Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12720 on: May 17, 2023, 10:37:41 am »
Quote from: classycarra on May 17, 2023, 10:33:37 am
In amongst all of that, they've deftly and diplomatically handled Brazil's 'efforts' to involve themselves in 'peace' conversations (aka Lula hunting for a Nobel Prize).

Not really getting much press outside of Brazil, but there's an excellent extensive thread here from someone who keeps up with Latin American politics and media https://twitter.com/pauloCanning/status/1655930113954021376

Amorim, Lula's foreign minister, made the trip to Ukraine and was narky about the suggestion he go out and about in Kyiv - ultimately he visited Bucha, the scene of Russian's most infamous war crimes, and afterwards 'both sides-ed' it (the c*nt) saying "These are pictures, you can't draw conclusions" (can only assume he'd like to send the evidence to Russia, and ask them if they did it..! - source https://twitter.com/pauloCanning/status/1658453424034177025)

Despite Lula acting the narcissistic c*nt, Zelensky et al managed to play a straight bat and navigate the Brazilian efforts to normalise giving Russia Crimea without causing any conflict, and even managed to bring the Brazilians in line (as seen in their quiet lack of messaging on this topic since the trip).

I don't know what Zelensky is referring to with the Pope in that video, but as another person advocating for the aggressors interests, I fully expect Zelensky's managed to keep that c*nt onside while quietly winning the public diplomatic battle (without severing ties).

With Brazil being at least temporarily shamed out of their self-interested peace 'mission', next hydra to pop up that needs putting in line comprises South Africa, Zambia, Senegal, Uganda, Congo and Egypt https://twitter.com/pauloCanning/status/1658569677323358212

Thanks Carra. Agree with your conclusions. Lula is a bitter disappointment to the Left. The less said about him the better. Zelenky's pointed comment about the Pope in that piece-to-camera was a masterpiece of understatement too.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12721 on: May 17, 2023, 11:24:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 17, 2023, 10:01:23 am
Political leadership from Zelensky. Politics is about doing stuff.

https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1658161388672434176

Christ, some of the comments under his Tweet are disgusting. What the fuck is wrong with some folk??
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12722 on: May 17, 2023, 11:29:32 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 17, 2023, 11:24:21 am
Christ, some of the comments under his Tweet are disgusting. What the fuck is wrong with some folk??

Most are supportive of course. But a small minority of people with tadpole minds like the idea of Putin's totalitarian system coming westwards. They're now worried.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12723 on: May 17, 2023, 11:39:54 am »
"Liquidated" Russian personnel hit 200k today. Doesn't include injuries and is only those that can be confirmed, so it's likely an underestimation.

KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12724 on: May 17, 2023, 12:47:10 pm »
I was gonna say that I wonder how much of that information filters back home, but at 200,000 liquidated word will be getting around and bound to have a negative impact.
KillieRed

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12725 on: May 17, 2023, 12:49:09 pm »
By way of comparison:

15k Russians died in Afghanistan.
58k Americans died in Vietnam.

Its beyond disastrous.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12726 on: May 17, 2023, 12:59:59 pm »
If you had a million strong army, 200k casualties is 20%

It's bad. How many had specialist training? How many were experienced vets? Even if you can replace the bodies, the military degradation is obvious.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12727 on: May 17, 2023, 01:07:48 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on May 17, 2023, 12:47:10 pm
I was gonna say that I wonder how much of that information filters back home, but at 200,000 liquidated word will be getting around and bound to have a negative impact.

It's tough to say really, Russia obviously publish significantly more flattering numbers, however the Ukrainian published numbers better explain the amount of mobilisation that has happened in Russia. People in Russia should be able to put it together, but then they're also being bombarded with propaganda and can't talk openly about what they actually think, so who knows.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12728 on: May 17, 2023, 01:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 17, 2023, 11:39:54 am
"Liquidated" Russian personnel hit 200k today. Doesn't include injuries and is only those that can be confirmed, so it's likely an underestimation.



These figures are worth taking with a pinch of salt. It is hard to tell who is "liquidated" and who is seriously injured, for example. You simply can't confirm 200,000 dead in battlefield conditions. Western intelligence givse lower figures. But it's also worth pointing out that Western intelligence agencies have consistently underestimated the Ukrainians throughout this entire war.

