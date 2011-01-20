« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12680 on: May 13, 2023, 06:28:08 pm
@mattia_n
Kommersant writes that the Su-34 & Su-35 were about to launch missiles at targets in the Chernihiv region and the two Mi-8 helicopters were accompanying them when all four were ambushed and shot down by enemy air-to-air missiles in the RU Bryansk region.

https://twitter.com/mattia_n/status/1657413963041185792
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12681 on: May 13, 2023, 07:12:51 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May 13, 2023, 01:25:44 pm
Artillery shells are primitive enough that Russia's industry can supply its own. They can lob them into an area and some of them will detonate. Whether or not that's militarily significant by itself is questionable.

Sadly it seems, with little else to cheer about and the reasons for the war long since forgotton, the Russian's have taken to celebrating any kind of damage to Ukraine as some kind of victory. IF that means Ukrainians having to spend decades cleaning up unexploded munitions (with the inevitable stream of civilian deaths they cause in the interim), then so be it.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12682 on: Yesterday at 09:14:18 am
Big progress around Bakhmut seemingly

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/SbAl-2laYV0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/SbAl-2laYV0</a>

I'm starting to wonder if tanks are going to go the same way as battleships. Yes, there's been a lot of incompetence on display here, but their vulnerability is stark. It seems anti-tank technology is progressing so much they may be rendered obsolete.

There's only so thick you can make the armour, only so big a gun you can put on one. I'm not educated on the fact, but it seems most new tank-tech is defensive; as an offensive platform they seem to have hit their ceiling. It's all about refining the doctrine now.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12683 on: Yesterday at 10:08:26 am
It was interesting to see this:

https://twitter.com/NatalkaKyiv/status/1657954802356060162

The normally belligerant Russian state TV, with all their dreams of nuclear retaliation, seem to be prepping people for some serious setbacks. It seems an increasing number of people linked to the Russian regime are slowly but surely admitting this is a war they will not win, and preparing for the aftermath of a loss.

Of course, not winning is still different from a total Ukrainian victory. But such is the collapse in Russian combat effectiveness, I think a total Ukrainian victory is still very much on the cards. Which makes it all the more vital to back them with whatever they ask.
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12684 on: Yesterday at 10:21:34 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:14:18 am
Big progress around Bakhmut seemingly

...
The snippet of Prigozhin was interesting.  It sounds like Russia are putting out the message that all is fine as Russia continues to hold the towns/settelements while Prigozhin is pointing out that Ukraine are day-by-day claiming more of the militarily advantageous positions (mostly the higher ground but also clearing out lots of Russian trenches).

It feels like Prigozhin will either have to move some of his troops to protect the flanks or withdraw them from the Bakhmut region altogether as otherwise it seems likely they will be encircled.

In general it feels like the tide is turning, aided with stories like that from yesterday of Germany nearly doubling its military support to Ukraine (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65588111).  Where before it was cautious backing it feels like western leaders are increasingly confident that their aid will lead to an outright victory.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:05 am by thaddeus »
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12685 on: Yesterday at 10:30:54 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:21:34 am
The snippet of Prigozhin was interesting.  It sounds like Russia are putting out the message that all is fine as Russia continues to hold the towns/settelements while Prigozhin is pointing out that Ukraine are day-by-day claiming more of the militarily advantageous positions (mostly the higher ground but also clearing out lots of Russian trenches).

It feels like Prigozhin will either have to move some of his troops to protect the flanks or withdraw them from the Bakhmut region altogether as otherwise it seems likely they will be encircled.

In general it feels like the tide is turning, aided with stories like that from yesterday of Germany nearly doubling its military support to Ukraine (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65588111).  Where before it was cautious backing it feels like western leaders are increasingly confident that their aid will lead to an outright victory.
Speculation is that Prigozyn will basically level the City, declare it captured, then withdraw and leave the Russian army to hold what's left.  When they lose it, he will be able to position himself as the only person capable of delivering victory.
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12686 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 10:08:26 am
It was interesting to see this:

https://twitter.com/NatalkaKyiv/status/1657954802356060162

The normally belligerant Russian state TV, with all their dreams of nuclear retaliation, seem to be prepping people for some serious setbacks. It seems an increasing number of people linked to the Russian regime are slowly but surely admitting this is a war they will not win, and preparing for the aftermath of a loss.

Of course, not winning is still different from a total Ukrainian victory. But such is the collapse in Russian combat effectiveness, I think a total Ukrainian victory is still very much on the cards. Which makes it all the more vital to back them with whatever they ask.

