air to ground capability with guided air to ground bombs and missiles, GPS guided missiles and anti radar missiles, the SU-27 has no ground radar or imaging pods, its is pretty much useless against ground targets using only dumb bombs if that.

And likewise in air to air combat the F16 is superior. The SU-27 doesnt have active radar missiles, the plane has to maintain radar lock for the missiles entire journey to its target. The F16 on the other hand does have active radar missiles, meaning it can fire a missile as another plane, turn around and fly away with the missile able to continue to the target on its own.

Dont let anyone ever tell you that playing computer games is a waste of time!

All good points and there are other reasons too. Ukraine just doesn't have that many jets or parts for them, while F-16's are pretty plentiful, so this gives them quantity as well as quality. Also, while Ukraine and NATO have managed to mount some types western ordinance on Soviet jets, they don't get the full capability of that ordinance, so gaining access to F-16's will help there. On top of that it also means they will have a wider variety of things they can shoot at Russians, and large stockpiles to potentially be supplied from.

It won't give them air superiority but it'll better allow them to hit any targets they discover.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12764 on: May 21, 2023, 03:07:40 pm »
Not air superiority, but perhaps air parity?

Russian fighters may be forced to unleash their missiles from much further away if Ukrainian F-16s can target them with long range, self guided missiles.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12765 on: May 21, 2023, 04:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 21, 2023, 03:07:40 pm
Not air superiority, but perhaps air parity?

Russian fighters may be forced to unleash their missiles from much further away if Ukrainian F-16s can target them with long range, self guided missiles.

I could be wrong but I think that's already the case, both sides have too much air defence to really get near the front line. Also NATO haven't been allowing Ukraine to use any hardware supplied by them on Russian territory, so I assume that means that attacking Russian jets in Russian skies with F-16's wouldn't be allowed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12766 on: May 21, 2023, 07:40:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 21, 2023, 08:25:14 am
Domestic challenges means you need to be winning overseas.

The people who oppose Biden hate the idea of Russia losing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12767 on: May 21, 2023, 09:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 21, 2023, 04:03:16 pm
I could be wrong but I think that's already the case, both sides have too much air defence to really get near the front line. Also NATO haven't been allowing Ukraine to use any hardware supplied by them on Russian territory, so I assume that means that attacking Russian jets in Russian skies with F-16's wouldn't be allowed.

True. I guess I'm hoping they could target the Russian airfields, but obviously that won't be allowed with the F-16s
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12768 on: Yesterday at 12:24:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 21, 2023, 09:02:33 pm
True. I guess I'm hoping they could target the Russian airfields, but obviously that won't be allowed with the F-16s

They've already targeted Russian airfields with cheap DIY drones, Russia had to move their jets back to the east to keep them safe. I'd imagine if/when they do get F-16's we'll see lots of targets in Crimea getting hit, same for Mariupol and other hubs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12769 on: Yesterday at 07:10:43 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:24:13 am
They've already targeted Russian airfields with cheap DIY drones, Russia had to move their jets back to the east to keep them safe. I'd imagine if/when they do get F-16's we'll see lots of targets in Crimea getting hit, same for Mariupol and other hubs.

Yeah, that makes sense. Crimea isn't Russian, and that bridge needs cutting.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12770 on: Yesterday at 09:02:14 am »
It's not really a surprise but the various analyses of the defensive structures Russia have put in place highlight that it won't be a simple task for Ukraine to retake much of their territory (BBC article on it: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65615184).  Presumably it will also become progressively more difficult the closer to the (real) Russian border that Ukraine get.

It feels like for political reasons Ukraine need to make some strong progress in at least one area.  The main and probably only hope for Russia is that it becomes a drawn out war of attrition and that the allies of Ukraine gradually reduce or drop their support.

Slightly off topic but the latest story regarding the somewhat short-sighted policy of pardoning prisoners after six months of front-line service.  I thought this was just the preserve of Wagner but it seems like this 'person' was pardoned after serving in the regular Russian army.  He effectively served around one year of a 16 year sentence.
Quote from: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/vladimir-putin-frees-man-who-30029412
Vladimir Putin frees man who brutally killed wife on CCTV leaving local women terrified

Vladimir Putin has pardoned a brutal killer who murdered his ex-wife, leaving women terrified as he returned to his home city.

Vadim Tekhov, 33, was jailed in 2021 on a 16-year sentence for killing Regina Gagieva, 22, in a frenzied knife attack at her office.

Now his ex-wife's sister Roxana Zaseeva has seen him in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz - where he killed Regina - wandering the streets eating a shawarma.

The woman said: "The damp earth should devour him, but he calmly walks along the pavement and eats.

"Right now, multiple lives are in danger. Do our penal services not understand this?

‌"Are they waiting for another kill? Do you think that if he comes to my house, it will be possible to simply talk to him?"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12771 on: Yesterday at 09:29:49 am »
Russia will be dealing with all those returning murderers,rapists & Child abusers for years & Putin doesn't give a fuck because he's safely locked away in his paranoid little bubble.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12772 on: Yesterday at 02:28:25 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:02:14 am
It's not really a surprise but the various analyses of the defensive structures Russia have put in place highlight that it won't be a simple task for Ukraine to retake much of their territory (BBC article on it: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65615184).  Presumably it will also become progressively more difficult the closer to the (real) Russian border that Ukraine get.

The BBC are ignoring a lot of important context with that article.