Whatever the figure, it is nothing short of catastrophic for the Russians. For every dead soldier, you are looking at 2-3 wounded (either battlefield or non-battlefield injuries).

I have also read that so ineffective is Russian battlefield casualty treatment (including everything from a complete lack of basic training regarding how to treat casualties in the initial stages, to limited attempts to evacuate casualties in the first place, to doctors and officers siphoning off medical supplies to sell on the black market, to still-injured Russians being sent back to the front) that they likely have a far higher dead-to-wounded ratio than would normally be expected.

Someone here mentioned feeling sorry for the Russian soldiers. And I share that sentiment. Not all of them are rapists and murderers. They are still human beings - many of them drafted in from poor and marginalised republics. Absolutely no one except their wives and mothers seem to give a shit about them. Some of the videos are shocking. Hopefully they leave soon and bring this horrific bloodbath to a close.


(Just to reiterate the thing about Russian medical care, this got posted today:
https://twitter.com/ChrisO_wiki/status/1658813918649647110)
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12729 on: May 17, 2023, 01:19:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on May 17, 2023, 10:33:37 am
In amongst all of that, they've deftly and diplomatically handled Brazil's 'efforts' to involve themselves in 'peace' conversations (aka Lula hunting for a Nobel Prize).

Not really getting much press outside of Brazil, but there's an excellent extensive thread here from someone who keeps up with Latin American politics and media https://twitter.com/pauloCanning/status/1655930113954021376

Amorim, Lula's foreign minister, made the trip to Ukraine and was narky about the suggestion he go out and about in Kyiv - ultimately he visited Bucha, the scene of Russian's most infamous war crimes, and afterwards 'both sides-ed' it (the c*nt) saying "These are pictures, you can't draw conclusions" (can only assume he'd like to send the evidence to Russia, and ask them if they did it..! - source https://twitter.com/pauloCanning/status/1658453424034177025)

Despite Lula acting the narcissistic c*nt, Zelensky et al managed to play a straight bat and navigate the Brazilian efforts to normalise giving Russia Crimea without causing any conflict, and even managed to bring the Brazilians in line (as seen in their quiet lack of messaging on this topic since the trip).

I don't know what Zelensky is referring to with the Pope in that video, but as another person advocating for the aggressors interests, I fully expect Zelensky's managed to keep that c*nt onside while quietly winning the public diplomatic battle (without severing ties).

With Brazil being at least temporarily shamed out of their self-interested peace 'mission', next hydra to pop up that needs putting in line comprises South Africa, Zambia, Senegal, Uganda, Congo and Egypt https://twitter.com/pauloCanning/status/1658569677323358212

Sadly these sort of "both side-ists", if not outright Putin apologists, seem quite prevailent in South America. I was in Chile recently, and one my friends said his Dad sits in watching RT and is a full blown Putin-sympathiser. Likewise I have another Chilean friend who's brother, literally the day the war started, was texting her cheering on Putin and saying it was all NATOs fault. Also watches RT funnily enough. It's grim stuff. But disinformation spreads like wildfire in that part of the world.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12730 on: May 17, 2023, 02:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 17, 2023, 01:15:10 pm
These figures are worth taking with a pinch of salt. It is hard to tell who is "liquidated" and who is seriously injured, for example. You simply can't confirm 200,000 dead in battlefield conditions. Western intelligence givse lower figures. But it's also worth pointing out that Western intelligence agencies have consistently underestimated the Ukrainians throughout this entire war.

If anything I'd say their figures are likely an underestimation. As you've highlighted, Russia have a pretty poor ratio of killed : wounded, and the list only includes confirmed kills, so I'd bet there are plenty of deaths due to wounds that don't get included in reports. Russian soldiers are also so poorly equipped that it's likely many have frozen or starved to death in Russian territory, never being confirmed. It's also difficult to confirm kills in cases where Ukraine get pushed back from a position, so Russian losses in Bakhmut are likely higher than reported as Ukraine have been steadily retreating for months now.