I read that slightly differently (though I have no idea what the context is!). It seemed to me she was saying that Putin has not broken his word about red lines because the red lines that have been broken (Crimean bridge, what she calls "terrorist strikes" within Russia) were not Putin's. It was a defence of Putin, in other words, with a hint at the end that the great man may be getting ready for a 21st century version of the Cuban missile crisis.
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12687 on: Yesterday at 10:34:35 am
Prigozyn  being at odds with the Russian military is surely a recipe for disaster on their side.

Feel I have to say it, but feel terribly sorry\sad for the conscripted Russian soldiers and their families.  I don't know if they have any choice but to go to war.  Even those in the regular army that presumably signed up to defend their country are fighting an utterly bonkers cause.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12688 on: Yesterday at 11:38:39 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:34:27 am
I read that slightly differently (though I have no idea what the context is!). It seemed to me she was saying that Putin has not broken his word about red lines because the red lines that have been broken (Crimean bridge, what she calls "terrorist strikes" within Russia) were not Putin's. It was a defence of Putin, in other words, with a hint at the end that the great man may be getting ready for a 21st century version of the Cuban missile crisis.

You might well be right about that. Still it's a nice change from threatening nuclear annihilation for every setback, I suppose!

The question is whether such a red line would be drawn along post-2014 borders, or pre-2014's borders. i.e. What happens in Ukraine threatens Crimea, which doesn't seem beyond the realms of possibility.
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12689 on: Yesterday at 12:00:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:34:35 am
Prigozyn  being at odds with the Russian military is surely a recipe for disaster on their side.

Feel I have to say it, but feel terribly sorry\sad for the conscripted Russian soldiers and their families.  I don't know if they have any choice but to go to war.  Even those in the regular army that presumably signed up to defend their country are fighting an utterly bonkers cause.

I mean, yes, it's terrible for these people. But also, they kinda tolerated their country slipping into full-on despotism, supported taking Crimea and taking away any rights they ever had. So, sure it's bad for those dying in this pointless war - but what the fuck did they expect would happen?
classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12690 on: Yesterday at 12:20:56 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 12:00:02 pm
I mean, yes, it's terrible for these people. But also, they kinda tolerated their country slipping into full-on despotism, supported taking Crimea and taking away any rights they ever had. So, sure it's bad for those dying in this pointless war - but what the fuck did they expect would happen?
They're entitled to surrender too, as many have
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12691 on: Yesterday at 12:23:28 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:20:56 pm
They're entitled to surrender too, as many have

Stupid though it is, I hadn't considered that as an option :(
classycarra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12692 on: Yesterday at 12:28:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:23:28 pm
Stupid though it is, I hadn't considered that as an option :(
to be fair, it's more complicated than I made out and probably quite difficult to time it so the Ukrainians know it's a surrender when you appear (and they often face being murdered by other russians and having their family threatened and/or financially ruined)
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12693 on: Yesterday at 12:32:22 pm
If there's an exit strategy for Russia, I'm not seeing it. A defeat of this magnitude could destabilise an already bonkers regime.

We will have to see if there is a shift in the tone of propaganda, one of magnanimous appeasement towards Ukraine and quietly dropping any mention Crimea from the news as Russia prepares to abandon it.

Worst case scenario I see right now is Russia abandoning Crimea and nuking it. Turns it into a radioactive no man's land that's worthless to both sides, and sends a warning of what an old, sick mad man with nothing to lose is prepared to do.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12694 on: Yesterday at 12:43:13 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:32:22 pm


Worst case scenario I see right now is Russia abandoning Crimea and nuking it. Turns it into a radioactive no man's land that's worthless to both sides, and sends a warning of what an old, sick mad man with nothing to lose is prepared to do.
I can't imagine that. It will always be their long term aim to hold Crimea.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12695 on: Yesterday at 12:47:12 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:43:13 pm
I can't imagine that. It will always be their long term aim to hold Crimea.

I did say worst case scenario. Such an outcome would show they've abandoned their long term aim.

Nobody is going to be scared of Russia or its military after this war. Putin can't survive without fear.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12696 on: Yesterday at 02:59:59 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:21:34 am
The snippet of Prigozhin was interesting.  It sounds like Russia are putting out the message that all is fine as Russia continues to hold the towns/settelements while Prigozhin is pointing out that Ukraine are day-by-day claiming more of the militarily advantageous positions (mostly the higher ground but also clearing out lots of Russian trenches).

It feels like Prigozhin will either have to move some of his troops to protect the flanks or withdraw them from the Bakhmut region altogether as otherwise it seems likely they will be encircled.

In general it feels like the tide is turning, aided with stories like that from yesterday of Germany nearly doubling its military support to Ukraine (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65588111).  Where before it was cautious backing it feels like western leaders are increasingly confident that their aid will lead to an outright victory.

