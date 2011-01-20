« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:30:51 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:28:40 pm
Was the case in just about every early war, wasn't it the shits mostly ?

It was the case until WWI, when medical advances and industrial armaments meant the two lines finally crossed. Until the Americans brought the flu over with them on the troopships, and disease once more killed more than war.
Red46

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:39:51 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:26:36 pm
The twitter/internet rumours are that, whilst constructing fortifications, the Russian's accidently dug through a graveyard of cows infected with anthrax.

That one sounds about as plausible as the 2 blokes and a doctor on a yacht blowing up the Nordstrom pipelines. Lets hope the whole story is a load of tosh, after biological next stop is nuclear
Red46

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:45:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:16:25 pm
I love all the in-fighting and violence between the various Russian private armies.

Keep drinking the vodka lads.

Not a fan of private armies, shouldnt be allowed by international law, bad enough when the private sector is involved in things like healthcare and care homes etc never mind wealthy individuals having their own private armies.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 01:50:21 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:39:51 pm
That one sounds about as plausible as the 2 blokes and a doctor on a yacht blowing up the Nordstrom pipelines. Lets hope the whole story is a load of tosh, after biological next stop is nuclear


It's where anthrax comes from isn't it ?

I kinda hope that it is true (not an attack) because out of everyone the Russians deserve it more.
24/7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:01:26 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:45:23 pm
Not a fan of private armies, shouldnt be allowed by international law, bad enough when the private sector is involved in things like healthcare and care homes etc never mind wealthy individuals having their own private armies.
Like they give a shit about international law.
Red46

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 01:50:21 pm

It's where anthrax comes from isn't it ?

I kinda hope that it is true (not an attack) because out of everyone the Russians deserve it more.

Ive no idea where anthrax comes from but I dont want to see it on any battlefield particularly one where both sides posses enough firepower to turn this planet we are all standing on into a glowing ball of molten rock. Putin and Biden aint no JFK and Krushchev either.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:17:33 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm
Ive no idea where anthrax comes from but I dont want to see it on any battlefield particularly one where both sides posses enough firepower to turn this planet we are all standing on into a glowing ball of molten rock. Putin and Biden aint no JFK and Krushchev either.

Now you do ;)

And do not be putting Biden in the same bracket as that paranoid little rat.

As daft as this will sound, it isn't a two sides argument.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:28:09 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:39:51 pm
That one sounds about as plausible as the 2 blokes and a doctor on a yacht blowing up the Nordstrom pipelines. Lets hope the whole story is a load of tosh, after biological next stop is nuclear

It's not so far fetched. Anthrax used to be (and still is in some regions) a fairly common infection in cows. The Russian's were stupid enough to dig trenches into the radiation-contaminated soils of Chernobyl, so I wouldn't put it past them to dig up a field of infected cows (almost inevitably with no form of safety gear).

Obviously, weaponised anthrax in the form of a bomb or some other delivery device is a whole different kettle of fish.
Red46

  • Main Stander
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:35:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:17:33 pm
Now you do ;)

And do not be putting Biden in the same bracket as that paranoid little rat.

As daft as this will sound, it isn't a two sides argument.

Biden is no angel, no US president ever is. Even Jimmy I never dropped a single bomb Carter was up to his neck in radicalising muslims to fight against the Soviets in Afghanistan.
stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:43:14 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 02:35:26 pm
Biden is no angel, no US president ever is. Even Jimmy I never dropped a single bomb Carter was up to his neck in radicalising muslims to fight against the Soviets in Afghanistan.

And Boom goes the dynamite. The whole "I hope Russia don't think it's a biological attack"-shtick was weird from the start...
Lusty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 02:57:36 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:43:14 pm
And Boom goes the dynamite. The whole "I hope Russia don't think it's a biological attack"-shtick was weird from the start...
I think we could see where this was going after the 'let's hope China save the day' bit...
Red Beret

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:29:49 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 02:43:14 pm
And Boom goes the dynamite. The whole "I hope Russia don't think it's a biological attack"-shtick was weird from the start...

Thought it was an odd take too. Russia doesn't need a pretext to use nukes, and whilst using bio warfare could cost Ukraine some support, using nukes would cost Russia a lot more diplomatically.

Couldn't imagine India being fine with it, for example.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 03:44:18 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 02:35:26 pm
Biden is no angel, no US president ever is. Even Jimmy I never dropped a single bomb Carter was up to his neck in radicalising muslims to fight against the Soviets in Afghanistan.

 ::)
Red46

  • Main Stander
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm
A few of you could do with reading a history book
So Howard Philips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 02:35:26 pm
Biden is no angel, no US president ever is. Even Jimmy I never dropped a single bomb Carter was up to his neck in radicalising muslims to fight against the Soviets in Afghanistan.

 Surely after the Russians invaded Afghanistan?
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 09:11:10 am
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 08:39:01 pm
A few of you could do with reading a history book

You could do with even a cursory glance at Google, or indeed any kind of basic curiosity in regards to the foundation of your own opinions

Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 01:39:51 pm
That one sounds about as plausible as the 2 blokes and a doctor on a yacht blowing up the Nordstrom pipelines. Lets hope the whole story is a load of tosh, after biological next stop is nuclear

Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm
Ive no idea where anthrax comes from but I dont want to see it on any battlefield particularly one where both sides posses enough firepower to turn this planet we are all standing on into a glowing ball of molten rock. Putin and Biden aint no JFK and Krushchev either.