Western intelligence gives lower figures but they also don't have seemingly thousands of drones scouring the battlefield every day (Ukraine have apparently trained 10,000 drone pilots for their upcoming counter-offensive, to give you an idea of how prevalent they are).
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12731 on: May 18, 2023, 11:02:19 am »
It looks like Bakhmut will become a worthless salient for Wagner that Ukraine will retake from the flanks. No wonder Prigozhin wants out, but he's being outright threatened with treason if he abandons the offensive.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nqZKRa3O6o4&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nqZKRa3O6o4&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12732 on: May 18, 2023, 12:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 18, 2023, 11:02:19 am
It looks like Bakhmut will become a worthless salient for Wagner that Ukraine will retake from the flanks. No wonder Prigozhin wants out, but he's being outright threatened with treason if he abandons the offensive.

I'm a bit pessimistic about this one. Ukraine have so little territory left in Bakhmut that Russia are just leveling what they have left with artillery. At the rate they're moving forward it's difficult to see Bakhmut not being taken completely within a week, and while Ukrainian progress on the flanks has been much quicker they have to retake miles and miles of fortified territory to encircle Bakhmut which will take weeks.

My guess is Prickozhin has upped the pace so he can declare Bakhmut has been taken, hand over control to conventional Russian forces and then piss off elsewhere before his forces become at serious risk.

It's still not totally clear what the Ukrainian plan is. That's not to say they don't have one, just that they're still keeping us all guessing. They're not committing significant forces to their Bakhmut offensive so it's possible they've seen an opportunity to inflict heavy Russian losses and are going for it, or this could be another stalling tactic to keep Russian forces pinned in the Bakhmut region while they gather for the bigger counteroffensive, or this could be a genuine attempt to encircle Bakhmut, who knows really.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12733 on: May 18, 2023, 05:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 18, 2023, 12:04:33 pm
I'm a bit pessimistic about this one. Ukraine have so little territory left in Bakhmut that Russia are just leveling what they have left with artillery. At the rate they're moving forward it's difficult to see Bakhmut not being taken completely within a week, and while Ukrainian progress on the flanks has been much quicker they have to retake miles and miles of fortified territory to encircle Bakhmut which will take weeks.

My guess is Prickozhin has upped the pace so he can declare Bakhmut has been taken, hand over control to conventional Russian forces and then piss off elsewhere before his forces become at serious risk.

It's still not totally clear what the Ukrainian plan is. That's not to say they don't have one, just that they're still keeping us all guessing. They're not committing significant forces to their Bakhmut offensive so it's possible they've seen an opportunity to inflict heavy Russian losses and are going for it, or this could be another stalling tactic to keep Russian forces pinned in the Bakhmut region while they gather for the bigger counteroffensive, or this could be a genuine attempt to encircle Bakhmut, who knows really.

Honestly, I think their plan is to just tie up Wagner and wear them down. I think Prigozhin knows that too, which is why he wants out. Wagner are the only effective fighting force Russia seems to have so the more damage that can be done to them, the better.  The only way Russia can take the city is by levelling it, but that will make it difficult to hold, as they will have destroyed all the positions they could have used to defend it.

By the time they "win" Bakhmut, it will be a useless pile of rubble that's already being steadily encircled by Ukrainian forces. Once the supply lines are cut, it won't matter whether it's Wagner or Russian regulars holding the city.  More often than not, we've seen Russians retreat to avoid encirclement.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12734 on: May 18, 2023, 06:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on May 18, 2023, 05:41:56 pm
Honestly, I think their plan is to just tie up Wagner and wear them down. I think Prigozhin knows that too, which is why he wants out. Wagner are the only effective fighting force Russia seems to have so the more damage that can be done to them, the better.  The only way Russia can take the city is by levelling it, but that will make it difficult to hold, as they will have destroyed all the positions they could have used to defend it.

By the time they "win" Bakhmut, it will be a useless pile of rubble that's already being steadily encircled by Ukrainian forces. Once the supply lines are cut, it won't matter whether it's Wagner or Russian regulars holding the city.  More often than not, we've seen Russians retreat to avoid encirclement.