Apparently Wagner have already sent units to the flanks to slow any encirclement attempts, assuming the info in this video is correct. It's pretty much a race now, with Wagner trying to finish taking the city first while Ukraine try to encircle it first. Based on recent reports Russia is probably winning that race, however Ukraine aren't committing any significant forces to the encirclement at all, which suggests it's not necessarily a big deal to them and may just be something they're doing to buy time or because they saw a good opportunity.
KurtVerbose

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12697 on: Today at 09:41:10 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:34:35 am
Prigozyn  being at odds with the Russian military is surely a recipe for disaster on their side.

Feel I have to say it, but feel terribly sorry\sad for the conscripted Russian soldiers and their families.  I don't know if they have any choice but to go to war.  Even those in the regular army that presumably signed up to defend their country are fighting an utterly bonkers cause.

These are the conscripted soldiers that steal, rape and murder.

No sympathy for them at all.
KurtVerbose

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12698 on: Today at 09:46:35 am
What are these 200km range attach drones we're sending hundreds of? There's nothing in the published arsenal of the UK military with that kind of capability?

There's rumours we're making 3d printed drones that look a bit similar to the Iranian delta winged ones, but it's all a but hush hush.

If they exist and are in quantity I can't see the Russians being able to deal with them. They will saturate the missile defences, and they'll also be aimed at military targets not civilian infrastructure.
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12699 on: Today at 09:58:16 am
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 09:46:35 am
What are these 200km range attach drones we're sending hundreds of? There's nothing in the published arsenal of the UK military with that kind of capability?

There's rumours we're making 3d printed drones that look a bit similar to the Iranian delta winged ones, but it's all a but hush hush.

If they exist and are in quantity I can't see the Russians being able to deal with them. They will saturate the missile defences, and they'll also be aimed at military targets not civilian infrastructure.
It seems likely that such an overwhelming of their air defences would see Russia withdraw their equipment to just within their western border where they're protected by Ukraine's agreement not to attack Russian territory.  That only really works for the east of Ukraine though and would leave them with few options to retain the south and/or Crimea.

I guess if it gets to that stage then Russia will hopefully accept the pointlessness of lobbing shells/bombs/drones into a neighbouring country with no real hope of victory.

That all feels quite a long way off but it remains to be seen how resolute the Russian army is once they start to lose significant ground.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12700 on: Today at 10:05:23 am
If Russia was to lose Crimea and/or the Donbas territories, than I don't think it a case of what the Russian military still can or can't do to Ukraine. It's insrtead a case of an almighty power struggle inside Russia, in which Ukraine would quickly become an afterthought.
KurtVerbose

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12701 on: Today at 10:35:02 am
I keep hearing military pundits saying it will be very difficult for Ukraine to reclaim Crimea, but I don't understand why?

If they get to the sea of Azov (which is a big if) the only way Russia can supply Crimea and the rest of its army West of whereever Ukraine reaches the sea of Azov would be either: -

1, Through the Kerch bridge, which is a sitting duck.

2, By ship, though Ukraine now has missiles to sink these ships.

3, By air, but there's no way they could get enough supplies through with their air force.

Ukraine doesn't actually have to beat the Russian army to get them out of Crimea, they can starve them out.

I can only really see a very big, humiliating defeat for Russia coming, and depending on how that turns out it could be a good thing or a very bad thing.

Is there a flaw in this logic and that's why no one has mentioned it, or everyone knows it but doesn't want to tell the Russians?
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12702 on: Today at 11:31:55 am
I watched a few videos on the difficulties of Ukraine retaking Crimea but I can't remember the details.

I think the general point was that terrain favours the defender. There's lots of marshland, forcing the attacker to use roads; access to the peninsula is via a bottleneck, so the axis of attack is predictable; and whilst the Black Sea Fleet seems reluctant to come out and play, Ukraine lacks the means for a large scale amphibious assault that could throw the Russians off their game. Starving the Russians out could take years, and the civilian population would suffer first.

That's all I can remember off the top of my head, but I might be wrong  I'll see if I can dig out the video.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12703 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C9fIp_hT0j4&amp;ab_channel=Warographics" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C9fIp_hT0j4&amp;ab_channel=Warographics</a>

I found the video I referenced. It's from five months ago so obviously quite a bit out of date now. I was wrong about the marshland potentially hindering a Ukraine attack - it might actually benefit them. Plus, now Ukraine have sophisticated weapons, drones and artillery.

I think the issue of Russian citizens being transplanted into Crimea is less than this video suggests, as I imagine if an assault is launched many will look to leave rather sharpish. Any number may have already left, knowing they could be trapped there is/when the bridge is cut.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12704 on: Today at 02:05:52 pm
France have now sent Ukraine their version of Storm Shadow missiles, hopefully we'll see Ukraine continue to bombard Russian targets for the foreseeable.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/05/16/macron-follows-britain-french-storm-shadow-missiles-ukraine/
KurtVerbose

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12705 on: Today at 02:10:16 pm
Never mind starving them out, they would quickly run out of ammunition. Especially given the profligacy of the Russian army with ammunition.

