Well, Crimea is Ukraine, so.....
The problem is that, never mind Russia, more than half of the world (China + India) doesn't see it that way though. Add a lot of Africa, most of South America, the Philippines and that's probably closer to 3/4.
We have to find way to turn China, and I think that's through a success of the West support in Ukraine. If the Ukrainians are capable of pushing the Russians back in Luhansk and Donetsk, China might start thinking differently. They may be ready to take on Taiwan, but are they ready to take on the world?