Yeah I think that makes the most sense. Attacking the flanks has resulted in Wagner getting even more reckless in an attempt to capture the city faster, while also allowing Ukraine to further degrade conventional Russian forces on the outskirts. If/When Russia do finally take the city, they probably won't be in danger of encirclement but equally they won't really be able to use the city as they'll be surrounded by Ukrainians on the high ground.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12735 on: May 18, 2023, 08:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 18, 2023, 06:47:32 pm
Yeah I think that makes the most sense. Attacking the flanks has resulted in Wagner getting even more reckless in an attempt to capture the city faster, while also allowing Ukraine to further degrade conventional Russian forces on the outskirts. If/When Russia do finally take the city, they probably won't be in danger of encirclement but equally they won't really be able to use the city as they'll be surrounded by Ukrainians on the high ground.

Aye. As RiU has said a few times, Russians are concentrating on taking settlements, whilst Ukraine are after advantageous territory. In the run up to the Kherson colllapse, Ukrainian forces simply bypassed Russian hard points as the rolled over soft targets. No matter how well the Russians were dug in, they pretty much pulled out without a shot being fired as they faced being cut off.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12736 on: Yesterday at 01:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on May 18, 2023, 12:04:33 pm
I'm a bit pessimistic about this one. Ukraine have so little territory left in Bakhmut that Russia are just leveling what they have left with artillery. At the rate they're moving forward it's difficult to see Bakhmut not being taken completely within a week, and while Ukrainian progress on the flanks has been much quicker they have to retake miles and miles of fortified territory to encircle Bakhmut which will take weeks.

My guess is Prickozhin has upped the pace so he can declare Bakhmut has been taken, hand over control to conventional Russian forces and then piss off elsewhere before his forces become at serious risk.

It's still not totally clear what the Ukrainian plan is. That's not to say they don't have one, just that they're still keeping us all guessing. They're not committing significant forces to their Bakhmut offensive so it's possible they've seen an opportunity to inflict heavy Russian losses and are going for it, or this could be another stalling tactic to keep Russian forces pinned in the Bakhmut region while they gather for the bigger counteroffensive, or this could be a genuine attempt to encircle Bakhmut, who knows really.

Yeah that would be all well and good if Ukraine themselves were not losing significant amounts of bodies also in and around Bakhmut.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12737 on: Yesterday at 03:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:19:57 pm
Yeah that would be all well and good if Ukraine themselves were not losing significant amounts of bodies also in and around Bakhmut.

If the numbers didn't make sense to Ukraine they wouldn't still be there. Every bit of credible info that has come out of Bakhmut from both sides has been consistent; Russia are sending in waves of poorly armed soldiers with no armour support while Ukraine are using thermal snipers, heavily fortified positions, launchers, drones armed with grenades and drone-aimed precision artillery strikes to decimate them. When the Russians get too close Ukraine drop back a defensive line, and when Russian units enter their old buildings they level them with explosives to deny them a good position.

We haven't seen any of the Western trained Ukrainians yet or the armour they've been sent, even in the recent counteroffensives, so it's clear that whatever Ukraine are doing in Bakhmut they're confident enough to keep the bulk of their forces back.

Unfortunately as long as Russia remain in Ukraine losses are inevitable, Ukraine are just picking a theatre that suits them.
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12738 on: Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm »
Do you get the feeling the Ukranians are playing a blinder , or that the Russians are REALLY bad?
I'm sure the needle is somewhere in between, but to a causal observer the Russians seem to be playing this out almost as badly as they possibly could.
Have their previous military operations been anywhere near as bad?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12739 on: Yesterday at 03:37:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm
Do you get the feeling the Ukranians are playing a blinder , or that the Russians are REALLY bad?
I'm sure the needle is somewhere in between, but to a causal observer the Russians seem to be playing this out almost as badly as they possibly could.
Have their previous military operations been anywhere near as bad?

Their entire strategy is to level everything. Ask Syrians. They clearly believe because everybody in Russia lives a miserable existence that its the way forward for other countries.
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12740 on: Yesterday at 03:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:37:47 pm
Their entire strategy is to level everything. Ask Syrians. They clearly believe because everybody in Russia lives a miserable existence that its the way forward for other countries.
Also ask literally anywhere the Russians have fought and lost. If they don't level on entry, they level on exit. The only warring nation that uses Scorched Earth as an initial attack and retreat strategy simultaneously. No wonder Russia looks like such a shithole place to live - they've become so used to it over centuries. Fuckin peasants.
Lone Star Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12741 on: Yesterday at 03:46:20 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:44:23 pm
Also ask literally anywhere the Russians have fought and lost. If they don't level on entry, they level on exit. The only warring nation that uses Scorched Earth as an initial attack and retreat strategy simultaneously. No wonder Russia looks like such a shithole place to live - they've become so used to it over centuries. Fuckin peasants.

