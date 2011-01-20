There can never be true peace between Ukraine and Russia - or indeed between anyone and Russia - until Putin is dead. Even if Russia has to abandon this campaign, Putin will continue to send in agitators, attempt to interfere in elections, try to nobble political leaders etc.



He's built an entire black ops department dedicated to fucking up and corrupting the politics of other nations and has surrounded himself with like-minded people. With Putin out of the way, does anything really change? Who's to say whoever comes in will be any better? If anything they might be worse, ie better at doing what Putin is doing.



Of course, as long as corruption is stinking Russia's military out at every single level, they won't be as dangerous militarily as their pre-Ukraine propaganda suggested. And yes, a new leader will want to pull the plug on the Ukraine fiasco in order to try and rehabilitate Russia's diplomatic image. But it will still be an evil fucker in charge, and he will have plans of his own.