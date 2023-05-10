



Only 9 countries have recognised Russia's annexation of Crimea, and all of those countries are marginal/pariah states. 58 abstained on the vote to recognise. 100 actively voted in favour of recognising the territorial integrity of Ukraine (Crimea included).



The countries that abstained will recognise whoever is in control by the end of this war, whether that be Ukraine or Russia.



It's also likely that most have done so under some form of duress - at best through blind loyalty, rather than consciously dogmatic agreement. Watch most back-pedal when the tide turns......



Plus economic pressure (from China), I might add.The issue is that many countries view the US as an aggressor as they have led coups and wars in almost every corner of the world. The Russian propaganda (which is arguably the best in the world) has a fertile soil to grow healthy and thrive in these countries. There is a major shift in the spheres of influence which must be recognized. Some time ago in this thread there was a link to Youtube documentary, showing the shift of influence in the Catholic world, and why the pope didn't say anything against the war in the first six months. The shift was due to mostly Brazil, Philippines, and Mexico, which dominate the Catholics constituents which, again, view the US as an aggressor.Democratic values, international laws, must be upheld and fought for, in my view. But we can stay ignorant about the opinion of the majority; is that democratic? Going back to principles of equality will require major reorganization of the post-WWII structures like the UN, or wars will be raging in the future. Why would Russia stop the war, when they have the Security Council veto right? Why is the top security organization in the world presided on by an invader? Why was China even considered for presidency of the Human Rights Council? How can anyone say that any of this is right? The world needs a change...