I look at the Russian army, its weapons, its organisation, its will to fight, then I look at the Ukrainians and I think the Russian army will collapse. It'll be a rout. A lot of the army will be stranded in Ukraine without supplies and they'll have to surrender. It will be Russia's Stalingrad. And I can't see the regime surviving that. The whole country is rotten to the core - ruined by years of corruption.

Just my guess.
KurtVerbose

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12706 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:05:52 pm
France have now sent Ukraine their version of Storm Shadow missiles, hopefully we'll see Ukraine continue to bombard Russian targets for the foreseeable.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/05/16/macron-follows-britain-french-storm-shadow-missiles-ukraine/

Excellent.

They are going to need aircraft soon. They will run out of migs and su's and won't have anything to launch these missiles from. There's talk of Mirage 2000's which can carry these storm shadow/SCALP.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12707 on: Today at 02:54:52 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:58:16 am
It seems likely that such an overwhelming of their air defences would see Russia withdraw their equipment to just within their western border where they're protected by Ukraine's agreement not to attack Russian territory.  That only really works for the east of Ukraine though and would leave them with few options to retain the south and/or Crimea.

I guess if it gets to that stage then Russia will hopefully accept the pointlessness of lobbing shells/bombs/drones into a neighbouring country with no real hope of victory.

Yeah right. If Russia can't win, they'll make sure Ukraine can't win either. They already despise Ukrainians. They've gone past the point where they need to find an excuse to continually lob explosives at Ukraine to kill random civilians.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12708 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:54:52 pm
Yeah right. If Russia can't win, they'll make sure Ukraine can't win either. They already despise Ukrainians. They've gone past the point where they need to find an excuse to continually lob explosives at Ukraine to kill random civilians.

Thing is, in the event Russia loses Crimea and there is a power struggle (and I feel Putin really would be on borrowed time if Crimea fell) - who would be orchestrating continued attacks on Ukraine? Dissident ultranationalists is a possibility, but I would imagine most of the power brokers of Russia would be too busy trying to shore up their own positions within Russia to worry about continuing to lob heavy ordnance into Ukraine.
Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12709 on: Today at 04:21:57 pm
We need to start thinking post Putin.

It's only a matter of time, before he's toast.
Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12710 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:54:26 pm
Thing is, in the event Russia loses Crimea and there is a power struggle (and I feel Putin really would be on borrowed time if Crimea fell) - who would be orchestrating continued attacks on Ukraine? Dissident ultranationalists is a possibility, but I would imagine most of the power brokers of Russia would be too busy trying to shore up their own positions within Russia to worry about continuing to lob heavy ordannance into Ukraine.

At the very least, I'd imagine whoever is left at the border will lob whatever heavy ordinance is there into Ukraine until they run out of ready munitions. While there may be few volunteers for a prolonged campaign in Ukraine, I wouldn't have thought there would be any shortage of volunteers for shelling Ukraine from a safe distance.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12711 on: Today at 06:48:56 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:43:43 pm
At the very least, I'd imagine whoever is left at the border will lob whatever heavy ordinance is there into Ukraine until they run out of ready munitions. While there may be few volunteers for a prolonged campaign in Ukraine, I wouldn't have thought there would be any shortage of volunteers for shelling Ukraine from a safe distance.

If someone were to replace Putin I'd imagine they'd see that as a perfect opportunity to stop the invasion and pin the whole thing on him. Continuing to lob ordinance into Ukraine means continuing to suffer under heavy EU sanctions, and while Ukraine can't target Russia with Western hardware, they are developing/buying their own. With their history of production for the USSR I wouldn't be shocked to see them quickly reach a point where they can hold their own.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12712 on: Today at 07:23:31 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:48:56 pm
If someone were to replace Putin I'd imagine they'd see that as a perfect opportunity to stop the invasion and pin the whole thing on him. Continuing to lob ordinance into Ukraine means continuing to suffer under heavy EU sanctions, and while Ukraine can't target Russia with Western hardware, they are developing/buying their own. With their history of production for the USSR I wouldn't be shocked to see them quickly reach a point where they can hold their own.
There surely would be group pressure/consensus around this, making it unlikely that a new leader would have any wish to continue the war (less they be replaced too).

But, we are probably getting way ahead of ourselves. Do we think there is much chance of Putin going any time soon? Sure, many in Russia would surely like to see him deposed/assassinated, but who's going to do it?
