Was the case in just about every early war, wasn't it the shits mostly ?
The twitter/internet rumours are that, whilst constructing fortifications, the Russian's accidently dug through a graveyard of cows infected with anthrax.
I love all the in-fighting and violence between the various Russian private armies. Keep drinking the vodka lads.
That one sounds about as plausible as the 2 blokes and a doctor on a yacht blowing up the Nordstrom pipelines. Lets hope the whole story is a load of tosh, after biological next stop is nuclear
Not a fan of private armies, shouldnt be allowed by international law, bad enough when the private sector is involved in things like healthcare and care homes etc never mind wealthy individuals having their own private armies.
It's where anthrax comes from isn't it ?I kinda hope that it is true (not an attack) because out of everyone the Russians deserve it more.
Ive no idea where anthrax comes from but I dont want to see it on any battlefield particularly one where both sides posses enough firepower to turn this planet we are all standing on into a glowing ball of molten rock. Putin and Biden aint no JFK and Krushchev either.
And Boom goes the dynamite. The whole "I hope Russia don't think it's a biological attack"-shtick was weird from the start...
A few of you could do with reading a history book
Kremlin saying that Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin last night with 2 drones over the Kremlin.
Difficult for drones to assassinate someone who lives in a windowless bunker. Putin isnt mad (he is)!
Who knows if it is or isn't. Be this real or more likely false flag im guessing Russia's response ain't going to be pretty.
Most likely a lie, isnt it?With Putin, Trump and Bozo I simply assume everything they say is a lie and work out what theyre actually doing from there.
Footage of it. Not exactly Ethan Hunt-level work there it must be said.https://twitter.com/francis_scarr/status/1653734878075142150?s=20
