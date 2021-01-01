In amongst all of that, they've deftly and diplomatically handled Brazil's 'efforts' to involve themselves in 'peace' conversations (aka Lula hunting for a Nobel Prize).



Not really getting much press outside of Brazil, but there's an excellent extensive thread here from someone who keeps up with Latin American politics and media https://twitter.com/pauloCanning/status/1655930113954021376



Amorim, Lula's foreign minister, made the trip to Ukraine and was narky about the suggestion he go out and about in Kyiv - ultimately he visited Bucha, the scene of Russian's most infamous war crimes, and afterwards 'both sides-ed' it (the c*nt) saying "These are pictures, you can't draw conclusions" (can only assume he'd like to send the evidence to Russia, and ask them if they did it..! - source https://twitter.com/pauloCanning/status/1658453424034177025)



Despite Lula acting the narcissistic c*nt, Zelensky et al managed to play a straight bat and navigate the Brazilian efforts to normalise giving Russia Crimea without causing any conflict, and even managed to bring the Brazilians in line (as seen in their quiet lack of messaging on this topic since the trip).



I don't know what Zelensky is referring to with the Pope in that video, but as another person advocating for the aggressors interests, I fully expect Zelensky's managed to keep that c*nt onside while quietly winning the public diplomatic battle (without severing ties).



With Brazil being at least temporarily shamed out of their self-interested peace 'mission', next hydra to pop up that needs putting in line comprises South Africa, Zambia, Senegal, Uganda, Congo and Egypt https://twitter.com/pauloCanning/status/1658569677323358212



Thanks Carra. Agree with your conclusions. Lula is a bitter disappointment to the Left. The less said about him the better. Zelenky's pointed comment about the Pope in that piece-to-camera was a masterpiece of understatement too.