 ;D
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12742 on: Yesterday at 03:48:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm
Do you get the feeling the Ukranians are playing a blinder , or that the Russians are REALLY bad?
I'm sure the needle is somewhere in between, but to a causal observer the Russians seem to be playing this out almost as badly as they possibly could.
Have their previous military operations been anywhere near as bad?

It seems to be a bit of everything; Russia underestimated Ukraine, their tactics haven't really changed since WWII and they've been crippled by decades of corruption. Ukraine have been absurdly good at picking their targets and making use of what they have (they've likely had a huge impact on drone warfare going forwards). NATO have been supplying Ukraine with tons of intel, strategic advice and equipment designed to be used against Russia. Russia's plan seemed to be to take Ukraine in three days with no real plan beyond that, so as soon as that failed they were left fumbling.
Lone Star Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12743 on: Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm »
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12744 on: Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 17, 2023, 01:19:39 pm
Sadly these sort of "both side-ists", if not outright Putin apologists, seem quite prevailent in South America. I was in Chile recently, and one my friends said his Dad sits in watching RT and is a full blown Putin-sympathiser. Likewise I have another Chilean friend who's brother, literally the day the war started, was texting her cheering on Putin and saying it was all NATOs fault. Also watches RT funnily enough. It's grim stuff. But disinformation spreads like wildfire in that part of the world.
A lot of these countries like the "strongman" type leader that Putin tries to portray himself as.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12745 on: Yesterday at 08:33:49 pm »
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12746 on: Yesterday at 08:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm
A lot of these countries like the "strongman" type leader that Putin tries to portray himself as.

You can thank the US's policy on South America for that.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12747 on: Today at 05:29:07 am »
« Reply #12747 on: Today at 05:29:07 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm
U.S. and its allies plan to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, official says

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/us-allies-plan-provide-ukrainian-pilots-f-16-fighter-jets-official-say-rcna85270

Some kind of lobbying from Zelensky to get these. Not sure theres anything left in the cupboard now. Aside from nuclear weapons pretty much every conventional weapon of war will be in Ukraine.
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12748 on: Today at 06:17:44 am »
« Reply #12748 on: Today at 06:17:44 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:29:07 am
Some kind of lobbying from Zelensky to get these. Not sure theres anything left in the cupboard now. Aside from nuclear weapons pretty much every conventional weapon of war will be in Ukraine.

Not going to be very good optics if US military hardware worth $20-50m a pop gets taken out by the Russians.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #12749 on: Today at 07:01:07 am »
« Reply #12749 on: Today at 07:01:07 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:27:46 pm
If the numbers didn't make sense to Ukraine they wouldn't still be there. Every bit of credible info that has come out of Bakhmut from both sides has been consistent; Russia are sending in waves of poorly armed soldiers with no armour support while Ukraine are using thermal snipers, heavily fortified positions, launchers, drones armed with grenades and drone-aimed precision artillery strikes to decimate them. When the Russians get too close Ukraine drop back a defensive line, and when Russian units enter their old buildings they level them with explosives to deny them a good position.

We haven't seen any of the Western trained Ukrainians yet or the armour they've been sent, even in the recent counteroffensives, so it's clear that whatever Ukraine are doing in Bakhmut they're confident enough to keep the bulk of their forces back.

Unfortunately as long as Russia remain in Ukraine losses are inevitable, Ukraine are just picking a theatre that suits them.

During the Sino-Vietnamese war, Vietnam held back their regulars with the plan of inflicting as much damage as possible whilst delaying the Chinese invaders with their militia, with the intention of plugging any gaps and counterattacking with their regulars. When it became clear that the militia alone, without help from the regulars, were stopping the Chinese dead, Vietnam sent in its regular army, as the professionals were getting bored and disgruntled with missing out on the scrap.
