Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12640 on: May 10, 2023, 04:36:16 pm
Gordon fucking Ramsey surely?
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12641 on: May 10, 2023, 04:43:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2023, 04:36:16 pm
Gordon fucking Ramsey surely?
As long as Ramsey consents, they can do what they like with each other.
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12642 on: Yesterday at 08:58:09 am
Some more positive developments it seems.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V2xK5CuhCJI&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V2xK5CuhCJI&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
thaddeus

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12643 on: Yesterday at 09:37:06 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:58:09 am
Some more positive developments it seems.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V2xK5CuhCJI&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V2xK5CuhCJI&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Indeed!

The only caveat being that it feels like the Russian army are seemingly largely surrendering this territory, presumably to reinforce a deeper defensive line.  My knowledge of war tactics is minimal but it feels like attacking is harder than defending as the defenders can effectively lay a trap and wait for the attackers to come into range of artillery and other heavy weaponry.  I guess that's why Ukraine are cautious about launching the counter-attack as they could potentially lose a lot of soldiers and equipment in a short time.
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12644 on: Yesterday at 09:48:10 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:58:09 am
Some more positive developments it seems.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V2xK5CuhCJI&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V2xK5CuhCJI&amp;ab_channel=ReportingfromUkraine</a>
Looks like they're going for option 3 out of these:

https://archive.ph/V943p
PaulF

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12645 on: Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm
I presume 'the west' wouldn't tolerate Ukraine attacking russian soil. What would our take be on attacking Russians in Crimea? Is there an international register of 'ownership'?
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12646 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm
I presume 'the west' wouldn't tolerate Ukraine attacking russian soil. What would our take be on attacking Russians in Crimea? Is there an international register of 'ownership'?
Well, Crimea is Ukraine, so.....
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12647 on: Yesterday at 10:45:26 pm
It's a complete clusterfuck at this point. By now it's clear Russia can no longer win. They're wholly on the defensive. Whilst terrain will favour the defender, the smart attacker will take their time with a weak defender.
Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12648 on: Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
Looks like it might be starting.
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12649 on: Today at 12:09:16 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm
Looks like it might be starting.

Hard to tell still, Ukraine seem to be doing a great job keeping everyone guessing, the Russians are terrified because they think every minor offensive move is the big one they've been hearing about for months. Ukraine meanwhile are constantly leaking conflicting information, Zelensky just came out and said the offensive won't be for a while as they're still waiting on western hardware.

It's still hard to call exactly where the main attack will be, and I'm not even totally sure now if there will be a "main" attack or if Ukraine will use their better mobility and logistics to launch smaller attacks all across the front line. The curve of the front line favours that a lot as it's much shorter for Ukraine than it is for Russia.

Anyway, here's a bunch of rockets.

https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1656745407588757513
Schmidt

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12650 on: Today at 12:15:04 am
Oh and I didn't see it mentioned but the UK have apparently already delivered a batch of Shadow Storm cruise missiles to Ukraine. Range of 250km and a payload of 400kg's, they can potentially hit any occupied territory. I can't imagine they'll have been sent in huge quantities, but just knowing that we have them might force Russia to push their ammo depots further from the front lines and cripple their logistics even more.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65558070
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12651 on: Today at 12:34:18 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
Well, Crimea is Ukraine, so.....
The problem is that, never mind Russia, more than half of the world (China + India) doesn't see it that way though. Add a lot of Africa, most of South America, the Philippines and that's probably closer to 3/4.

We have to find way to turn China, and I think that's through a success of the West support in Ukraine. If the Ukrainians are capable of pushing the Russians back in Luhansk and Donetsk, China might start thinking differently. They may be ready to take on Taiwan, but are they ready to take on the world?
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12652 on: Today at 12:39:13 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:52:03 pm
I presume 'the west' wouldn't tolerate Ukraine attacking russian soil. What would our take be on attacking Russians in Crimea? Is there an international register of 'ownership'?
Ukraine has launched a bunch of attacks against Russian targets in Crimea already so I think that's your answer...
stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12653 on: Today at 12:55:16 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:39:13 am
Ukraine has launched a bunch of attacks against Russian targets in Crimea already so I think that's your answer...

I might be wrong, but they've also already attacked targets in actual Russia like fuel/oil depots and airfields. Not sure whether Ukrainians officially acknowledged that they were responsible for those attacks, but it seems pretty obvious who did it.
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12654 on: Today at 01:06:31 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:55:16 am
I might be wrong, but they've also already attacked targets in actual Russia like fuel/oil depots and airfields. Not sure whether Ukrainians officially acknowledged that they were responsible for those attacks, but it seems pretty obvious who did it.
Yeah I think there is a difference between Crimea and Russia proper, they haven't been claiming responsibility as you say, and I don't think they have been using Western weapons. The US in particular have got them to back down from wider attacks in Russia.

Crimea is different, many more attacks and no issues claiming credit or using Western equipment. There was speculation that British special forces have some involvement in the attack on the bridge as well.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12655 on: Today at 02:24:49 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:34:18 am
The problem is that, never mind Russia, more than half of the world (China + India) doesn't see it that way though. Add a lot of Africa, most of South America, the Philippines and that's probably closer to 3/4.

We have to find way to turn China, and I think that's through a success of the West support in Ukraine. If the Ukrainians are capable of pushing the Russians back in Luhansk and Donetsk, China might start thinking differently. They may be ready to take on Taiwan, but are they ready to take on the world?


This will sound a bit stupid and flippant but fuck China and India (Africa ain't worth speaking about in this regard) they only see it that way because they also want to rob other peoples land & like the Ruskies they don't have the equipment to be able to cope with the latest gear that the west have stocked up and ready to go.


I was accused of having PDS (Putin derangement syndrome) & yes I almost laughed my cock off, right wing c*nts like that need walking off the nearest cliff. It was from a person I kow irl, doesn't need saying that he'll not be getting any future invites, might invite his Mrs and kids though just for shits and giggles.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #12656 on: Today at 02:47:48 am
Love these, Chef don't look happy but I am that he'll cook up some bullshit propaganda








