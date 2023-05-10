Yeah, just just saw this from RIU. The Crimea bridge is the absolute limit of their range, so probably not a target - yet. But Ukraine can rough up Russian supply and ammo dumps and wreak havoc on their logistics.
Yeah since the missiles are air launched the range will probably be slightly less than I had read since Ukraine can't risk jets getting too close to the front lines. Hopefully we see some big bangs in the next couple of weeks like we did when Ukraine received a few JDAM's from the US.
Looks like the counteroffensive around Bakhmut is continuing. I've been wondering how it fits into the bigger potential offensive but there are just so many possibilities that it's impossible to guess:
- Ukraine like to do recon in force offensives where they prod at defences with armour and if they find a weak spot they exploit it, however I don't think that's what's happening here because they're attacking multiple positions in coordination with each other.
- It's possible they just saw an opportunity via intel and decided to act on it to relieve the pressure in Bakhmut and whittle down the Russians further.
- It could be a distraction and they're waiting for Russia to commit more units to the area before attacking elsewhere.
- This could also be their main planned area of attack, and the only reason they're not committing more forces is because they want the threat of an attack elsewhere to keep Russia from relocating troops and hardware.
Part of me wonders whether even Ukraine know where their main attack will be. The Kharkiv offensive was reportedly unplanned, they just didn't realise how weak Russian defences were until they started probing, at which point they totally collapsed.