"Liquidated" Russian personnel hit 200k today. Doesn't include injuries and is only those that can be confirmed, so it's likely an underestimation.







These figures are worth taking with a pinch of salt. It is hard to tell who is "liquidated" and who is seriously injured, for example. You simply can't confirm 200,000 dead in battlefield conditions. Western intelligence givse lower figures. But it's also worth pointing out that Western intelligence agencies have consistently underestimated the Ukrainians throughout this entire war.Whatever the figure, it is nothing short of catastrophic for the Russians. For every dead soldier, you are looking at 2-3 wounded (either battlefield or non-battlefield injuries).I have also read that so ineffective is Russian battlefield casualty treatment (including everything from a complete lack of basic training regarding how to treat casualties in the initial stages, to limited attempts to evacuate casualties in the first place, to doctors and officers siphoning off medical supplies to sell on the black market, to still-injured Russians being sent back to the front) that they likely have a far higher dead-to-wounded ratio than would normally be expected.Someone here mentioned feeling sorry for the Russian soldiers. And I share that sentiment. Not all of them are rapists and murderers. They are still human beings - many of them drafted in from poor and marginalised republics. Absolutely no one except their wives and mothers seem to give a shit about them. Some of the videos are shocking. Hopefully they leave soon and bring this horrific bloodbath to a close.(Just to reiterate the thing about Russian medical care, this got posted today: