I keep hearing military pundits saying it will be very difficult for Ukraine to reclaim Crimea, but I don't understand why?



If they get to the sea of Azov (which is a big if) the only way Russia can supply Crimea and the rest of its army West of whereever Ukraine reaches the sea of Azov would be either: -



1, Through the Kerch bridge, which is a sitting duck.



2, By ship, though Ukraine now has missiles to sink these ships.



3, By air, but there's no way they could get enough supplies through with their air force.



Ukraine doesn't actually have to beat the Russian army to get them out of Crimea, they can starve them out.



I can only really see a very big, humiliating defeat for Russia coming, and depending on how that turns out it could be a good thing or a very bad thing.



Is there a flaw in this logic and that's why no one has mentioned it, or everyone knows it but doesn't want to tell the Russians?