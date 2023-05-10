Looks like it might be starting.



Hard to tell still, Ukraine seem to be doing a great job keeping everyone guessing, the Russians are terrified because they think every minor offensive move is the big one they've been hearing about for months. Ukraine meanwhile are constantly leaking conflicting information, Zelensky just came out and said the offensive won't be for a while as they're still waiting on western hardware.It's still hard to call exactly where the main attack will be, and I'm not even totally sure now if there will be a "main" attack or if Ukraine will use their better mobility and logistics to launch smaller attacks all across the front line. The curve of the front line favours that a lot as it's much shorter for Ukraine than it is for Russia.Anyway, here's a bunch of rockets.