Defensive lines mean little if you don't have the people or equipment to hold them. Russia are stretched thin already and the front line is huge. They could try to track Ukrainian advances and move their units around, but because the front is so long and curves away from them, they have to cover huge distances to relocate anything while Ukraine have much less ground to cover. On top of that, whenever Russia have tried to move resources around Ukraine have tracked it and hit it with HIMARS and Storm Shadow strikes, reducing Russian forces significantly before they even reach their destination.

They mention artillery positions but Russia have been using artillery indiscriminately in Bakhmut for close to a year and made little progress, if they can't achieve much success in a fairly large town how can it be effective across hundreds of kilometres of front line? Ukraine have also been relentless in destroying artillery lately, and the equipment Russia does have is likely outdated and heavily worn down at this point.

Russian positions being easily spotted on satellite images also won't be a trap, they're trying to defend large tracts of open land so they don't really have a choice.

I imagine when Ukraine do launch an offensive we'll see what we've seen before, they'll hammer logistics with long range strikes (already happening frequently), launch probing attacks all across a section of the front to look for weaknesses, then they'll get in behind these defensive lines and completely collapse sections of them.

The biggest problem they have is that the best location to launch the offensive understandably has the most layers of fortification and likely the most manpower waiting there, so the big question is where to attack.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12773 on: Yesterday at 02:42:29 pm »
It looks like Russian Legion fighters on the side of Ukraine have launched an attack in Belgorod (Russian territory), they've taken out a Russian military checkpoint and are claiming they have liberated multiple towns. Lots of armor rolling around and Russia have sent in armor of their own along with attack helicopters.

https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1660597709353492480
https://twitter.com/albafella1/status/1660575398885769216

And here's Biden responding to a question about Russia claiming that providing F-16's to Ukraine is a colossal risk.
https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1660326383996788736
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12774 on: Yesterday at 05:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:42:29 pm
It looks like Russian Legion fighters on the side of Ukraine have launched an attack in Belgorod (Russian territory), they've taken out a Russian military checkpoint and are claiming they have liberated multiple towns. Lots of armor rolling around and Russia have sent in armor of their own along with attack helicopters.

https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1660597709353492480
https://twitter.com/albafella1/status/1660575398885769216
This is genuinely wild stuff. Appears to be Russian separatists, but Russia for obvious reasons quickly wanting to pin it to Ukraine in the media.

Whoever it is, it's the definition of audacious - fair play! Russia will have been wargaming all winter about the spring offensive, I highly doubt they were making preparations in case Russian separatists were looking to liberate Belgorod though!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12775 on: Yesterday at 05:47:48 pm »
A harrowing and sobering, but excellent long read today in The New Yorker. Two weeks spent on the front line, living with Ukrainian soldiers who face death every single day in horrid conditions and who have been through absolute hell. While it's not a negative piece by any means, it's a good dose of reality compared to the PR Twitter threads and overly gung-ho Youtube videos that permeate this thread.

Encourage everyone to read it.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/05/29/two-weeks-at-the-front-in-ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12776 on: Yesterday at 06:57:46 pm »
Ukrainians aren't like us. They can endure stuff beyond our wildest nightmares. If something breaks down, they don't need to phone a dealership or get someone out, they just find a way of fixing it and then just get on with it. It's not the perfect society, there are things they need to improve on, but fuck with these people at your peril. Only one winner here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12777 on: Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:57:46 pm
Ukrainians aren't like us. They can endure stuff beyond our wildest nightmares. If something breaks down, they don't need to phone a dealership or get someone out, they just find a way of fixing it and then just get on with it. It's not the perfect society, there are things they need to improve on, but fuck with these people at your peril. Only one winner here.

To be fair, you could say the same about Russians. Or those parts of eastern Europe that haven't yet been fully westernised.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12778 on: Yesterday at 07:45:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:33:49 pm
This is genuinely wild stuff. Appears to be Russian separatists, but Russia for obvious reasons quickly wanting to pin it to Ukraine in the media.

Whoever it is, it's the definition of audacious - fair play! Russia will have been wargaming all winter about the spring offensive, I highly doubt they were making preparations in case Russian separatists were looking to liberate Belgorod though!

It's pretty insane, a Russian helicopter has reportedly been shot down. At first it seemed like just a raid and they would be back in Ukraine within a few hours but they're still there, not sure if that was always the plan or they were just surprised by Russia's failure to respond, but it certainly caught them off guard!

The local governor has announced a counter-terrorism operation and footage has come out of low flying jets firing countermeasures, so hopefully if Russia are finally reacting the people responsible can get back across the border safely.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12779 on: Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm
To be fair, you could say the same about Russians. Or those parts of eastern Europe that haven't yet been fully westernised.
That's probably true, but the Ukrainians are the aggrieved party here, I've got Ukrainian friends, I love the place, and I'm a bit pissed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12780 on: Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm »
These kinds of incursions could inspire revolt within the Russian ranks. Revolution would be a fitting and ironic way to bring down a former KGB officer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12781 on: Yesterday at 10:09:07 pm »
Dumb question incoming... Who are the Russian separatists? I mean separate from what?  Are they former Ukrainians in Crimea who want to separate from Russia?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12782 on: Today at 12:25:54 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:09:07 pm
Dumb question incoming... Who are the Russian separatists? I mean separate from what?  Are they former Ukrainians in Crimea who want to separate from Russia?

They're Russians who are anti-Putin/corruption/oligarchs, they want all of Russia to fight back and take control away from Putin and his ilk. They've been fighting the invading forces with Ukraine but have now seemingly invaded Russia to get their message out, presumably Ukrainian command were involved in the decision to head into Belgorod but no one really knows for sure. Seems like one of the groups is anti-fascist and the other is neo-Nazi's, but both are anti-Putin.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_of_Russia_Legion
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Volunteer_Corps
